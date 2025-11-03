32-year-old suspect arrested in stabbing of multiple people on UK train: Police

Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife aboard a train headed to London on Saturday evening, according to police, a crime the prime minister called an “appalling incident.”

In a statement shortly after the attack, British Transport Police (BTP) said two people had been arrested. On Sunday afternoon, however, police said a 35-year-old London man initially taken into custody had been released after investigators determined he was not involved.

The victim who was most seriously injured in the attack is a member of the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff, who was stabbed when he intervened in an attempt to stop the attack.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy of the BTP praised the railway staff member on Sunday afternoon for protecting other passengers, saying security video aboard the train captured the employee’s courageous actions.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives,” Cundy said.

The LNER staffer remained hospitalized on Sunday evening in “life-threatening condition,” according to the BTP. Five other people who were hospitalized with stabbing injuries have been treated and released, according to police.

BTP Superintendent John Loveless said a total of 10 people were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and that an eleventh alleged victim went to a hospital on their own later Sunday night. Initially, Loveless said nine people appeared to have life-threatening injuries when they were taken from the scene.

The BTP said in a statement that it began receiving reports at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday about the stabbings aboard the LNER train that was headed from the city of Doncaster to London’s King’s Cross station.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident,” Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy of the BTP said on Sunday afternoon.

Armed officers boarded the train when it made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, roughly 70 miles north of London, and arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, according to Cundy.

“A knife was recovered by officers at the scene,” the BTP statement said Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is from Peterborough in the county of Cambridgeshire, about 74 miles from London, according to Cundy, who also said investigators believe the suspect boarded the train at the Peterborough station.

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack,” Cundy said.

“This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact,” Cundy added. “My thoughts and those of everyone in the British Transport Police are with those injured and their families — especially the brave member of the rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.”

The UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing is supporting the investigation to establish “the full circumstances and motivation for this incident,” the BTP said in a statement.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident,” Loveless said. “At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Speaking at the scene of the attack on Sunday morning, Loveless said the suspect was arrested within eight minutes of the first emergency call being received.

“The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement on social media. “My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a post on X that she was receiving “regular updates” on the investigation.

“Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody,” she wrote, adding, “I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage.”

King Charles III, meanwhile, said in a statement posted to the Royal Family’s official X account, “My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.”

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones,” the king said. “We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident.”

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. (Zed Jameson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 16 people are dead and another 21 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.

At least five people remain in life-threatening condition Thursday following the crash in Lisbon, according to Portugal’s presidency office.

One 3-year-old child is included in the injured, according to an official.

It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, Lisbon’s communications department said, based on preliminary information. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Its operator, Carris, said it complied with all maintenance protocols, including daily inspections.

The famed funicular, known as the Elevador da Gloria, travels up and down a steep hill using two streetcars.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. local time, when one of the funicular’s cars derailed and crashed, officials said.

The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.

The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. It is unclear how many total people were on board.

Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now, according to an official.

Swiss tourist Rasha Abdo told ABC News she was traveling on the funicular’s other streetcar with her husband and 3-year-old son when the crash occurred. She said they were near the bottom of the hill, traveling uphill, when they suddenly reversed direction.

She said they heard the other streetcar barreling down the hill toward them, so her husband jumped out the window and she passed their son to him to ensure his safety, before realizing the car had crashed farther uphill.

Her husband, who is a doctor, went to the streetcar to try and assist, but “it was too late,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we are still alive, but on the other side, I’m very sad for the people that lost their lives,” she said.

The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.

Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its “deep dismay” over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous ‘Elevador da Glória,'” she said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of the victims.”

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leengardt contributed to this report.

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(DOHA, Qatar) — Israel has informed the U.S. that the chances of success of its strikes Tuesday on a Hamas residence in Doha, Qatar, have “decreased significantly,” two Israeli sources familiar with the matter told ABC News — likely confirming Hamas’ assertion that the strikes failed to kill top Hamas officials.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari official were killed in the strike. Hamas’ senior leaders survived the strike, Hamas said Tuesday.

“There was a meeting of the negotiating team and some Hamas leaders to discuss the ideas sent by the United States and the paper sent by President Trump,” Hamas political bureau official Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera of when the strike took place.

Among those killed were the son of a senior Hamas leader, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya — the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza and the head of Hamas’ negotiating team for a ceasefire with Israel — and an aide. Al-Hayya himself survived, according to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel acted “wholly independently,” and took “full responsibility” for the strike in Doha on Hamas leadership in a brief statement Tuesday.

Netanyahu said he “convened the heads of Israel’s security organizations,” at noon local Israeli time Tuesday and “authorized a surgical precision strike” on Hamas leadership.

The strike targeted the residential headquarters of several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Doha, according to Qatar.

Israel has faced criticism over the attack, with Arab nations, the United Kingdom and France all condemning the attack that took place on sovereign land.

President Donald Trump said he was “not thrilled” with the Israeli strike in Doha on Tuesday night ahead of a dinner with several members of his Cabinet.

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation. It’s not a good situation, but I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today,” Trump said.

“I was very unhappy about it, very unhappy about every aspect, and we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down,” Trump said.

Qatar also condemned the attack, saying the “criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Qatar said it will continue to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, as it has done alongside Egypt.

Hamas leadership and its primary negotiators have been based in Doha for years while trying to get a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Israeli officials said the strikes on Doha were “completely justified,” alleging this Hamas leadership initiated and organized the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“Israel’s security policy is clear — Israel’s long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place for them to hide,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement Wednesday.

“If the Hamas murderers and rapists do not accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and the disarmament of their weapons — they will be destroyed and Gaza will be destroyed,” Katz said.

Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region. Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with Qatari forces helping the U.S. to intercept the missiles.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. “feels badly” about the location of the attack and added that “unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” in a statement read by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Polish Prime Minister’s Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Latvian Defense Miniter Andris Spruds announced Thursday that the country will become the latest NATO ally to close its airspace along its eastern borders with Russia and Belarus, following the intrusion of at least 19 Russian drones into Polish airspace this week.

“There is no immediate threat,” the minister said, adding that the border airspace will remain closed for at least one week until Sept. 18.

The country’s armed forces are “on heightened alert” during the “Namejs” military exercise, which began on Sept. 2 and will run until Oct. 8, Spruds said.

“Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in NATO airspace are a warning signal, and we must do everything possible to prevent an escalation of drone attacks,” the minister said in a statement published by the Defense Ministry.

“The closure of the Latvian airspace zone will allow us to fully control the restricted airspace, facilitate the detection of unauthorized flying objects, free up the restricted zone for NATO Baltic Air Policing mission fighter jets and our air defense,” Spruds said.

The closure will also “enable enhanced testing of acoustic airspace monitoring systems, conduct drone and counter-drone simulations, deploy additional mobile combat units and provide training,” he added.

Latvian forces “are permanently on duty in the eastern border area to shoot down aggressor-state drones if necessary,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Latvian announcement came hours after Poland’s Operational Command issued notification on Thursday of the closure of Polish airspace all along the 260-mile border with Belarus. Airspace was closed from late on Wednesday and will remain so until Dec. 9, the command said in a statement posted to X.

Last month, neighboring Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along its 56-mile border with Belarus from Aug. 14 until Oct. 1, with the option to extend the closure if deemed necessary. The restrictions there go up to 12,000 feet, meaning high-flying commercial aircraft can still transit the airspace.

Vilnius took the decision after two Russian Gerbera drones — one of which was carrying 4.4 pounds of explosives — crashed on Lithuanian territory having flown in from Belarus. Lithuania’s Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News that Lithuania is “ready” to shoot down any drones that enter the no-fly zone.

Estonia — which shares a 183-mile frontier with Russia — is now the only Baltic state not to have imposed new airspace restrictions along its eastern border.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn summoned the Russian charge d’affaires at Moscow’s embassy after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Estonian airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident was the third of its kind in 2025. This week’s violation occurred near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland, around 17 miles north of Estonia’s coastline.

The helicopter was in Estonian airspace for around four minutes, the press service of Estonia’s Defence Forces said, with its transponder turned off and without a flight plan.

Estonia last month reported a Ukrainian drone crashing and exploding on its territory. Estonian police said the drone was likely en route to attack targets inside Russia. Tallinn blamed Russian jamming measures for the craft going off course.

A second Ukrainian drone crashed into the Russian portion of Lake Peipus, which forms part of the Estonia-Russia border, an Estonian military spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

