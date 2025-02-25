3 American women found dead at Belize beach resort: Police

Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Many residents of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon are expected to return to their homes in the coming days and weeks, with most of the fighting in both areas paused under Israeli ceasefire agreements with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Under Israel’s multi-phased deal with Hamas, some hostages held in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have started to be released. Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are expected to continue amid the first phase of the deal, which was slated to last about six weeks.

Israeli troops to remain in Syria for ‘unlimited period of time’

The IDF will remain on the summit of Hermon and in the security zone for an indefinite period, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

“The IDF will remain on the summit of Mount Hermon and in the security zone for an unlimited period of time to ensure the security of the residents of the State of Israel. We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria — from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis, and we will not be dependent on others for our defense,” Katz said.

Israel warns Lebanese residents to avoid areas near border

Israel issued a warning to Lebanese residents on Tuesday, telling them to avoid multiple areas near the Israeli border as it redeploys in various locations in southern Lebanon.

At least 22 were killed over the weekend.

“The deployment process is taking place gradually and in some sectors it is being postponed and requires more time in order to ensure that Hezbollah is not able to re-establish its strength in the field,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

‎”Hezbollah, as usual, puts its narrow interests above the interests of the Lebanese state and tries through its mouthpieces to heat up the situation, despite being the main reason for the destruction of the south,” the IDF said.

Palestinians on returning home: ‘It feels like we’re reborn!’

Emotional scenes played out all over the Gaza Strip on Monday as families and friends reunited for the first time in over 15 months after the Israeli military allowed movement between northern and southern Gaza.

A sea of people swept the shoreline heading north along the sandy remains of the coastal highway. Many traveled on foot trudging through sand, a Palestinian flag flickering in the wind above them.

“It feels like we’re reborn!” Om Wael, a grandmother from Gaza City, told ABC News as she carried her granddaughter in her arms, with a look of joyful determination on her face.

“Even if our home is flattened, we’re so happy to return to our city, to our homes, unharmed. Thank God,” she said.

Mirvat Ajur, 29, from the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, told ABC News that she walked for about five hours until she reached central Gaza.

“It was a difficult journey, but the people were very happy, singing, clapping and dancing in joy at returning to their homes,” she said.

Approximately 300,000 people made the journey home, according to figures released by Gazan authorities. Samira Halas, 55, was among them.

“I know that my home is damaged and burned, but I want to return to it,” Halas, from Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood, told ABC News, describing the destruction she saw upon her return “like an earthquake had hit it.”

“I want to live in those burned and destroyed rooms,” she continued. “I am like a fish dying far from the sea.”

At least 300,000 return to northern Gaza

At least 300,000 Palestinians returned home to northern Gaza on Monday, according to the Gaza government office, after Israel allowed them to cross into the north for the first time in over a year.

135,000 tents needed in Gaza

As people return to northern Gaza on Monday, the Gaza government said it “immediately and urgently” needs at least 135,000 tents because 90% of the buildings have been destroyed.

The government called on the international community to help provide “basic supplies” for Palestinians.

8 dead hostages among 33 being released in 1st phase: Israel

Of the 33 Israeli hostages set to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire, eight have been killed by Hamas, according to Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer.

Seven hostages have already been released since the start of the ceasefire, meaning 18 more living hostages will be released by Hamas in the coming weeks.

More hostages are set to be released on Thursday and Saturday, Mencer said.

Threats to ceasefire will ‘bear the full cost,’ Israeli minister says

Katz Israel, the Israeli defense minister, said on Monday that his country would “firmly” enforce the ceasefires that have paused fighting in Gaza.

“Anyone who violates the rules or threatens IDF forces will bear the full cost,” he said in Hebrew on social media. “We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7.”

Tens of thousands trek into northern Gaza

Tens of thousands of people were marching and driving on Monday back to northern Gaza, after Israel allowed them to cross into the north for the first time in over a year.

Long lines of Palestinians — some singing, others smiling and some kneeling to kiss the soil as they stepped into the northern part of the strip — were seen making their way home.

Those returning home were moving along two main routes.

Many of those who were were walking home were moving along al-Rashid Street, a path expected to be taken by about 300,000 people.

Many of those who were driving north were doing so along Salah al-Din Road.

A line of cars could be seen stretching for about 8 miles on Monday morning, as they waited for permission to cross into the northern part of Gaza.

1 dead, 4 injured after IDF fired at ‘dozens of suspects’ in central Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its team evacuated one person who was killed, and four people who were injured, after an attack by Israeli snipers near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that troops fired “warning shots” at “several gatherings of dozens of suspects” who the IDF said posed a threat to them.

Additionally, a rocket was destroyed by Israeli troops in southern Gaza, according to the IDF’s statement.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had introductory call with Israel’s Netanyahu

Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had an introductory call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from a U.S. senior defense official.

“Both leaders discussed the importance of advancing mutual security interests and priorities, especially in the face of persistent threats,” according to the statement.

Hegseth, who won Senate confirmation after being selected by President Donald Trump for the role, stressed to Netanyahu that the U.S. is “fully committed” to ensuring that Israel “has the capabilities it needs to defend itself,” according to the statement.

Additionally, the defense official said that “both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.”

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended to Feb. 18

The White House announced Sunday that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended until Feb.18.

Lebanon, Israel and the U.S. will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after Oct. 7, 2023.

