21-year-old man found dead after going missing in Great Smoky Mountains: NPS

View of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seen in Tennessee. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a multi-day search, according to the National Park Service.

Ryan Lake was last seen in Nashville on Thursday, with officials locating his vehicle on Saturday, the NPS said in a press release on Sunday.

On Monday, park officials said Lakes was found dead at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Big Creek area of the national park.

“Please respect the privacy of the family during this time,” the NPS said in a press release obtained by ABC News.

According to the NPS website, the Big Creek area is a “dense forest” and a “secluded area on the northeast edge of the park near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.”

The area is also known for “numerous streams and waterfalls,” according to the NPS website.

Park officials previously said “several organizations” were assisting the NPS with search efforts.

