3 dead, 8 injured after shooter in boat opens fire on North Carolina waterfront bar: Official

3 dead, 8 injured after shooter in boat opens fire on North Carolina waterfront bar: Official

amphotora/Getty Images

(SOUTH PORT, N.C.) — Three people were killed and eight others injured after a person on a boat fired shots at a waterfront bar in the coastal North Carolina city of Southport, a city spokeswoman told ABC News.

The shooting began at the Southport Yacht Basin at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, when someone on a boat coming up Cape Fear opened fire on the American Fish Company, an outdoor bar venue, said ChyAnn Ketchum, the city’s public information officer. The boat then proceeded up the Intracoastal Waterway, she said.

The city posted a notice on its Facebook page warning of “reports of an active shooter” just before 10 p.m. along the waterfront, advising residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes.

“Shortly after 10:00 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard observed a single individual matching the description of the shooter, loading their boat at the public boat ramp at NE 55th Street in Oak Island,” Ketchum said in a statement.

She added,” The Coast Guard crew detained this suspect, who is now being held by the Oak Island Police Department, and will be turned over to the Southport Police Department for questioning, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.”

Southport is a city of about 4,300 people near the mouth of the Cape Fear River.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Search on for suspect who stabbed ranger in state park near Denver: Police
Search on for suspect who stabbed ranger in state park near Denver: Police

(DENVER) — A manhunt was on Tuesday for a suspect who stabbed a ranger at the Staunton State Park in Colorado, according to police.

The stabbing unfolded around noon local time in the nearly 4,000-acre park southwest of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured ranger was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately released.

The suspect fled on foot after stabbing the ranger.

A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Aerial footage from Denver ABC affiliate KMGH showed heavily armed officers searching the park.

Due to the ongoing search for the suspect, Staunton State Park was closed to the public and they were evacuating visitors from inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fake nurse used 20 aliases, 7 social security numbers: Police
Fake nurse used 20 aliases, 7 social security numbers: Police
Georgia Secretary of State

(NEW YORK) — A woman accused of impersonating four nurses from other states and using around 20 aliases since 2020 has been arrested and charged with dozens of counts, police said.

Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, has been charged with 43 counts, including endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, identity theft, forgery and falsely pretending to hold a license, according to court records.

Womack is also charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Womack was arrested on Monday, court records show.

Womack gave police false identification when she was pulled over by police in a routine traffic stop in April on Interstate 79, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An investigation revealed that approximately 20 different aliases and seven different Social Security numbers were associated with Womack, according to police.

A search warrant was then executed on her vehicle, and investigators found multiple forms of identification, prescription medications prescribed to different victims, medical documents and various pieces of medical equipment, police said.

Womack posed as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and registered nurse supervisor at multiple rehabilitation and nursing home facilities throughout Pennsylvania, police said.

She was using the identities and credentials of four confirmed nurses from southern states, police said.

“Womack was able to secure these nursing positions through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulently signed documents and also by creating a false LLC to self-deploy herself to multiple jobs,” police said in a statement.

“Womack obtained employment through staffing agencies and even … was able to create her own host agency,” Pennsylvania State Police trooper Rocco Gagliardi said at a press conference. “So she was picking up the phone and transferring those employment jobs, careers, to herself.”

Police believe she began the deception in 2020 and continued it across many states on the eastern side of the country.

“During that COVID time, they got hit hard, and they needed help,” Gagliardi said. “So it wasn’t uncommon for these different residence locations, agencies, to reach out to host agencies and say we need some extra shifts filled. That started in 2020 and it was such an easy transition, she just kept going after that.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Womack’s bail was set at $250,000. Her next court appearance was scheduled for July 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop
Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — An investigation has been opened after a cellphone video that appears to show sheriff’s deputies punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop went viral on social media, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop represented to be from February 19, 2025,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday. “We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.