30-year-old man drowns near family picnic area while attempting to swim across river

30-year-old man drowns near family picnic area while attempting to swim across river

Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 30-year-old man has drowned in Pennsylvania near a family picnic area while attempting to swim across the river and went under, officials said.

The emergency communications center at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, received a report of a drowning in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

National Park Service rangers and dive team members, New Jersey State Police and water rescue teams from the Portland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call, officials said, and the crews “quickly located and recovered the body of a 30-year-old Parsipanny, New Jersey, man from the river, where the water was approximately 17 feet deep.”

“The man was swimming with family members near the picnic area when he tired while attempting to swim across the river and went under,” NPS said.

Authorities have not yet named the man and it is unclear what the swimming conditions were like at the time of the drowning, but the National Park Service took the opportunity to remind all river users to wear a properly-fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Four killed, 14 hurt in Chicago mass shooting: ‘Absolute chaos’
Four killed, 14 hurt in Chicago mass shooting: ‘Absolute chaos’
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a “deplorable and cowardly” mass shooting in Chicago on Wednesday night, according to the police superintendent.

Around 11 p.m., people were exiting a venue in the River North neighborhood and standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone in the car opened fire on the crowd, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference.

“They didn’t care who was struck, and in a matter of seconds, they were able to shoot 18 people,” Snelling said.

The venue was targeted, but it’s not clear who specifically was the target, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said. Two different calibers of shell casings were recovered, police said.

The victims killed were identified as Leon Andrew Henry, 25; Devonte Terrell Williamson, 23; Taylor Walker, 26; and Aviance King, 27, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fourteen others were wounded, including several who were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The injured victims are all in their 20s and 30s, and 11 of the 14 people hurt are women, police said.

“When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos,” Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, told reporters. “From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I’ve ever seen.”

The hospitals were “almost as chaotic” as the crime scene as people searched for their loved ones, Price said. “It can happen anywhere,” he warned. “It’s devastating.”

A second mass shooting also erupted on Chicago’s far South Side on Wednesday night, leaving four people hospitalized, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

“We are frustrated, but we are also grieving,” Johnson said, adding, “We will not rest until there is full accountability.”

Despite the shootings, murders were down 32% year-to-date in the city as of June 29 and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago’s crime data.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Young woman shot dead while walking child to bus stop in Louisville, suspect at large: Police
Young woman shot dead while walking child to bus stop in Louisville, suspect at large: Police
Louisville Metro Police Department

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A young woman was struck and killed by gunfire while walking a child to a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning, and authorities are now searching for the shooter.

The child who was with the woman wasn’t physically hurt, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody earlier in the day in connection with the shooting, but authorities determined he was not a suspect and he’s been released, police said.

Authorities then released images of a person of interest and said they’re asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“We do have a description of a young black male dressed in a red hoodie and black sweatpants,” Humphrey said.

The shooting was in front of “very small children,” Humphrey said.

The children who witnessed the gunfire “are forever impacted by this,” Humphrey said, noting that counselors are being provided.

This marks the second shooting at a Louisville bus stop within one week. On Aug. 7 — Jefferson County’s first day of school — multiple shots were fired at a bus stop, police said. No one was hurt and a suspect was arrested, police said.

Officers had been positioned at the site of Wednesday’s shooting each morning since Aug. 7, Humphrey said, but “today happened to be the first morning that we did not have officers at this bus stop.”

“Kids should be able to go to school, go to the bus stop in the morning without any fear of gun violence, of having to run for their life in the morning,” Humphrey said. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that these types of incidents have happened now twice in the last week.”

ABC News’ Michael Pappano contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.