3 officers injured in shooting in Utah, police say
(NEW YORK) — Three officers were shot and injured while responding to domestic disturbance call at a residence in Utah, law enforcement said.
A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, Detective Crystal Beck, of the Brigham City Police Department, told reporters in a press conference.
The officers’ conditions were unknown, Beck said.
When they arrived at the residence in Tremonton they were immediately shot at by the suspect, she said. Those initial officers called for additional units and stopped responding to radio calls, she added.
Additional officers arrived and were able to take the suspect into custody, Beck said.
No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, although the shelter in place remains, she added.
(NEW YORK) —Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by Saturday morning and then become a major Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning as it passes north of Puerto Rico.
But as of now, Erin is not expected to pose a direct threat to the U.S.
Puerto Rico can expect 1 or 2 inches of rain from Erin’s outer bands, as well as dangerously rough surf and a high risk of rip currents this weekend and into early next week.
After moving north of Puerto Rico, Erin is forecast to turn north.
The vast majority of meteorological modeling has Erin remaining over the ocean between Bermuda and the East Coast, passing by Bermuda around Wednesday.
While a landfall in the U.S. isn’t expected, there is a chance Erin could bring a few light rain showers to parts of the East Coast. And for those heading to the beach on the East Coast, Erin will bring a high risk of rip currents from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.
Because Erin is still many days away, meteorologists in Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast will be watching the storm closely, as any deviation east or west could lead to significant impacts.
(BOULDER, Colo.) — The man suspected of carrying out an “act of terrorism” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people in the hospital, has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents.
The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, told investigators “he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them,” the court documents said.
Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” the document said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”
He allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators at a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.
The demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.
Eight victims, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were hospitalized with burns, police said.
Six of the eight have since been released from hospitals, a security source briefed on the situation told ABC News on Monday. Two victims remain in critical condition but are expected to survive.
Soliman was taken into custody and is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device. The posted list of felony charges also appeared to include first-degree murder, although it was not immediately clear whether the charge was attempted murder. According to police, there have been no fatalities.
Soliman is due in court Monday afternoon.
Soliman is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security. entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa and he filed for asylum in September 2022, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.
His B2 visa — which is typically a tourism visa — expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said.
Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.
President Donald Trump responded to the attack for the first time on Monday, writing on Truth Social that the crimes will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”
“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Boston has blocked the Trump administration from attempting to dismantle the Department of Education.
U.S. District Judge Myong Joun issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that bars the Trump administration from firing half the Department of Education’s workforce.
The order from Judge Joun — a Biden appointee — also prohibits the Department of Education from transferring the management of federal student loans to the Small Business Administration.
The decision marks the first time a federal judge has determined the Trump administration’s sweeping changes to the Department of Education are unlawful.
For now, the order puts a stop to the Trump administration’s effort to fire more than 2,000 Department of Education employees, transfer federal student loan obligations, and otherwise implement the president’s March 20 executive order to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education.”
A group that includes several state attorneys general, schools, and nonprofits challenged Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of the Department of Education last month, arguing the president cannot unilaterally shut down a federal department created by Congress.
Lawyers for the Trump administration argued that the efforts to reduce the Department of Education would make it more efficient, and were separate from Trump’s vow to abolish the department.
Judge Joun was unconvinced. His decision offered a blistering assessment of the Trump administration’s claim that recent changes to the Department of Education are to improve efficiency, rather than carry out Trump’s vow to abolish the Department outright.
“The idea that Defendants’ actions are merely a ‘reorganization’ is plainly not true,” he wrote.
The changes imposed by Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Judge Joun wrote, “effectively impossible for the Department to carry out its statutorily mandated functions.”
Though Trump has the authority to remove executive officers, the president does not have the power to dismantle entire federal departments outright, he wrote. He also cast doubt on the claim that the legislative effort to abolish the Department of Education was separate from his executive actions.
“Not only is there no evidence that Defendants are pursuing a ‘legislative goal’ or otherwise working with Congress to reach a resolution, but there is also no evidence that the RIF has actually made the Department more efficient. Rather, the record is replete with evidence of the opposite,” the judge wrote, referring to the “reduction in force” firings.
“Consolidated Plaintiffs have demonstrated that the Department will not be able to carry out its statutory functions — and in some cases, is already unable to do so — and Defendants have proffered no evidence to the contrary,” he wrote.