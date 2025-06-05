21-year-old Navy sailor mysteriously goes missing in Virginia

Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, Va.) — A 21-year-old Navy sailor has mysteriously disappeared in Virginia, leaving her mother desperate for answers.

Angelina “Angie” Resendiz was last seen on Thursday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” police said.

Resendiz, a Texas native, is a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, insists that her daughter “does not miss work. Sick, snow, feeling down, she shows up.”

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school “because she felt it was something that called her,” Castle wrote to ABC News.

As a culinary specialist, “She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders,” Castle said. “She worked really hard on her ship.”

“She’s fun, loving, kind, compassionate, uplifting,” she added.

“People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her,” and “that person showed up Monday but not Angie,” Castle said.

“There are no answers for me,” she said. “I just want my kid, she doesn’t deserve to be missing.”

The Navy told ABC News in a statement that it’s “cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to call NCIS at 877-579-3648.

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HENRY’S LAKE, Idaho) –Seven people were killed in a fiery crash between a van and a pickup truck on an eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The Mercedes passenger van — which was operating as a tour vehicle — collided with the Dodge Ram pickup around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, the Idaho State Police said. The van was traveling eastbound, toward Yellowstone National Park, while the truck was traveling westbound, police said.

Fourteen people were in the van and one was in the pickup. Six people in the van — all foreign nationals — and the truck driver died in the crash, police said.

The truck driver was identified by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Isaih Moreno of Humble, Texas, police said.

The names of the victims in the van will be released by the coroner once their families are notified, police said.

“Due to the complexity of the incident, the identification of all individuals involved and notification of their next of kin will take time,” Idaho State Police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Local resident Roger Merrill said he was driving home when he came upon the crash site just a few minutes after the accident apparently occurred.

“It had appeared they had maybe hit head-on — catastrophic damage to both” vehicles, Merrill told ABC News.

“Good Samaritans had already come out to help. There were several other pickup trucks alongside the road that were assisting,” he said.

“The fire did not start immediately — there was no fire present for probably 10 to 15 minutes after I arrived. And I observed what appeared to be steam coming from the pickup,” he said. “About that time, the first responder showed up, a member of the sheriff’s department. I could see they were trying to put the fire out under the truck with a fire extinguisher, but the flames quickly spread and engulfed both vehicles within minutes.”

All occupants involved in the crash were transported to hospitals, including three flown by air ambulance. The others were transported by ground ambulance with likely non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two survivors have been hospitalized at Madison Memorial in stable condition; three others who suffered injuries were treated and released, according to a hospital official. Two patients were also taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.

The cause remains under investigation, police said.

Henry’s Lake is about 17 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, which is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened, police said.

ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook and Alyssa Pone contributed to this report.

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

(COPAKE, N.Y.) — The 2022 recipient of the prestigious NCAA woman of the year award, a former soccer player at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was one of the six victims killed in a plane crash in upstate New York on Saturday, according to a statement from her family.

Karenna Groff, a medical student at NYU Langone in the department of neurosurgery and a former soccer star at MIT, died when a twin-engine turboprop plane crashed 10 miles from the Columbia County Airport near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday afternoon.

Five others — including Groff’s partner, James Santoro — died in the crash, the family said.

“He was most looking forward to proposing to his love, Karenna, this summer,” the family said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Only one woman each year is chosen as the NCAA woman of the year, with three finalists each chosen from Divisions I, II and III. The honor has been given since 1991 and includes winners such as Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo (1995), Olympic gold medal swimmer Kimberly Black (2001) and three-time Olympian triple jumper Keturah Orji (2018).

The passengers who died were all members of Groff’s family, including Groff’s parents, Joy Saini and Michael Groff; her brother, Jared Groff; and his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, the family said.

Joy Saini was a pelvic surgeon and Michael Groff was a neurosurgeon, as their daughter was training to be, according to the family.

“We will remember them as the six brilliant, dynamic and loving people that they were,” the family said. “The families ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The family said information regarding funerals and memorials will be forthcoming.

During a press briefing on Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot reported a “missed approach” and “requested vectors for another approach.” Officials said as the pilot was coming back around, “the radar indicated a low altitude alert.”

An air traffic controller attempted to “relay this low altitude alert” and tried to contact him three additional times, but was unsuccessful, according to the NTSB’s lead investigator for this incident, Albert Nixon.

“There was no response from the pilot and there was no distress call,” Nixon said.

The aircraft, which had departed from the Westchester County Airport bound for the Columbia County Airport, crashed “at a high rate of descent” in a “flat agricultural field,” the NTSB said.

Authorities would not say who was flying the plane, but the family statement noted Michael Groff was “an experienced pilot, who fell in love with flying after being taught by his father at the age of sixteen.”

The NTSB said it will provide more information on the plane crash on Monday afternoon.

Groff was a captain for MIT’s Division III soccer team and finished her career second all-time in goals and points at the school. She was a third-team All-American in her final season.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali and Emme Marchese contributed to this report

Essence Chambers

(PAGELAND, SC) — A 7-year-old South Carolina girl remains in critical condition after she was shot while sleeping in her own home over the weekend, according to the Pageland Police Department.

At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shots being fired into the Pageland home, hitting the girl — identified as Skylar Baker — in the head, officials said.

Skylar received first aid at the scene and was flown to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Police said the incident, which they described as a “careless act of violence,” appears to have been a drive-by shooting and the suspect remains at large. The bullet went through the house and struck Skylar in the right side of her brain, her mother, Essence Chambers, told ABC News.

As of Tuesday, Skylar remains in critical condition and is on a ventilator, according to Chambers.

Skylar, described by her mother as a “ball of energy” and “happy child,” now has a plate inside her head and will soon undergo a craniotomy, Chambers said.

“Before all of this, she was completely healthy,” Chambers said. “I want everybody to keep praying for her.”

In a press release, local police expressed their hope that “someone will come forward with answers as to who was involved in this case.”

“We are heartbroken that this little girl is suffering due to the actions of someone who had no regard for the life of others. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family,” they said in Monday’s release.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pageland Police Department Chief Dean Short called the shooting a “terrible thing, especially in a small community.”

“What matters is we come together, support one another and take a stand against this type of violence,” Short said.

Melissa Massey, a neighbor of Skylar, told ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC that drive-by shootings in Pageland are “unheard of.”

Officials said anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect to contact police at 843-672-6437.

