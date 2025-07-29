4 dead, including off-duty NYPD police officer, in Midtown Manhattan shooting: Officials

4 dead, including off-duty NYPD police officer, in Midtown Manhattan shooting: Officials

(NEW YORK) — A 27-year-old man wearing body armor and carrying a high-powered M4 rifle shot and killed four people, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, officials said during a press conference Monday evening.

A fifth victim was left critically injured in the shooting, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in a building located at 345 Park Ave. and 52nd Street, which contains the headquarters for the investment company Blackstone and the National Football League, sources told ABC News.

It is unclear if those companies, or any company in the building, were tied to the shooting.

After apparently barricading himself on the 33rd floor, the suspect, who was identified as Las Vegas resident Shane Devon Tamura, was found dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

During a press conference on Monday evening, Tisch said preliminary information suggests the suspect traveled cross-country by car from Las Vegas before arriving in New York City.

Tamura had a license to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Nevada. “We believe this to be a lone shooter,” Tisch said.

The man emerged from a double-parked BMW in front of the office building and entered the lobby alone and immediately opened fire on an NYPD officer and sprayed the lobby with bullets, Tisch said.

He made his way to the elevator bank, where he shot a security guard, Tisch said. He then went up to the 33rd floor, where he shot another person before shooting himself in the chest, she added.

Officers searched the suspect’s vehicle after the shooting, where they found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack “and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura,” Tisch said. The motive is currently under investigation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier on Monday.

A witness inside the Midtown office building at the time of the shooting detailed to ABC News what it was like at the scene as colleagues hid in lockdown, unsure of what was unfolding.

“We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Jessica Chen said, adding that she was on the second floor of the building watching a presentation with about 150 other people when the shooting started.

“Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still,” Chen said.

“I texted my parents, ‘I love them,'” Chen said. “Nothing can describe that feeling.”

Chen went on to say that she recalled doing active shooter drills in school and said she often wondered what she would do in this kind of scenario. “It’s unfortunate that all Americans could think this through,” Chen said.

FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents responded “to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan,” Bongino said on X.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the situation.

KPMG, an accounting firm that also has offices in the building, released a statement after the shooting, saying, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific act and their families.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the bravery of building security and law enforcement,” the company said.

Mother allegedly buys ammunition, tactical gear for son's planned 'mass targeted violence' at middle school: Officials
Mother allegedly buys ammunition, tactical gear for son’s planned ‘mass targeted violence’ at middle school: Officials
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

(SAN ANTONIO, Texas) — A Texas mother has been arrested and charged for allegedly buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son’s planned “mass targeted violence” at his middle school, officials said.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday and charged with aiding in commission of terrorism after she allegedly provided ammunition and tactical gear to her son, whose behavior demonstrated plans for a “mass targeted violence” aimed at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Back in January, Pardo’s son was first contacted in reference to “drawings of the local school he currently attended,” the affidavit said. These drawings included a map of the school — labeled “suicide route” — and the name of the school written beside a rifle, the affidavit said.

The son, who was not named in the affidavit, was contacted by officials at the time and described a “fascination with past mass shooters,” according to the affidavit.

In April, the son was found researching the 2019 Christchuch mosque shooting in New Zealand — a tragedy that killed 51 people — on a school-issued computer, the affidavit said.

He was “subsequently suspended and later in the day attempted suicide with a straight razor causing significant injuries and requiring over 100 stitches,” the affidavit noted. The boy attended an alternative school until May 7, according to officials.

His grandmother, with whom he had been staying “on various occasions,” contacted police on Monday after she found her grandson “hitting a live bullet with a hammer,” the affidavit said.

The middle schooler told his grandmother he received the bullet from Pardo and that she had “guns and ammunition at her house,” according to the affidavit.

The grandmother told officials Pardo had been taking the boy to a local surplus store and bought him magazines, a tactical black vest “capable of concealing ballistic plates,” a tactical black helmet and various army clothing, the affidavit said.

On Monday, the boy told his grandmother he was “going to be famous” before being picked up by his mom and taken to school, according to officials.

The grandmother then looked through the boy’s bedroom, where she found magazines loaded with live rifle ammunition and pistol magazines loaded with live ammunition, the affidavit said.

She also found an “improvised explosive device” — a mortar-style firework wrapped in duct tape — among the boy’s belongings, the affidavit noted. The explosive device had the words “For Brenton Tarrant,” referencing the shooter in the 2019 mosque attack, along with multiple “SS” symbols and “14 words” — referencing white supremacy — written on it, according to the affidavit.

Along with the weaponry, the grandmother found a handwritten note referring to previous mass shootings, mass shooting suspects and the number of victims in each incident, the affidavit said.

Pardo had been aware of the threats made by her son, expressed to the school her support of his “violent expressions and drawings” and said she did not feel concerned for his behavior, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit noted that Pardo was purchasing the gear and ammunition for her son in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings.

1 dead, dozens injured in fiery tour bus collision near Los Angeles
1 dead, dozens injured in fiery tour bus collision near Los Angeles
KABC-TV

(LOS ANGELES) — At least one person was killed and 32 others were injured in a fiery collision Sunday morning between a packed tour bus and a disabled SUV stalled on a freeway in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. Pacific Time on State Route 60 near the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Hacienda Heights east of downtown Los Angeles, according to a statement from Officer Zachary Salazar, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The tour bus was carrying 63 passengers when it collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was disabled in the westbound lanes, the CHP said in a statement. The Nissan burst into flames as a result of the collision, the statement said.The driver of the Nissan, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene after becoming trapped in the burning vehicle, the statement said.

The fire did not spread to the tour bus but 32 of the 63 people aboard the vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, according to Salazar.

The tour bus driver, identified by the CHP as Sui Sheng Du, slammed into the rear of the disabled SUV, according to a preliminary investigation by the CHP.

“As a result of the impact, the Nissan Pathfinder became fully engulfed in flames, trapping the occupant,” according to the CHP statement.

Following the collision, the bus veered to the right across multiple lanes of the freeway and crashed into a raised metal and wood guardrail along the right shoulder, the CHP said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said two bus passengers were in critical condition and the remaining victims suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Salazar said the tour bus was heading to Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles when the crash occurred. He said the bus was coming from Morongo Valley, about 110 miles east of Los Angeles.

Images of the bus taken by ABC Los Angeles station KABC showed substantial front-end damage to the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what caused the SUV to become disabled, Salazar said.

The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.

At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff
At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff
ABC News

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky) — At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with “severe damage” throughout the county.

A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the “level of severe weather was unexpected.”

“We also expect to see additional storms today with Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky facing a risk of more severe weather. Please be alert this morning and stay safe,” Beshear added.

Severe storms are possible from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

