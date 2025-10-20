3 injured in shooting outside Oklahoma State University residential hall: Police

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting outside of a residential hall at Oklahoma State University, authorities said.

One of the injured victims is a student at the Stillwater, Oklahoma, school, according to the Oklahoma State University Police Department.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 a.m. local time outside the Carreker East residential hall, according to the OSU police statement.

“Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East, where the shooting occurred,” according to the police statement.

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner said one of the victims is known to be an OSU student.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

There is no ongoing threat to the campus, according to the statement. Officials requested that anyone with information about the shooting contact the OSU Police Department.

Beckner said campus police officers first learned of the shooting when they overheard a radio call from a Stillwater police dispatcher of a gunshot victim at a McDonald’s several miles from the college.

He said campus officers went to the McDonald’s and found the person suffering from gunshot wounds and began to provide medical aid.

Beckner said that about the same time, campus police received calls of a shooting occurring on campus in the area of the residential halls.

Beckner said when officers got to the scene, people were leaving the area in cars, and officers stopped several of the vehicles at gunpoint. He said that no victims were at the scene when officers arrived.

But while on the scene, officers received word that a person shot at the school had been dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center, and another victim of the shooting had shown up at the Tulsa Medical Center.

Beckner said all three victims of the shooting were in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

While interviewing potential witnesses, officers learned that a shooting had just occurred in the parking out outside the Carreker East residential hall.

Beckner said witnesses told officers that the shooting stemmed from a dispute that had erupted earlier at a party at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater and spilled over to an after-party on campus.

Asked about the dispute by reporters, Beckner said, “A disagreement between several people. That’s as far as I’ll say.”

At least 4 students, including shooter, injured in shooting at Colorado high school: Officials
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., Sept. 10, 2025. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — At least four students were injured after a shooting unfolded at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials said they received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time.

The suspect was engaged and neutralized, according to law enforcement officials. Officials are sweeping the campus, but the school is no longer in a lockdown.

“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Three students are in critical condition and are being transported to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. A fourth student has also been transported, but with an unknown injury.

Investigators believe the shooter is among the injured students.

“I don’t know if our suspect is even old enough to drive,” Kelley said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

Denver FBI also said in a statement they are “aware of the situation,” have personnel responding to the scene and “stand ready to assist.”

Hundreds of police officers are on the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.

Parents are being asked to reunite with students at Bergen Meadow Elementary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Surfside condo investigators believe deadly collapse started in the pool deck
Damage caused by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium building, Surfside, Miami Beach, Florida. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) — More than four years after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, federal investigators are expected to announce their preliminary findings on Tuesday regarding the cause of the tragedy.

“It is more likely that the collapse initiated in the pool deck than the tower,” a slide deck prepared ahead of today’s National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee meeting states.

Champlain Towers South was an oceanfront complex just north of the Miami Beach city line. The collapse of the structure killed 98 people in the middle of the night in June 2021.

Researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology have preliminarily concluded that the pool deck started to collapse more than seven minutes before the building fell to the ground, confirming what was suggested in earlier media reports.

The exact cause of the collapse has been under investigation in the years since the incident, but investigators have long focused part of their attention on the pool deck.

“At the time of the failure, the pool deck’s slab-column connections had critically low margins of safety,” the presentation notes. “The bulk of the critically low margins of safety was caused by design understrength and misplaced slab reinforcement.”

Officials noted in their presentation that issues with the pool deck existed from the time Champlain Towers South was built more than four decades ago.

“The structure had low resistance to progressive collapse, allowing the collapse of the pool deck to spread into and throughout the middle and east parts of the tower,” the slides added.

The federal probe into the collapse has been delayed several times. The final investigative report was previously expected to be completed in 2025, but that goal has since been pushed back another year.

Man pleads guilty to neo-Nazi-inspired plot to bomb Nashville energy facility: DOJ
Prosecutors say Skyler Philippi is seen conducting a test site of a drone in this photo, which was included in a federal complaint. (U.S. Department of Justice)

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to plotting to using a weapon of mass destruction in a neo-Nazi-inspired plot to destroy an energy facility near Nashville, the Justice Department announced.

Skyler Philippi, 24, was arrested last November over his plans to attack Nashville’s power grid with a drone armed with explosives. According to the DOJ, charging documents showed Philippi conducted extensive research into how such an attack could serve to “shock the system,” as he relayed to one FBI confidential source who became aware of his plotting.

The FBI first began investigating Philippi last June after a confidential source who was in touch with him reported to the FBI his desire to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA near Columbia, Tennessee, according to prosecutors. Philippi also repeatedly espoused his adherence to white supremacist and accelerationist ideologies which promote the idea that a destabilizing terrorist attack on something like the nation’s energy sectors could serve to incite unrest that leads to civil war, prosecutors said.

“I definitely want to hit Nashville, like one hundred percent, I want to get Nashville,” Philippi said in one meeting recorded by undercover agents, according to charging documents. “I also know Louisville pretty g—— well, since I lived there. I spent about five months scouting out every single place [power station] and even coming up with a game plan to hit it as fast as I could. I had whole maps made, printed out on paper, to actually do that.”

In September of last year, Philippi and undercover FBI employees drove to an electrical substation he had allegedly researched previously. While in transit, Philippi ordered what he believed would be the equivalent of C-4 explosives from the informants, according to charging documents.

During their recon mission to the substation, agents recorded Philippi stating, “Holy s—. This will go up like a f—— Fourth of July firework,” charging documents said.

In a meeting days before his arrest, Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual and told the undercover agents “this is where the New Age begins,” and that it was “time to do something big” that would be remembered “in the annals of history,” according to the charging documents.

Philippi then drove with the FBI employees to the site of his operation and, as the undercover agents moved to their assigned positions as lookouts, he powered up the drone with what he believed was the explosive device attached to it, charging documents said. Philippi was then taken into custody.

The charging documents included one image that shows Philippi conducting a test of the drone, as well as another photo of him with the FBI undercover agents showing off what he believed were explosive devices.

Philippi faces a maximum penalty of life in prison in connection with his guilty plea. Sentencing is currently set for Jan. 8, 2026.

