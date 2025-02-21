3rd ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star announces pregnancy

3rd ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star announces pregnancy
Disney/Pamela Littky

A baby is on the way for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley.

Neeley, who is part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, announced Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jacob Neeley.

“Baby #3 is on the way and we couldn’t be happier!” the reality star and TikToker wrote in an Instagram post.

The couple are already parents to daughter Harlow and son Hudson.

In an exclusive interview with People, Neeley said that she and her husband revealed the news to their kids that they were going to have a third sibling an hour before they told the rest of their family.

“We were in California for Christmas break,” she said. “I knew that if we told them, they were going to spill the beans to my family, so I had to kind of do a two-in-one. So we told them, I want to say an hour before we told our whole family.”

She continued, “My kids are so excited to have a sibling. They already fight over whose baby it is, which is so funny. My daughter, she’s like, ‘It’s my baby!’ and my son’s like, ‘No, it’s our baby.’ They fight over who is going to change diapers, and I’m like, ‘Great, I’ve got some little helpers.’ I’m excited for them, for all of us.”

Two years ago Neeley revealed in a YouTube video that she and her husband were going to start IVF again after having her daughter Harlow via IVF in 2020.

“It’s been really exciting,” she said. “I think when you do IVF, it’s not a fun process. Usually you tell your friends and family that you’re doing it, so there are no secrets or surprises. We decided this time not to share it with anyone, not even our family.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’
Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’
iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is over the Twi-haters.

In a new interview with GQ Spain, the actor, who starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, said he’s tired of people telling him the popular franchise ruined an entire genre.

“I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,'” Pattinson said. “Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

The first Twilight film debuted in theaters in 2008, making it 16 years old at the time of writing. Pattinson says he can’t believe the series has stayed so relevant after all this time.

“I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old,” he said. “The first one was released in 2008, f***!”

Fans all over the world seem to care about the immortal Cullen family just as much now as they did back then. Pattinson called the public’s ongoing obsession with the Twilight films a “fascinating phenomenon.”

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea and it’s happened a bit like with K-pop, which took off in Korea but then seduced a young Western population.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows
Jake Giles Netter/Max

Hacks star Jean Smart is calling on TV networks to reconsider airing any upcoming awards shows in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“ATTENTION!” Smart wrote in an Instagram post. “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters.”

The Critics Choice Awards have already been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 due to the fires, while Oscar nominations have been delayed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Numerous Hollywood productions have been halted – including Smart’s TV show Hacks – as multiple fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least five people have died.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Traitors’ season 3 trailer debuts and more
In brief: ‘The Traitors’ season 3 trailer debuts and more

The trailer for Superman will be released on Thursday, but director James Gunn gave fans a tiny snippet of it on Wednesday to tide them over. “… and the countdown begins. The @Superman teaser trailer launches TOMORROW!” Gunn wrote on social media alongside the short clip. The video shows off our first glimpse of Rachel Brosnahan‘s Lois Lane as she looks up at something inside of the Daily Planet newsroom …

Get ready to be ruthless. The season 3 trailer for the Peacock reality series The Traitors dropped on Wednesday. “Come friends, come foe, come one, come all to the Highlands to see who lives and who falls,” the show’s host, Alan Cumming, says in the trailer. The star-studded cast of reality legends includes Big Brother icons Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes, Vanderpump RulesTom Sandoval and The Bachelorette‘s Gabby Windey. The first episode of season 3 will be available to stream on Jan. 9 …

Magazine Dreams, the film that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and stars Jonathan Majors, is going to be released next year. Deadline reports that Briarcliff Entertainment is putting the film out on March 21, 2025. After its buzzy festival premiere almost two years ago, Searchlight dropped the feature due to Majors’ legal battles, in which he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.