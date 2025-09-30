4 charged after anti-ICE protest outside Chicago facility erupts in violence

Scott Olson/Getty Image

(CHICAGO) — Federal charges have been filed against four individuals involved in the anti-ICE protests in Chicago over the weekend, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The four defendants are being charged with assaulting and resisting officers outside the Broadview ICE facility during the multi-day protest on Saturday.

Paul Ivery, one of the individuals charged, allegedly showed his middle finger to federal agents at the protest before saying, “I’ll f—— kill you right now” and jumping on a car, causing damage to the vehicle, and fighting with a Homeland Security agent, according to the court filings.

Hubert Mazur, Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo were also detained at the protests after engaging in physical altercations with federal officers, according to the court documents. Collins and Robledo were in possession of semiautomatic pistols at the protest but had lawful permits to carry the firearms, according to court documents.

ICE posted on X about Collins and Robledo’s arrests Monday afternoon, sharing photos of the couple and their firearms, writing “they will be prosecuted and held accountable.”

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said federal officers used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and flash-bang devices on protesters, journalists and bystanders in Broadview. The Trump administration is attempting to destabilize Chicago, he said.

“This is not about fighting crime or about public safety. This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans. It was about creating a pretext to send armed military troops into our communities. This is about consolidating power in Donald Trump’s hands,” Pritzker said.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump administration for a comment.

A group of Chicago community groups held another news conference Sunday, lambasting ICE’s activities and increased presence in the city.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who represents part of Chicago in Congress, criticized ICE’s efforts to detain immigrants in the city.

“Today we witness the further militarization of ICE tactics in Chicago as they showed up downtown to indiscriminately continue to profile against people just because of what they look like,” Garcia said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X Sunday afternoon, saying, “This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer.”

Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERR COUNTY, Texas) — For the first time since catastrophic flooding killed more than 100 people in Kerr County, Texas, the county emergency management director conceded that he was sick and asleep as the water rose to historic levels on the Guadalupe River.

William “Dub” Thomas, the Kerr County Emergency Management Director since 2015, detailed his whereabouts during the crisis to a panel of 18 state lawmakers that hosted the hearing on Thursday in Kerrville, Texas.

Thomas said that after working a full day on July 2, he went home sick. He said at the time, no concerns had been raised about an elevated weather condition, “beyond what is typical for the region during the summer.”

Thomas said he stayed home sick on July 3 and did not participate in two meetings dealing with the Texas emergency management coordination center.

Thomas said his supervisors, including the Kerr County sheriff, were aware he was out sick.

He said he briefly woke up about 2 p.m. on July 3, but there was no rainfall at the time and no indication of the pending change in the river. He said he went back to sleep.

“I was awakened around 5:30 a.m., on July the Fourth by my wife following a call from the city of Kerrville EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator) Jeremy Hughes requesting that I mobilize,” Thomas said.

He said the call was the first time he realized that an emergency was unfolding.

“By approximately 6 a.m., I was coordinating our county’s response in close contact with the sheriff, the emergency operation center and Mr. Hughes, working together under rapidly changing and difficult conditions,” said Thomas.

But other Kerr County officials said by that time, summer camps along the overflowing Guadalupe River were already underwater.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Milwaukee judge fails in bid to dismiss case over allegedly helping undocumented man evade arrest
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan walks into the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judge Dugan has been charged with trying to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, elude federal arrest while he was making an appearance in her courtroom on April 18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(MILWAUKEE) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has denied Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion to dismiss federal charges alleging that she concealed an undocumented immigrant to prevent his arrest by immigration authorities.

In the decision, issued Tuesday, the judge did not agree with Dugan’s argument of judicial immunity.

“There is no basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment describe conduct that could be considered ‘part of a judge’s job,'” Judge Lynn Adelman wrote.

The order follows an earlier magistrate judge’s recommendation to have the case continue.

Dugan was arrested in April and charged in a two-count federal indictment alleging she knowingly concealed a person sought for arrest by immigration authorities and for obstruction of official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her criminal case will go forward with a scheduling hearing set for Sept. 3.

Lawyers for Dugan, in part citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in President Donald Trump’s immunity case, had argued she has judicial immunity for official acts and her prosecution is unconstitutional. Prosecutors, meanwhile, had contended in court filings that her motion to dismiss the charges ignored “well-established law that has long permitted judges to be prosecuted for crimes they commit.”

According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents who were at Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18 to arrest an undocumented man appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.

Prosecutors say that after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s office down the hall and then sent the man and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt, authorities claim, to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.

The man was later arrested.

Dugan was arrested and charged a week following the incident.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order that it found it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Federal judge to hear arguments on Abrego Garcia’s detention pending trial
Sen. Van Hollen’s Office via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Tennessee is set to hear from federal prosecutors on Wednesday regarding their request that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be detained pending trial.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes ordered Abrego Garcia not to be detained pending trial and set conditions for his release. However, after the federal government requested a stay of the order, a district judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing to allow the government to argue their request for his detention.

Robert E. McGuire, the Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a filing that he could call on a Department of Homeland Security official to testify at the hearing about his review of body and camera footage from a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, McGuire argued Abrego Garcia should be detained pending trial because “there is no combination of bail conditions that can reasonably assure either the safety of the community or the defendant’s appearance in future court proceedings.”

McGuire said that the evidence he presented during a detention hearing last month “was overwhelming, corroborated, and otherwise uncontradicted by anything else in the record.” He also argued the court cannot “be reasonably assured” Abrego Garcia will refrain from committing additional crimes and appear for court proceedings given the likelihood of deportation that he faces.

The government in both the criminal case and the Maryland case has said that Abrego Garcia will likely be deported to a third country if released from criminal custody.

An official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified last week in Maryland that Mexico and South Sudan were among a handful of countries where the U.S. has deported noncitizens who have asked not to be returned to their countries of origin out of fear of torture or persecution.

Abrego Garcia’s legal team in the Maryland case requested the court to order that he not be removed from the U.S. without at least 72 hours notice should he be released on bond from detention in Tennessee.

