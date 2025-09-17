29-year-old man attacked by bear in Yellowstone National Park
(NEW YORK) — A 29-year-old man is recovering after suffering significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm following a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park, authorities said.
The solo hiker was walking on the Turbid Lake Trail, located northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake and approximately 2.5 miles from the Pelican Valley Trailhead in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area, when he encountered the bear and deployed bear spray against it, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
The hiker told officials he thought the bear was a black bear but, based on the location, size, and behavior of the animal, park officials said it was likely a grizzly bear and that bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.
National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker who was subsequently taken to the Lake Medical Clinic before being flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice,” officials said. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.”
This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2025 and the first incident in over four years when, in May 2021, a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.
This incident currently remains under investigation.
(NEW YORK) — A marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was “murdered in cold blood” while visiting his children in Greece, according to his family.
Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, was allegedly shot and killed in Athens on July 4 near the home where his two children — Zoe and Angelo — live, his younger brother Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement. The children live with the victim’s ex-wife, according to ABC San Francisco station KGO.
His brother said there have not been any arrests in relation to the incident.
“I never thought something like this would happen to my family,” Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement.
Lukasz Jeziorski told ABC News that his brother’s death “and the circumstances surrounding it are impossible to accept.”
The professor was allegedly in Greece to attend a child custody hearing, according to KGO. His brother told ABC News he wanted to bring his children to his hometown of Gdynia, Poland, “as he did every year,” and that he had also planned a trip to Disneyland Paris.
“He fought for them until the end,” his brother told ABC News.
Lukasz Jeziorski said he has “secured legal representation in Greece” and that the family will do “everything we can to ensure that justice is served.”
The victim’s father just passed away on June 4, with this incident — “another tragedy” — occurring exactly one month later, the professor’s brother said.
Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who had over 15 years of experience in research and teaching, earned the reputation as a “leading expert in quantitative marketing, industrial organization and applied microeconomics,” according to his faculty profile. His research made “a contribution to a variety of markets, including mobile money in Africa, sponsored search advertising, radio broadcasting, car insurance and breast cancer prevention,” his bio says.
He had “always wanted” to go to the United States and had “fulfilled” a dream of buying an apartment in San Francisco last year, his brother told ABC News.
Przemyslaw Jeziorski loved playing the guitar, sci-fi movies, traveling and was “very sociable,” his brother told ABC News.
UC Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman said in a statement provided to KGO that the school is “heartbroken” by the news of Przemyslaw Jeziorski’s death and that he was a “beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.”
“While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him,” Chatman said in a statement.
The motive behind the incident remains unclear.
Hellenic Police — Greece’s national police service — did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(NEW YORK) — Osama bin Laden had made targeting the United States a top priority of his al-Qaida terrorist organization. Al-Qaida translates from Arabic as “the base” – a base that bin Laden hoped to use to influence Muslims around the world to oppose Western influences and states and to establish fundamentalist Islamic regimes. Bin Laden’s motives were rooted in his extremist interpretation of Islamic theology, resentment over U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, and a desire to overthrow the existing world order.
The “base” was so-called due to it being a centralized, hierarchical organization that provided funding, training and logistical support to terrorism worldwide, including for the so-called “Planes Operation” of Sept. 11, 2001.
In order to embolden and support his organization, bin Laden often videotaped himself with messages aimed at his target audience, established training centers in Afghanistan, had an expansive funding network that included wealthy individuals, couriers, mosques and other complex ways to raise funds.
Bin Laden, through the al-Qaida terrorist organization, targeted the United States for nearly a decade before the 9/11 attacks in 2001, utilizing this large and expansive infrastructure. While al-Qaida’s 1998 attacks against U.S. embassies in Africa and the 2000 attack against the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Cole were successful, the organization’s largest operation was the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and the thwarted attack on Washington, D.C., that ended with the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. – all of which included recruiting and training the nineteen terrorist operatives, funding their travel and expenses, and time.
It took bin Laden almost two years to put together the resources and training necessary for those attacks 24 years ago – something that today could be done almost instantly.
Bin Laden and the 9/11 attacks lacked something that present-day terrorists, criminals and violent extremists have ready access to: the internet and, specifically, the dark web. After the 9/11 attacks, as the United States was ramping up to attack al-Qaida, “the base” and affiliate organizations began moving to a more decentralized and incentivized form of terrorism and violence.
Terrorists expanded their use of the internet for a wide range of activities, including planning attacks, radicalization and recruitment, propaganda dissemination, and fundraising. While the internet facilitates covert planning through tools like encrypted messages, it also serves as a platform for psychological warfare, spreading disinformation and images to incite fear. This online presence includes social media platforms used for propaganda, communication and recruitment, creating a challenge for governments and platforms alike to manage the spread of extremist content in hopes of preventing potential violence.
In a 2004 study, the United States Institute of Peace said that hundreds of terrorist groups had migrated online, utilizing a tool meant for better communication for often nefarious purposes. Nearly 20 years later, a 2022 study titled “Terrorism and the internet: How dangerous is online radicalization?” highlighted how online radicalization had become a clear threat that can metastasize in dark corners, often unnoticed.
The main use of the internet by these terrorist groups – incentivizing and radicalizing supporters and stoking fear with propaganda – is something bin Laden would have had to do with videotapes played by the news. Likewise, the internet has made fundraising much easier with the use of online payment methods, which are easy to set up and difficult to trace. And now, with the advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI), terrorists have yet another tool at their disposal.
According to a U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security hearing background advisory earlier this year, “GenAI is a rapidly emerging technology that can produce numerous kinds of content, such as text, images, or audio, when prompted by a user. Foreign terrorist organizations are actively seeking ways to exploit GenAI to support a variety of violent extremist tactics, techniques, and procedures, such as using AI-powered chatbots, to interact with potential recruits.”
“Foreign cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging applications like TikTok and Telegram have allowed their platforms to become a breeding ground for radical extremism,” the advisory continued. Essentially, terrorist groups have been able to weaponize the internet and incite violence in ways they couldn’t have imagined on Sept. 11.
While terrorism isn’t new, the use of the internet, and now AI, magnifies the capabilities and reach of terrorist groups that used to rely on scattered notes and videotapes to conduct their business. It seems reasonable to assume that if bin Laden had had access to the technologies of today, the 9/11 attacks may have been precursors to additional and more frequent deadly attacks.
The threats we face today are more complex, borderless, and technologically advanced than ever before. Counterterrorism strategies must continue to adapt to meet this evolving battleground, leveraging not only military and intelligence tools but also public-private partnerships with tech platforms, AI monitoring, and global diplomacy.
The legacy of 9/11 must be more than remembrance – it must be vigilance. As we honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day, and those first responders who have died in the years since, we must remain resolute in facing the ever-changing face of extremism, now armed with digital weapons and invisible armies.
A woman was killed and five other people were hurt when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a large outdoor gathering on Chicago’s West Side – one of three separate shootings to occur in the same neighborhood in fewer than three hours, according to police.
The shooting occurred just before 2:48 a.m. local time on North La Cross Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, according to an incident report from the Chicago Police Department.
“Officers responded to a call of a large gathering and found multiple people shot,” police said in the report.
When officers arrived at the scene they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.
A 22-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Five other people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, including two 18-year-old boys and a 17-year-boy. One of the 18-year-old victims was shot in the chest and left arm. Police said he was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital in Chicago, while the 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other 18-year-old was treated at the scene for a graze wound to his left hand, police said.
A 29-year-old man shot in the right leg was also in critical condition at Loretto Hospital in Chicago, according to police.
The shooting also left a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right elbow, according to police, who said she was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.
No arrests had been announced as of Sunday afternoon. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
At least two other shootings occurred in the same Chicago neighborhood on Sunday morning. Police have not said if the shootings are related.
About three blocks from the North La Cross Avenue mass shooting, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back on West Maypole Avenue at about 4:37 a.m. and later died at Stroger Hospital, police said. A second 18-year-old boy was also shot in the arm during the shooting, according to police.
The two teenagers were shot after getting into an argument with a gunman who fired at them from a vehicle, police said. No arrests have been announced.
About an hour before the mass shooting on North La Cross Avenue, police responded to a reports of shots fired about a block away on North Lamon Avenue and found a 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her arm, according to police. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No arrests have been announced.
The Chicago shootings occurred less than a day after one person was killed and five others wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a mass shooting at an outdoor gathering in Baltimore, Md. A motive for that shooting remains under investigation, according to police.