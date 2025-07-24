3 men arrested for posing as Amazon delivery drivers to ransack home in Florida: Police

North Port Police Department

(NORTH PORT, Fla.) — Three men were arrested after posing as Amazon delivery drivers in order to gain entry and ransack a home in Florida, according to the North Port Police Department.

The three suspects — Robert St. Germain, Anton Bradley Brown and Adlet Javon Francis — are now in custody after being involved in a “targeted armed home invasion” that occurred in May, police announced on Wednesday.

Back on May 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence in North Port, Florida, police said. The investigation revealed that three males “posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female resident to the door,” officials said.

When the female opened the door, the men — who were all armed — “forced their way inside,” stole cash and “ransacked the residence in search of additional valuables,” police said.

The suspects also “held the daughter and mother inside the home while waiting for the father to return,” police said.

Once the father returned home at approximately 5 p.m., he “noticed the front door was locked and attempted to enter through the back,” officials said.

The father was confronted by one of the suspects and a “brief struggle ensued,” police said.

The suspects eventually fled the scene, police said.

One of the suspects later found an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside, stole the truck and “fled the area,” police said. The vehicle was recovered later that weekend in a shopping center, police said.

After the robbery at the home, crime scene technicians “processed the primary scene and surrounding areas” and recovered evidence like items “believed to have been left by the suspects,” police said.

Officials believe the robbery was a targeted incident and not a “random act of violence,” since the suspects were known to one of the victims.

Francis was arrested on July 12 on “unrelated charges” and Germain and Brown were arrested on Tuesday, police told ABC News. Their charges include conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and use of a two-way device to commit a felony, police said. Brown also faces a charge of grand theft auto, police said.

Germain is currently being held at the the Indian River County Jail, Brown is held at the Broward County Jail and Francis remains at the Orange County Jail, police told ABC News.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the case “demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives.”

“Their tireless work has been instrumental in advancing this investigation and brining those responsible to justice,” Garrison said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

‘That day, I could not be her hero’: Father says after daughter is fatally shot in South Carolina
Columbia Police Department

(COLUMBIA, SC) — The body of a young woman was discovered inside a rented house in Columbia, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to a press conference held by Columbia Police Department on Monday.

She was later identified as Logan Federico, a 22-year-old from Waxhaw, North Carolina, police said. Her cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to Columbia Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The college student was spending the weekend with friends in a rented house in South Carolina when she was “randomly murdered by a career criminal” who was “on a spree of thefts, break-ins and credit card fraud,” the CPD said.

Alexander Dickey, 30, allegedly broke into a neighboring home around 3 a.m. and stole a firearm, credit and debit cards, and keys to a vehicle, the CPD said.

The suspect then allegedly entered the house where Federico was staying, entered her room, and shot her, police said, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Dickey is believed to have used the stolen cards to make purchases across Lexington County before his stolen vehicle broke down, officials said. He had it towed back to a residence in Lexington County, where investigators said they tracked him down.

When law enforcement closed in, Dickey fled into nearby woods, leading to a manhunt in severe weather conditions, police said. He later broke into another home and set it on fire, they added.

Officers were able to extract Dickey through a window and take him into custody, the CPD said.

Federico’s father, Steve Federico, spoke through tears during the press conference.

“I am Logan Haley Federico’s father, better known as ‘Dad,’ or her hero. Unfortunately, that day, I could not be her hero,” he said. “My daughter, I cherished. She was a strong, fun-loving individual who did what she wanted to do and was spicy.”

“My daughter was working hard at school, working two jobs, to become a teacher. She loved and adored kids, children of all ages,” he said. “The message I wanted to send to Dickey, who took my daughter’s life — this is from her: ‘You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body … but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me.'”

“Logan was not an intended target,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at the press conference, adding that her death “touches all of us in a way that it’ll never leave us.”

He said that the CPD issued warrants charging Dickey with murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, weapons possession and larceny. The Lexington County sheriff said Dickey was also charged with burglary first degree and arson second degree, and that he was denied bond.

Los Angeles police responded to a kidnapping call. But instead found an ICE operation
Matt Stone/Boston Herald via MediaNews Group via Getty Images, FILE

(LOS ANGELES) — When Los Angeles Police Department officers went racing toward a potential kidnapping call downtown this week, callers indicated a true kidnapping was underway, according to police.

Police say the caller stated that several individuals were involved, but did not identify themselves.

Officers and an LAPD supervisor say they arrived on scene to find an agitated crowd as federal agents were taking part in an immigration enforcement arrest, which have been increasingly common in Los Angeles as the Trump administration has surged resources to the city in recent weeks.

The arrests prompted days of protests earlier this month, which saw both peaceful marches and violent clashes with law enforcement.

The alleged kidnapping, which happened Tuesday morning, has similarities to an incident earlier in June when federal agents, driving cars that appeared to be civilian vehicles, crashed into a car while making an immigration arrest, prompting calls to the LAPD of a hit-and-run accident. The agents left, with their apparent target in handcuffs, after the encounter and before police arrived.

LAPD traffic officers responded and investigated the case as a hit and run, not initially knowing it had been a federal immigration arrest.

The LAPD says federal agents do not notify the police department of planned enforcement activity in advance. The department is in the dark on when or where operations will unfold or what methods federal agents will use.

They say this is partly because the department has been prohibited from immigration enforcement in a policy that goes back to 1979. And now, California law prohibits police agencies from working with federal immigration agents.

During recent federal immigration operations, agents involved almost completely cover their faces with masks or other coverings to protect their identities. They also typically wear street clothing and professional sports team hats along with tactical vests that often don’t clearly identify which agency they are with, besides the words “Police” or “Federal Agent.” They don’t display any serial number, badge number or name to identify themselves.

The lack of transparency by federal agents has California lawmakers proposing legislation that would require most federal, state and local law enforcement operating in the state to wear uniforms of some kind, clearly show a badge, identifiable information and their faces would have to be uncovered.

“Law enforcement officers are public servants, and people should be able to see their faces, see who they are, know who they are,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-Calif., when introducing the bill. “Otherwise, there is no transparency and no accountability.”

Wiener and the co-authors of his legislation are calling it the “No Secret Police Act.”

Lawmakers say the masks intimidate and the lack of any police uniforms and gear can make it unclear if the federal agents are even real law enforcement or are imposters posing as police to commit crimes or take advantage of the situation.

“What we have been seeing in the last few weeks are law enforcement — some local, some federal — who are wearing masks to completely hide their faces while they are carrying out deportation and other enforcement activities,” said Assembly Public Safety Committee Chair Jesse Arreguin, D-Oakland.

The legislation would, however, allow SWAT team members to cover their faces along with law enforcement who need to cover uniforms for wildfire gear and medical-grade masks over their faces if there is an airborne threat like smoke, a chemical agent or a virus.

In Tuesday’s potential kidnapping call, the LAPD says they found a woman partially handcuffed who moved toward officers and stood next to an LAPD patrol SUV. Police say that is when a federal agent approached and apprehended her. The LAPD says it was not involved in her detention or arrest. But officers moved onlookers out of the roadway and, like this month’s protests, were tasked with clearing the street and maintaining order and public safety.

But community activists allege local police allowed the “kidnapping” to go forward. “Guess who were protecting the kidnappers who were kidnapping our people? LAPD officers. They completely protected the ICE operation that kidnapped our people,” Ron Gochez, founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Union del Barrio, which has been reporting ICE sightings in real time on social media, told ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

But the LAPD said it did not take part in the federal operation and will “not participate in or assist with civil immigration enforcement,” according to a police statement. Rather, the LAPD said its officers remained on scene to “de-escalate tensions, move pedestrians out of the roadway, and allow emergency vehicles safe passage.”

Woman killed when tree falls on car in Delaware as East Coast storms intensify
Woman killed when tree falls on car in Delaware as East Coast storms intensify
WPVI

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — A severe thunderstorm turned deadly Monday night in Wilmington, Delaware, when a falling tree killed a 79-year-old woman riding in a car, Delaware State Police said.

Meteorologists warn the storm marks the beginning of a dangerous weather pattern along the Eastern Seaboard.

The crash happened about 10:08 p.m. on Lancaster Pike when the storm caused a tree to fall into the path of an SUV, according to state police. The driver, a 79-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, tried to swerve but couldn’t avoid the collision, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his female passenger, also from Newark, died at the scene, police said. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until relatives are notified.

The incident came as powerful storms swept through the region, part of a broader weather system that continues to threaten more than 30 million Americans along the I-95 corridor.

The National Weather Service reported a weak tornado touched down near Omar, Delaware, on Monday afternoon, damaging only a small patch of trees.

The dangerous weather pattern intensified early Tuesday when southeastern Pennsylvania declared a flash flood emergency after 4 to 6 inches of rain fell in 10 hours.

Multiple water rescues were required in the Pennsylvania counties of Lancaster and Lebanon, particularly near Mount Joy and Manheim.

The severe weather threat is ramping back up Tuesday, with damaging winds and flash flooding remaining the primary concerns.

The threat zone spans from central Virginia to New York City, including major metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

The storms are causing significant travel disruptions. As of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, airlines canceled 623 flights nationwide, with more cancellations expected throughout the afternoon.

Officials warn that ground stops and delays are likely at major airports along the I-95 corridor, particularly in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate Monday night’s fatal crash and urge witnesses to contact the department or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

For those affected by the tragedy, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit offers 24-hour support through their hotline: 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

