3 women found dead inside of Ohio home, homicide detectives investigating

3 women found dead inside of Ohio home, homicide detectives investigating
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Three women were found dead inside a Columbus, Ohio, home on Saturday, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers received a report from a person who found their friends in medical distress inside a home, officials said.

“We are working through the manner of death to determine what actually happened before we release any of that information,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, public information officer for Columbus Police.

Once at the home, responders found three female victims inside and all were pronounced dead at the scene, Fuqua said.

“It’s unfortunate when someone loses their life, but particularly this time of year during the holidays,” Fuqua said. “It’s going to be very difficult for all of these victim’s families to come to the grips that, unfortunately, these family members will no longer be in their lives.”

No drugs were found at the scene and officials are considering it an active homicide investigation and are working to confirm the manner of death, officials said.

No one is in custody at this time, and the person who called in the incident is not a suspect.

Fuqua called it a “very complex scene.”

“It’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful and going through the scene meticulously, so we do not miss any key piece of evidence because unfortunately, it’s very unusual to have so many victims in one incident,” he added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far
FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Airlines are seeing record travel numbers for Thanksgiving this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were over 232,000 flights across the U.S. between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said, setting a Thanksgiving travel record.

On Tuesday, more than 52,000 flights carried passengers across the U.S, the agency said.

Despite the high volume, cancellations were limited to just 0.3%, and delays affected only 1.2% of flights — both record lows.

The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2nd suspect in Michigan home invasion where perpetrators posed as utility men charged with murder
2nd suspect in Michigan home invasion where perpetrators posed as utility men charged with murder
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The second suspect who was arrested earlier this week in connection to the deadly Michigan home invasion on Oct. 11 that left 72-year-old Rochester Hills businessman Hussein Murray dead has been formally charged with multiple counts, including felony murder, police said.

“Joshua Zuazo, 39, of Dearborn, is charged in a three-count warrant issued today by prosecutors with felony murder – a life offense if convicted – and two counts of unlawful imprisonment – 15-year felonies,” said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a statement announcing the charges. “The warrant was signed late [Thursday] afternoon by 52-3 District Judge Laura Polizzi.”

Zuazo is now being held in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Murray was found dead Friday last Friday in the basement of his Rochester Hills home, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife, who called 911, had been tied up with her hands duct-taped.

The woman told law enforcement officials that the night before the attack, the two suspects had also shown up to the home claiming to be responding to a gas leak, but they were not allowed inside.

When they showed up again on Friday, they were let into the home, and her husband went with them into the basement, “ostensibly to look for the leak,” according to the sheriff’s department.

When they came back upstairs without her husband, they tied her up and taped her hands, the woman said. She did not see him come out afterward and “assumed he had been kidnapped.”

In home security camera footage released by the sheriff’s department, the since-arrested suspect can be seen wearing a utility worker’s uniform and a mask while holding a clipboard.

“We’re DTE. We’re checking for gas leaks,” the man can be heard saying in the video, naming the Michigan-based energy company.

The other suspect, Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, was arrested last Saturday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with murder, and law enforcement officials are seeking his extradition from Louisiana.

“I want to reiterate how proud I am of our whole team and what they did to quickly move this case forward, not only taking our suspects off the street, but bringing evidence to the prosecutor to move this into her court for the next phase,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement Thursday.

ABC News’ Julia Reinstein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Undocumented Chinese immigrant charged with selling weapons to North Korea
Undocumented Chinese immigrant charged with selling weapons to North Korea
Shenghua Wen was allegedly moving items to North Korea by concealing them in shipping containers; FBI

(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — An undocumented Chinese national living in the U.S. has been charged with procuring and shipping guns, ammunition and electronics to North Korea, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Shenghua Wen was allegedly moving items to North Korea by concealing them in shipping containers from Long Beach, California, through Hong Kong and then to North Korea.

Federal agents in August seized two devices from Wen’s home that he had allegedly planned to send to North Korea for its military use — a chemical threat identification device and a handheld broadband receiver, according to a criminal complaint.

In September, over 50,000 rounds of ammo were found in Wen’s vehicle that he allegedly admitted were heading to North Korea, the complaint says.

Wen entered the United States on a student visa in 2012 and never left, according to the complaint.

He allegedly met North Korean officials in China before he came to the U.S., the complaint alleges. He was then directed to procure goods on behalf of North Korea.

Being in the U.S. illegally, Wen knew he could not buy the goods so he allegedly used other people to purchase the guns through straw purchases, prosecutors say.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.