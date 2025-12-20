3 police officers shot ‘without warning’ while responding to domestic call in Rochester

mphotoi/Getty Images

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Three police officers in Rochester, New York, were shot Friday night “without warning at close range” while responding to a domestic call at a home, police said.

Emergency services received a call from a man who said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was attempting to break into her home and possibly had a gun, according to the Rochester Police Department. The caller also told dispatchers he had a legal permit for a firearm and was carrying a pistol.

Officers arrived a short time later and located the suspect, identified by the caller as the ex-boyfriend, along the side of the house, authorities said. 

“He immediately pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots from close range toward the officers and the victim, striking two officers,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a Saturday morning news conference.

Additional shots were fired, including an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the man who called police, which resulted in the caller being shot multiple times, Smith said.

The suspect fled the scene but was located within minutes by another officer, who was also shot after being fired upon by the suspect.

That officer and others on scene returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times and killing him, police said.

One officer was shot multiple times in the upper body and is listed in stable condition. Another officer was shot in the upper body, rushed to surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.

A third officer suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, authorities said. The man who initially called police was shot multiple times and remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released the identities of those involved and the investigation is currently ongoing. 

Over 1,000 items and historical artifacts stolen in early morning heist from museum collection in California
he front entrance off Oak Street into the newly restored Oakland Museum of California on Thursday Apr. 29, 2010, in Oakland, Calif. (Photo By Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — More than 1,000 items and historical artifacts have been stolen in an early morning heist from a California museum’s off-site collection, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department, along with the FBI, are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, at the Oakland Museum of California’s storage facility, police said.

Authorities said that the suspect or suspects broke into the facility and stole more than 1,000 items from the museum’s collection, including “Native American baskets, jewelry [and] laptops,” according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

“The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” said Oakland Museum of California Executive Director and CEO Lori Fogarty. “Most of these objects have been given to the Museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, and the FBI to see that these objects are returned.”

Authorities are still trying to determine how the heist was pulled off and where the artifacts might be, though the museum said law enforcement asked them not to say anything initially so that the investigation wouldn’t be jeopardized, according to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO.

“I think it is very possible that the people who stole these items don’t really know themselves what they have and why it might be important and where to actually, if they’re trying to pass it off or sell it, where to take it,” Fogarty told KGO.

The FBI Art Crime Team — a specialized unit of approximately 20 agents across the United States who are tasked with investigating all matters related to art — has been assigned to this case and is currently investigating the heist alongside local authorities.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of cleaning woman who accidentally went to wrong home
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WHITESTOWN, Ind.) — An Indiana man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a cleaning woman who mistakenly went to the wrong home, prosecutors announced Monday, nearly two weeks after the mother of four was killed.

The Boone County prosecutor, Kent Eastwood, said the decision to file the charge follows a “comprehensive examination,” in which his office determined the man’s actions did not fall under the legal protections provided by the Indiana Stand Your Ground law.

The shooting occurred the morning of Nov. 5 in a subdivision of Whitestown, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a possible home invasion shortly before 7 a.m. found the woman dead on the front porch of the residence with a gunshot wound, Whitestown police said.

The gun had been fired from inside by a resident of the home, police said.

Police later determined the woman was part of a cleaning crew that had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address, and that “the facts gathered do not support” that a home invasion occurred.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez of Indianapolis. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Velasquez’s husband told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV that they had been cleaning homes for seven months and he was with her when she was shot.  

“I never thought it was a shot, but I realized when my wife took two steps back, she looked like she’d been hit in the head,” her husband, Mauricio Velasquez, told WRTV in Spanish.

“She fell into my arms, and I saw the blood. It went everywhere,” he told the station.

They have four children, the youngest 11 months old, according to WRTV.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes for upcoming court appearance, judge rules
Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Dec. 23, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Mean/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused killer Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes to wear for his court appearance next month, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Mangione is due in a Manhattan courtroom on Dec. 1, but his attorneys said he had nothing to wear.

“Mangione is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and does not have civilian clothes to wear for the hearings,” defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo wrote in a court filing.

On Wednesday, Judge Margaret Garnett ordered the Bureau of Prisons to accept “2 suits; 3 shirts; 3 sweaters; 3 pairs of pants; 5 pairs of socks; and 1 pair of shoes (without laces)” and allow Mangione to wear those items when he is brought to court.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges in the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.
He is due in court on the state charges and is expected to argue certain evidence should be suppressed. Judge Gregory Caro may also set a trial date.

This is not the first sartorial matter to be discussed in connection with Mangione’s prosecution. Handwritten notes were secreted inside a pair of argyle socks Mangione was permitted to wear during an earlier court appearance.

At the time, prosecutors complained Mangione was given special accommodations for his “fashion needs.”
 

