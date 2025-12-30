3 found dead during search for fallen hiker in California, authorities say

In this undated file photo, Mount Baldy is shown in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images, FILE

(SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.) — A 19-year-old who fell while hiking on Southern California’s Mount Baldy and two others were found dead during the search and rescue effort for the teen, authorities said.

The recovery effort for the three deceased hikers is underway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.

Amid dangerous conditions, Mount Baldy is now closed until New Year’s Day to “protect natural resources and provide for public safety,” the sheriff’s department said Tuesday afternoon.

“The tragic loss of life on Mt. Baldy and repeated rescue responses highlight how dangerous current conditions are, even for experienced hikers,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement on the temporary closure of Mount Baldy. “Weather and terrain conditions remain extremely dangerous and unpredictable, posing a significant risk to both the public and Search and Rescue personnel.”

The search for the teen began midday Monday, when a search and rescue team responded to a request to rescue the hiker after he reportedly fell approximately 500 feet near the Devil’s Backbone trail, the sheriff’s department said.

A friend who was hiking with the teen “hiked to an area with cellular service and provided GPS coordinates to assist rescuers,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

During an aerial search, deputies found the teen as well as two unidentified individuals nearby, though the helicopter was unable to complete the rescue due to severe winds, authorities said. 

Later Monday evening, an air medic who was hoisted down confirmed all three hikers were dead, authorities said. The helicopter was still unable to safely recover them at that time due to severe winds.

The recovery effort is still underway, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday.

The name of the teen has not been released. The two unidentified hikers found near him were in a separate group and were located by chance during the search for the teen, according to the sheriff’s department.

Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, outside Los Angeles.

It will remain closed through 11:59 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s department, which urged members of the public to comply with the order and avoid the area.

“The temporary closure of Mt. Baldy trails is necessary to prevent additional emergencies and protect lives,” Dicus said.

Those who violate the closure order could be fined up to $5,000 and/or imprisoned for up to six months, the sheriff’s department said.

NBA memo says league education needed about ‘dire risks’ of gambling
Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on April 09, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Following last week’s arrests of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, the National Basketball Association on Monday said it’s undertaking a review of how the league can protect itself from sports betting and whether it’s doing enough to educate coaches, players and other personnel about the “dire risks” gambling could pose to their careers, according to an NBA league memo obtained by ABC News. 

The memo, dated Monday and sent to all 30 teams from NBA general counsel Rick Buchanan and Dan Spillane, the NBA’s EVP of League Governance and Policy, said that the criminal cases against Billups, Rozier and more than two dozen other defendants “is an opportune time to carefully reassess how sports betting should be regulated and how sports leagues can best protect themselves, their players and their fans.”

The memo also said the NBA is reviewing policies about injury reporting after Rozier allegedly faked an injury in a March 23, 2023, game, when he played with the Charlotte Hornets, after, according to investigators, giving advance notice to gamblers who made $200,000 in bets against his statistics. 

“While the unusual betting [on the game] was detected in real time because the bets were placed legally, we believe there is more that can be done from a legal/regulatory perspective to protect the integrity of the NBA and our affiliated leagues,” the memo said.

Billups is among those charged last week in an alleged illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, while Rozier is among several people charged in a separate but related alleged illegal gambling case. Billups has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy and both were immediately placed on leave by their teams, the NBA said.

Monday’s memo further said that the NBA is “exploring ways to enhance our existing internal and external integrity monitoring programs” including the use of “AI and other tools” to “identify betting activity of concern.”

“With sports betting now occupying such a significant part of the current sports landscape, every effort must be made to ensure that players, coaches, and other NBA personnel are fully aware of the dire risks that gambling can impose upon their careers and livelihoods; that our injury disclosure rules are appropriate; and that players are protected from harassment from bettors,” according to the memo.

Portland police chief pushes back on White House ‘war zone’ narrative
Portland Police Chief Bob Day speaks with ABC News. (ABC News)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The Portland police chief is disputing President Donald Trump’s claim that the Oregon city is a “war zone” that is burning down and “war-ravaged” by protesters and violent criminals, amid legal challenges to the White House’s deployment of National Guard troops.

“No, I would not say Portland’s war-ravaged,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day told ABC News on Monday, calling the narrative that the city is under siege by protesters “disappointing.”

“It’s not a narrative that’s consistent with what’s actually happening now,” Day said. “Granted, 2020 and ’21, that conversation made a lot more sense. But in the last couple of years, under my administration, we’ve seen great strides made in the area of crime and safety.”

A U.S. district judge over the weekend temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, where the White House sought to have troops protect federal buildings.

Day said the demonstrations centered on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility take up a single block of the 145-square-mile city. He said in the past three months, there have been a few dozen arrests at the facility for assault and vandalism, but that his department is able to manage it with regional support.

“We have been engaged. We have been addressing violence. We have been addressing vandalism,” he said.

Sending in the National Guard would increase attention and potentially draw outsiders “looking to create some energy,” he said.

“The National Guard is not needed at this time for this particular problem,” Day said. “We are grateful for their service, respectful of the National Guard. These are citizen soldiers, Oregonians, or our neighbors, our friends. But for that role, we don’t need them right now.”

On Sept. 27, Trump directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to provide “all necessary troops” to Portland amid protests at the city’s ICE facility.

The State of Oregon and the City of Portland sued, with officials in the city and state denouncing the action as unnecessary. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending the National Guard to Portland, finding that conditions in Portland were “not significantly violent or disruptive” to justify a federal takeover of the National Guard, and that the president’s claims about the city were “simply untethered to the facts.”

The Trump administration swiftly appealed the order and sent 200 California National Guard troops to Portland, leading Immergut to issue a second restraining order on Sunday that temporarily bars any federalized members of the National Guard from being deployed to Oregon.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained Monday that Trump is working within his authority as commander-in-chief to deploy the National Guard to Portland because he has deemed the situation there “appropriate” to warrant the action.

“For more than 100 days, night after night after night, the ICE facility has been really under siege by these anarchists outside,” she said during a press briefing. “They have been disrespecting law enforcement. They’ve been inciting violence.”

Trump on Monday continued to rail against the city, calling Portland a “burning hellhole” and likened the situation there to an “insurrection.”

“Portland is on fire. Portland’s been on fire for years, and not so much saving it,” he said while taking questions in the Oval Office on Monday. “We have to save something else, because I think that’s all insurrection. I really think that’s really criminal insurrection.”

NYC officer ‘unwittingly’ violated sanctuary laws by sharing immigrant data: Investigators
James Keivom/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An officer from the New York City Department of Correction gave federal immigration agents information about someone believed to have entered the country illegally, a violation of the city’s sanctuary laws, investigators said Thursday.

The New York City Department of Investigation said a correction officer assigned to a federal violent gang task force provided the information but was not aware it would be used as part of civil immigration enforcement. City policy would allow information sharing as part of a criminal investigation.

The officer provided information about Cristian Concepcion, who was believed to have entered the country illegally, officials said. While investigating that allegation, the DOI also found that the officer, who was not named, provided information to federal immigration authorities about another person in custody, Pedro Mujica Villa Nueva, officials said.

The officer “did not understand that the assistance he provided was in furtherance of federal civil immigration enforcement, as opposed to a federal criminal investigation,” the Department of Investigation said, which resulted from “a lack of training and guidance” from his superiors.

“New York City law and DOC policy do not allow City resources to be used for the purpose of facilitating the enforcement of federal immigration law, and that prohibition includes the sharing of information with our federal law enforcement partners for that purpose. DOI found that in at least two instances a DOC investigator unwittingly violated the law and DOC policy and that DOC failed to provide proper guidance and training to DOC staff about how to comply with City law and DOC’s own policy while maintaining critical law enforcement partnerships with federal agencies,” Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said.

Strauber recommended an audit of the Department of Corrections to identify any other violations.

