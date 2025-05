Saturday morning a group with the local nonprofit All Vets headed out from Jack Dalton Park on Kings Mountain Road about 5:30 a.m. on a 22-mile ruck to the Smith River Sports Complex and back. Around 2 p.m., others joined in the final mile and then met under the shelter for a brief ceremony and a time to remember those who were lost while serving the country. This was the second annual occurrence for the event.

(Photo: Courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office)