3 of Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings this week

3 of Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings this week
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON ) — Three of President Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks will face the scrutiny of Senate committees this week — Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kash Patel.

Director of national intelligence nominee Gabbard’s hearing will take place Thursday morning before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The former Democratic congresswoman and onetime Democratic presidential candidate has stirred up waves of controversy from across the political spectrum and is expected to face a bruising confirmation battle. Not only are critics wary of her lack of intelligence experience, they have also accused her of promoting an anti-American agenda, including blaming the U.S. for the war in Ukraine and being sympathetic to U.S. adversaries.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on “This Week” on Sunday that she “do[es] not believe she’s qualified for this role.”

“From what I understand from people who have been meeting directly with her, and she hasn’t asked to meet with me, is that she doesn’t show the competence, the understanding, the depth. She wasn’t prepared for her meetings,” Slotkin said, pointing to Gabbard’s “deeply questionable decisions” over her relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham remained tight-lipped about his stance on Gabbard, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that “we will see how she does” when asked if he planned to support her.

Fellow Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, acknowledged concerns with Gabbard, telling Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” that he “understand[s] that people have their differences of opinion” regarding her nomination.

However, he emphasized his faith in her record: “She’s passed five different background checks. I reviewed the latest one. It’s clean as a whistle,” he said. “It’s fine for people to have policy differences and ask questions about those differences. I hope no one would impugn Ms. Gabbard’s patriotism or her integrity.”

He also pointed to Pete Hegseth’s successful confirmation to become secretary of defense after a tie-breaking vote Friday despite the controversy that surrounded his nomination.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — who was one of three Republicans who voted against Hegseth last week — expressed caution towards Gabbard.

“There are several questions I want to follow up on in the hearing,” Collins told The Hill on Monday, adding that there are “a lot of obvious issues” with the DNI nominee.

However, Vice President JD Vance remained adamant in supporting Trump’s nomination of Gabbard, telling CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, “I feel confident that Tulsi Gabbard will ultimately get through.”

“She is a career military servant who’s had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades. She has impeccable character, impeccable record of service, and she also is a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services,” Vance said during his first interview since becoming vice president.

Also on Thursday, FBI director nominee Kash Patel, who served in several roles in Trump’s first administration, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Patel’s nomination has similarly faced backlash, particularly regarding his promoting of conspiracy theories, his defense of Jan. 6 rioters and his threats to target journalists, former senior FBI and Department of Justice officials.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters last week that he will not vote to advance Patel’s nomination.

“After meeting with him and doing this study, I’ve come to the conclusion that Kash Patel has neither the experience, the judgment or the temperament to serve as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to take on this awesome responsibility to keep America safe,” Durbin said.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, another member of the Judiciary Committee, called Patel’s nomination “alarming” after meeting with him last week.

Coons said he questioned Patel on efforts by Trump to use the FBI for political retribution, as well as his calling for the weaponization of the federal government against Trump’s political enemies.

“I left this meeting still concerned about Mr. Patel’s ability to put past grievances aside and focus the FBI on its core mission of keeping Americans safe,” he said in a statement.

Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning. Kennedy has faced criticism over his history of remarks against vaccines and his recent vaccine skepticism. In addition to asking the federal government to revoke authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, and medical experts have expressed concerns over his views potentially spreading medical misinformation.

Kennedy continues to echo Trump’s views. On Sunday, he sent out a fundraising email called Trump’s executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization “a massive win” for Kennedy’s health agenda and for Americans’ “fundamental medical freedom rights.”

Trump’s withdrawal, which has been criticized by medical and health experts, “marks a turning point for our nation. No more subservience to a globalist organization prioritizing profits over American lives and health,” Kennedy said in his fundraiser.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump confirms plan to declare national emergency, use military for mass deportations
Trump confirms plan to declare national emergency, use military for mass deportations
James Devaney/GC Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Overnight, Trump responded to a social media post from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who said earlier this month there are reports the incoming administration is preparing such a declaration and to use “military assets” to deport the migrants.

“TRUE!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump pledged to get started on mass deportations as soon as he enters office.

“On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” he said during a rally at Madison Square Garden in the closing days of the presidential race. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

Already, he’s tapped several immigration hard-liners to serve in key Cabinet positions. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was picked to be homeland security secretary, pending Senate confirmation. Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan was named “border czar.”

Homan previously discussed his vision for mass deportations, saying they would first concentrate on expelling criminals and national security threats. He didn’t rule out deporting families together.

Throughout the campaign, Trump vowed to mobilize the National Guard to assist with the deportation effort. Experts told ABC News such a move would mark a fundamental shift for the military, which does not normally engage with domestic law enforcement issues.

At times, Trump went further, suggesting thousands of troops from overseas be moved to the U.S.-Mexico border.

There are an estimated 11 million unauthorized migrants living in the U.S. without legal immigration status. Removing them could cost billions of dollars per year, according to estimates from the American Immigration Council.

Plus, mass deportations could have a broader economic impact by resulting in a loss of tax revenue and labor shortages.

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz recently reported from California on the impact Trump’s immigration and mass deportations plans could have on the American agriculture industry.

“If you took away my workforce, you wouldn’t eat. If you go into the San Joaquin Valley and you start doing what you’re saying, it’s over. The country will stop, literally stop because the food system won’t move,” said Manuel Cunha Jr., the president of the Nisei Farmers League.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden says Equal Rights Amendment should be considered ratified but not taking action
Biden says Equal Rights Amendment should be considered ratified but not taking action
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Friday said the Equal Right Amendment should be considered ratified, but is stopping short of taking any action on the matter in his final days in office.

“I have supported the Equal Rights Amendment for more than 50 years, and I have long been clear that no one should be discriminated against based on their sex,” Biden said. “We, as a nation, must affirm and protect women’s full equality once and for all.”

Biden said he agreed with the American Bar Association, which has said the amendment cleared the necessary hurdles to be added to the Constitution after Virginia in 2020 became the 38th state to ratify it even though that was well past the deadline for ratification.

“It is long past time to recognize the will of the American people,” Biden said. “In keeping with my oath and duty to Constitution and country, I affirm what I believe and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: the 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex.”

Political debate around the ERA, which was first introduced in 1923, ramped up after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022 and again after the 2024 election.

In December, more than than 120 congressional Democrats called on Biden to officially ratify the amendment before ceding power to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Solidifying your legacy on equal rights with a final action on the ERA would be a defining moment for the historic Biden-Harris administration and your presidency,” they said in their letter to Biden.

The move prompted a rare statement from the leaders of the National Archives, who contended the amendment couldn’t be certified without action from Congress or the judicial system because states did not meet the deadline established by Congress for ratification.

Lawmakers had set a seven-year deadline in 1972 for state ratification, though later extended it by an additional three years. Efforts by Democrats in recent years to remove the deadline have failed.

“Court decisions at both the District and Circuit levels have affirmed that the ratification deadlines established by Congress for the ERA are valid,” the archivists wrote. “Therefore, the Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment.”

Though Biden renewed his call for the ERA to become law of the land, he is not taking any action on the matter before he departs the White House on Monday, according to a senior administration official.

When pressed by reporters whether any steps would be taken in addition to Biden’s messaging, the official “he is using his power of the presidency to make it clear that he believes and he agrees with leading constitutional scholars,” but said he wasn’t taking any specific action.

When asked why the announcement came now, the official said that Biden has supported the amendment for decades but said that he felt strongly about making this push before he leaves office.

If Biden had taken any action to force ratification, it would have likely resulted in a legal fight, experts said.

“At that point, there would be further litigation,” Wilfred Codrington III, a constitutional law professor at Cardozo Law, previously told ABC News. “But really that would just become a question or a conflict between the president and Congress.”

“If Congress is not doing something to suggest that the amendment is ratified, then that’s kind of where the ball is going to end,” Codrington said. “Congress is ultimately the gatekeeper when it comes to amendments.”

The ERA is unlikely to be a priority in the incoming administration or new Congress, where Republicans control the House and Senate. Republicans have argued in the past that the amendment is unnecessary and duplicative.

“That doesn’t seem to be where the Republicans are going,” Codrington said. “But it is notable that states are also another avenue that advocates can look to.”

Codrington pointed to New York voters approving Proposition 1, a measure akin to the Equal Rights Amendment that also includes safeguards to abortion access, during the 2024 election.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump transition live updates: Waltz eyed as national security adviser, sources say
Trump transition live updates: Waltz eyed as national security adviser, sources say
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Via Flickr

(WASHINGTON) — After a sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, President-elect Donald Trump is now set to become just the second ever to serve nonconsecutive terms in office.

Trump has wasted no time in moving to assemble his team for a second term in the White House — naming Susie Wiles as his chief of staff and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, among other positions.

 

November 11, 2024, 7:00 PM EST – Trump asks Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser: Sources

Trump has asked Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to be his national security adviser, multiple sources said.

Waltz was at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, sources said.

Waltz is a former Green Beret and China hawk who emerged as a key surrogate for Trump, criticizing the Biden-Harris foreign policy record during the campaign.

The Florida Republican sits on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

He has supported aid to Ukraine in the past but has demanded “conditions,” including increased spending from European allies, additional oversight of funds and pairing the aid with border security measures.

Waltz, who has visited Ukraine, was a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s policy towards Ukraine, criticizing the White House and allies for not providing Ukraine with more lethal aid — such as MiG fighter planes — earlier in the conflict.

Before running for elected office, Waltz served in various national security policy roles in the Bush administration, Pentagon and White House.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Benjamin Siegel, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders

November 11, 2024, 6:06 PM EST – Volunteer-run effort on RFK Jr.’s website crowd-sourcing ideas for Trump admin appointments

A volunteer-run effort on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s website has begun crowd-sourcing ideas for appointments in Trump’s administration.

A website titled “Nominees for the People” gives anyone the chance to submit names of people they’d like to see join the administration.

“President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. want your help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump administration,” the website reads.

Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy spokeswoman, told ABC News that the crowd-sourcing effort is “a grassroots initiative run by volunteers,” and is not actually spearheaded by Kennedy, although the page uses the “mahanow.org” URL that Kennedy’s official campaign website adopted after he exited the race.

“We’ve always offered space on our website to our grassroots movement,” Spear said.

This post has been updated to reflect that the crowd-sourcing effort is a volunteer-run effort.

-ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik

November 11, 2024, 5:55 PM EST – Trump’s ‘border czar’ says mass deportation strategy will be a main priority

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, Trump’s newly announced “border czar,” said his main priority will be overseeing and formulating Trump’s long-vowed mass deportation strategy while consolidating decisions related to border security.

“Everybody talks about this mass deportation operation. President Trump talks about. I’ll oversee that and come up with a strategy for that,” Homan said during a lengthy interview with his hometown television station WWNY on Monday.

Homan said Trump’s mass deportations is “going to be a targeted enforcement operation, concentrating on criminals and national security threats first.”

He acknowledged that the deportations would be costly but argued the policy would “save the taxpayers a lot of money.”

Homan said he does not plan to “separate women and children” but acknowledged that deporting alleged criminals would result in breaking up families.

“When we arrest parents here, guess what? We separate them. The illegal aliens should be no different,” Homan said.

Homan also said worksite enforcement — an aspect of immigration policy focused on unauthorized workers and employers who knowingly hire them — is “going to get fired back up.”

“Under President Trump, we’re going to work it and we’re going to work it hard,” he said.

-ABC News’ Peter Charalambous

November 11, 2024, 5:46 PM EST – Melania Trump skipping meeting with Jill Biden: Sources

Melania Trump is not expected to travel to Washington with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, two sources told ABC News.

First lady Jill Biden had extended an invite to Melania Trump for a meeting, according to the sources. In 2016, Michelle Obama had hosted Melania Trump at the White House.

The Trump campaign declined to comment. The first lady’s office confirmed to ABC News that a joint invitation was extended to the Trumps to meet at the White House though declined to comment beyond that.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Molly Nagle

November 11, 2024, 4:26 PM EST – RFK Jr. advising Trump transition on health decisions: Sources

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has continued to broadly advise Trump and the transition team on health-related appointments and has been in discussions to possibly fill a major role in the next administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

While sources caution that a role has not been finalized, RFK Jr. has been discussed as a potential candidate for the next secretary of Health and Human Services. But other roles are also on the table, including a broad “czar”-like position that would advise on policy and personnel decisions in other health arenas, the sources said.

RFK Jr. has been in active discussions with the transition team since Trump’s election victory last week. He’s been spotted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club multiple times and has been engaging in presentations which include candidates for specific Cabinet and health-related jobs, sources said.

He has spent hours with the co-heads of Trump’s transition team — billionaire Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon — in addition to others at Mar-a-Lago such as Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.; investor and donor Omeed Malik; Tucker Carlson; and Del Bigtree, RFK Jr.’s former campaign spokesperson who produced a documentary called “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.”

-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Olivia Rubin and Will McDuffie

November 11, 2024, 3:30 PM EST – Lee Zeldin named to be EPA administrator

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said in a statement. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.

Zeldin, who also ran for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2022, confirmed he had been offered the job via a post on X.

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator,” he wrote. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”

-ABC News’ John Santucci, Rachel Scott and Katherine Faulders

November 11, 2024, 3:06 PM EST -RFK Jr. suggests he’ll gut NIH, replace 600 employees

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated over the weekend that he would fire 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health, replacing them with a new cohort of workers as he seeks to dramatically reshape America’s health agencies.

Speaking at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kennedy described his role vetting people for Donald Trump’s new administration.

“We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave,” Kennedy said, according to a video of his remarks posted on YouTube.

November 11, 2024, 3:06 PM EST- Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It’s not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies — including those that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the border.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders

November 11, 2024, 3:00 PM EST – Trump picks Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials told ABC News.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to ABC News.

Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman from New York’s 21st District, was elected last week to her sixth term in the House. She will inherit a role Nikki Haley held for two years in the first Trump administration.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders and John Santucci

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.