4 dead, 11 injured after speeding car crashes into business, pedestrians
(TAMPA, Fla.) — At least four are dead and 11 others were injured when a driver lost control of a vehicle while moving at a high speed, crashing into a business and hitting more than a dozen people in Tampa, Florida, police said.
The vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been previously observed street racing in Tampa, according to police.
There victims died at the scene and a fourth victim died at the hospital. One victim is in critical condition and eight others are in stable condition, being treated at other hospitals, police said. Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.
Silas Sampson, 22, was detained at the scene of the crash, according to police.
The suspect was allegedly “driving recklessly” on I-275 before exiting the interstate at “a high rate of speed,” police said.
Air Service was monitoring the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Police pursuing the car attempted an “unsuccessful PIT maneuver,” but the driver continued speeding. Shortly after, the driver crashed into the business, police said.
“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement.
“Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families,” Bercaw said.
Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated arson, arson and the attempted murder of Shapiro, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors released surveillance video on Tuesday capturing the attack as it unfolded.
Balmer climbed a fence at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, broke a window and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside, prosecutors said.
Video showed Balmer walking through the house, hitting at doors, “including a door leading to where the Governor’s family and guests slept, but could not break through,” prosecutors said in a statement.
Balmer then ignited a second Molotov cocktail in the dining area, prosecutors said, and the fire it sparked was caught on surveillance video. Balmer then fled the scene, prosecutors said.
The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. At the time of the attack, the governor, his wife and three of their children were in the house, as well as 15 of their guests and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, prosecutors said.
Balmer called 911, identified himself and confessed, allegedly telling the dispatcher that Shapiro “needs to know that he ‘will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.'”
Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.
Balmer was a mechanic who may have been experiencing financial and mental health problems, sources previously told ABC News.
Balmer, who was arrested at 38 years old, will first be eligible for parole when he is 63, prosecutors said.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The uncle of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian woman who was fatally stabbed while riding the Charlotte light rail late last month, spoke out after his niece’s death, saying on Friday that she “didn’t deserve” to be killed.
“Iryna was…she was the glue of the family,” the uncle, who requested to not be named, told “Good Morning America.”
Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 just before 10 p.m. while riding the Blue Lynx Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.
The recent release of the attack on video has caused national outrage, with President Donald Trump demanding the suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, be “awarded THE DEATH PENALTY” in a social media post on Wednesday.
The victim’s uncle, who described his niece as a “comforter” and “confidant,” said Zarutska fled Ukraine and arrived in the United States in 2022, where she was living with her uncle, aunt, mother and siblings before moving in with her boyfriend in May, he said. Officials said Zarutska had lived in a bomb shelter before arriving in the U.S.
He said that Zarutska immediately wanted to go to work once arriving in the United States. After receiving the proper papers, she worked at a sandwich shop and an assisted living home with her mother, according to her uncle.
Zarutska, who was working at a local pizzeria at the time of her death, had a “strong desire to have a better life” and was planning on going to school to become a veterinary assistant, according to her uncle. She was also taking English classes at a community college, he noted.
But her aspirations were “taken from us” on the night of Aug. 22, her uncle said.
That night, Zarutska had just finished work and had “texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” according to a statement from her family’s attorney.
She boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat in front of the suspect, who is seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, the affidavit noted.
The train travels for “approximately four and a half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” the affidavit said.
“If you watch the video, you can see, she just came on and she took the first seat that was available to her. It would appear she didn’t recognize there was any danger,” her uncle told “Good Morning America.”
Zarutska’s family viewed the footage of her death at the same time as the public, according to her uncle.
“I watched the video — it was just terrible, just absolutely terrible. She didn’t deserve that and nobody does. It’s been very tough on the family,” her uncle said.
Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.
The victim’s loved ones “became alarmed” when Zarutska did not arrive at her apartment “at the anticipated time,” with her phone’s location showing she was still at the train station, the family’s attorney said in a statement.
“Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene,” the family’s attorney said.
Her uncle, who was out of town when his niece was killed, was told by his wife to “come home right now” when the family was alerted of Zarutska’s death, he noted.
He said in the last text message he received from Zarutska, she was “expressing gratitude and how happy she was here in the United States.”
The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) confirmed to ABC News there was no security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”
In the aftermath of Zarutska’s death, her uncle said that “things need to change.”
“Our country has to change on how we deal with these situations, and that requires our leadership to take action, and I need for them to take actions,” he said.
Brown, who was arrested for Zarutska’s murder the same night she was killed, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, which could make him eligible for the death penalty, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The suspect has a criminal record including larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon starting in 2015, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
In total, Brown has been charged 14 times in the past, including an arrest in January, but was “still on the streets” leading up to the attack, North Carolina FBI Special Agent James Barnacle Jr. said on Tuesday.
Brown’s mother and sister said he struggled with mental illness for years after being released from prison and that he claimed there was a “material” in his body that controlled him. His mother, Michelle Dewitt, told ABC News on Wednesday her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been given medication, but she said he refused to take it.
Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Despite the Ukrainian Embassy reaching out to Zarutska’s family, her uncle said she was buried in the United States, with her father — who is still in Kyiv — watching over FaceTime, who is “heartbroken” after his daughter’s death.
Once the news of her death circulated, Zarutska’s uncle said he remembers the outreach from the community, calling it “unbelievable.” When she was alive, he said Zarutska would paint murals in people’s homes and take care of their dogs and children, but he didn’t realize how she “touched a lot of people in a very short period of time.”
“I’ve lost family members in my life, of course, but just the outpouring of support from my neighbors, it was just remarkable,” her uncle said.
(MINNEAPOLIS) — At least two people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt in a shooting during morning drop-off at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, multiple sources told ABC News.
The shooter is “contained” and there’s “no active threat to the community,” city officials said. The suspect is believed to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said.
Students in pre-K to eighth grade attend the school. Young children wearing their uniforms were seen leaving the school holding their parents’ hands.
“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media.
“My husband’s a firefighter, and he got a phone call this morning [that] said that there was a incident at Annunciation, and that’s where my niece and nephew go to school … so he just took off on foot,” Emily Feste told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. “We heard about 15 minutes ago that they’re safe. But it’s so awful and it’s so scary.”
Walz said state authorities are at the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.
President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he’s been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting.”
“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he wrote.
The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.
“I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families,” she said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Sasha Pezenik and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.