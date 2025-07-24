Council now meeting in closed session

Martinsville City Council is meeting for a special closed session this evening and an announcement regarding the employment of City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides may occur after the meeting. That is about as much as we could determine from a public discussion about the matter among council members at a regular meeting in Council Chambers Tuesday night.

The meeting began with a public work session at 5:30 p.m. and ended approximately five hours later.

The council decided to discontinue curbside trash pickup in Uptown Martinsville in favor of using dumpsters. The council appeared to be in favor of relocating temporary office space to the Patrick Henry Mall while renovations continue at the old BB&T building uptown. Emergency repairs to the Indian Trail substation and the wastewater treatment plant were also authorized.

(Photo: Vice Mayor Kathy Lawson, at left, Mayor LC Jones, and Councilman Rayshaun Gravely)