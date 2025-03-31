3 people, including 3-year-old girl, critically hurt in fire and possible explosion at Detroit apartment building

3 people, including 3-year-old girl, critically hurt in fire and possible explosion at Detroit apartment building
slobo/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — Three people, including a 3-year-old girl, were critically hurt in a fire and possible explosion at an apartment building in Detroit, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Monday, and when crews arrived, they found people “hanging off” windows, “ready to jump,” Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told reporters.

“Firefighters immediately went into action” and rescued all 12 people in the building: six adults and six children, Simms said.

Three people who were in the same apartment were hospitalized in critical condition: a 30-year-old man with severe burns to 90% of his body; a 27-year-old woman with severe burns to about 20% to 40% of her body; and a 3-year-old girl who suffered burns to 15% of her body, Simms said.

The other injured victims were hospitalized in stable condition, including a 26-year-old mom and her four children, Simms said. He described their injuries as “scrapes and bruises.”

A cause is not known, Simms said. The investigation is focused on the apartment where the three victims suffered serious burn injuries, he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Violent rampage’: 1 pedestrian killed, several hurt in hit-and-run spree in Florida
‘Violent rampage’: 1 pedestrian killed, several hurt in hit-and-run spree in Florida
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — One pedestrian was killed and several pedestrians and officers were hurt by a driver who allegedly drove into people in multiple intentional hit-and-runs in Tampa, Florida, Sunday night, police said.

“Tonight was a tragic night involving an extremely dangerous suspect” who was fatally shot by police, ending the “violent rampage,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said at a news conference.

The incidents began just before 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a driver blocking someone’s car at a Dollar General, Bercaw said.

The two drivers argued and eventually the victim left, the chief said. Then, the victim noticed the suspect was following him to his house, and the two drivers threw items at each other, Bercaw said.

The suspect then “reversed out, hitting the victim with the car twice,” the chief said. “While this was happening, a friend of the victim was firing at the suspect in an attempt to stop this violent act.”

That first victim was listed in stable condition, the chief said.

At 8:33 p.m., the suspect drove his white Honda in circles and then struck and killed a man in an apparently intentional act, police said.

The suspect fled and then struck another pedestrian, who survived, police said.

At 8:39 p.m., the suspect was seen driving toward pedestrians on a sidewalk, police said. The driver struck another man who was hospitalized with serious head injuries but is expected to be OK, Bercaw said.

At 10:16 p.m., another call came in reporting that the driver intentionally veered into people, striking another person, Bercaw said.

Police chased the suspect and eventually stopped his car, Bercaw said.

“The suspect was getting out of the car, reaching for what [officers] believed was a weapon, and then shots were fired,” Bercaw said. “The suspect did not survive.”

Three officers were injured in that incident; none of their injuries are life-threatening, Bercaw said.

The 47-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, had an “extensive violent criminal history” and was released from prison about two years ago, the chief said.

“This was a violent night,” the chief said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American Airlines flight delayed by suspected bomb threat
American Airlines flight delayed by suspected bomb threat
Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — An American Airlines flight was delayed last week after the crew alerted authorities about suspicious activity on the plane “regarding the name of a WiFi hotspot involving the word ‘bomb.'”

American Airlines Flight 2863 was scheduled to travel from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a planned departure time of 1:42 p.m.

Bruce Steen, 63 years old, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of the passengers aboard the flight amid the incident at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Steen told ABC News that he was traveling home from a meeting in Austin on Feb. 7 when the incident occurred.

He said that he was seated toward the front of the plane and saw a young man walking up to a flight attendant with a tablet to show her something. The flight attendant immediately called the cockpit, Steen said, and soon the pilot announced that the flight would be returning to the gate due to an “administrative issue.”

In the meantime, the crew had reported the incident to the Austin Police Department and the Department of Aviation.

Steen said that after a few minutes, the pilot came back on and announced that “somebody renamed their hotspot.” Steen said the crew said the hotspot was called: “There is a bomb on the flight.”

A lieutenant from Austin PD then came onboard and told passengers the renaming was not funny, Steen told ABC News, recalling that the official said: “If this is a joke, please raise your hand now, because we can deal with the practical joke differently than if this, if we have to do a full blown investigation of what’s going on here.”

Steen said no one raised their hands — and everyone was escorted off the plane in groups by the Austin PD.

At one point, every passenger had to show their hotspot to police officers, Steen said.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement to ABC News that the agency and its partners in the transportation sector “take bomb threats very seriously.”

“All passengers and their checked baggage were rescreened,” the TSA confirmed.

A dog sniffed all the luggage and the police checked the baggage compartment on the plane, Steen told ABC News.

After the aircraft and luggage were swept for explosives, the aircraft was cleared by the Austin PD.

The flight departed around 6:15 p.m. local time, according to airport officials.

Austin Airport said there were no significant impacts to airport or airline operations, other than the delayed flight that was involved in the incident.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suitcase with human remains inside discovered in New York City’s East River
Suitcase with human remains inside discovered in New York City’s East River
Spencer Grant/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Human remains have been found in a suitcase that was drifting in the East River in New York City, police said.

The discovery was made on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. when authorities from the NYPD Harbor Unit were called to the East River close to Governor’s Island and retrieved the suitcase with the human remains inside, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

The suitcase was subsequently taken to Pier 16 where an initial investigation was launched and authorities confirmed the existence of human remains in the suitcase.

Police did not immediately confirm how long the body could have been there for or if they had any leads on how the individual could be but did say that the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death in due course.

No further details regarding the case have been provided and the investigation into the death is currently ongoing.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.