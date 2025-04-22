39-year-old man dead in New Hampshire skiing accident

Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In less than a month, beginning on May 7, travelers flying out of United States airports will need to show TSA agents their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, or another form of compliant identification to pass through security and make their flight. If they don’t bring a REAL ID, they could face delays, additional screening, or may not be permitted through the checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The REAL ID roll-out, which has been delayed multiple times since the original deadline in 2008, has left some travelers confused about their states’ requirements and panicked as they try to make appointments at overwhelmed DMVs.

According to federal documents, as of January 2024, only about 56% of driver’s licenses and IDs in circulation across the country complied with REAL ID.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that only 61.2% of driver’s licenses and IDs will be compliant by the May 7 deadline. A TSA spokesperson told ABC News that 81% of travelers going through TSA checkpoints currently have REAL IDs or other compliant identification.

If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID license yet, here’s what to know as the deadline approaches:

DMVs are slammed

Department of Motor Vehicles nationwide are reporting long wait times as travelers scramble to get their REAL ID driver’s licenses, but some are offering solutions for people looking for last-minute appointments.

Some New York DMVs will stay open later on Thursdays and release new available time slots daily.

They will also process REAL ID applications at the New York International Auto Show, from April 18 through April 27 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 18 offices across the state would open earlier four days a week for REAL ID appointments. Illinois created a “Real ID Supercenter” for walk-ins.

“You may have to just do the old-fashioned thing, and every morning, refresh your browser and see if any appointments have opened up,” said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson. “Inevitably, like with doctors’ appointments, there will be cancellations.”

Diaz warned that applicants will leave their appointment with a temporary paper copy of their ID. TSA won’t accept this as valid, so they’ll have to wait until they receive their actual ID in the mail.

Try AAA

Appointments may also be available at local AAA branches, according to Diaz. Not all AAA offices process REAL ID, and some only offer the service to members, so Diaz urges travelers to call ahead. Applicants may also have to pay an additional fee.

What to bring to your appointment

Applicants can check the Department of Homeland Security website to see their state’s specific requirements and documents they need to bring.

You can still use your passport

A valid passport is compliant identification, so if you’re having trouble booking an appointment, you can still use that after May 7 to go through the TSA checkpoint.

If you show up without a REAL ID, expect delays

If travelers arrive at the airport without compliant identification after May 7, TSA said they could encounter delays and other difficulties at the checkpoint.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (i.e., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release.

