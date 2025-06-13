4 detainees remain unaccounted for following unrest at New Jersey ICE facility: Officials
(NEWARK, N.J.) — Four detainees at an immigration detention center in New Jersey remain unaccounted for on Friday, according to law enforcement officials, following what the city’s mayor referred to as an “uprising” at the facility.
Federal officials have told local law enforcement in New Jersey that the four detainees have escaped, officials told ABC News. A be-on-the-lookout notice has been issued and a search is ongoing.
The detainees were being held at Delaney Hall in Newark, a privately owned facility that has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We are concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement late Thursday.
Baraka said he is demanding “immediate answers” to the situation inside the facility from the owner, GEO Group, and the Department of Homeland Security.
Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., who represents Newark in Congress, said she is monitoring the situation following reports of “unrest” at the facility.
“I have serious concerns about the reports of abusive circumstances at the facility,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “Even now, as we are hearing reports from news organizations and advocates on the ground about a lack of food and basic rights for those inside, the administration appears to be stonewalling efforts to learn the truth. My office has reached out to ICE for answers. ICE has not yet provided them.”
When contacted for comment, ICE referred ABC News to DHS, which has not yet responded.
The GEO Group referred ABC News to law enforcement.
U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., were inside talking with facility leaders on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.
McIver and Baraka were both involved in an incident at Delaney Hall last month while McIver and other congressmembers were on site to conduct oversight. Federal prosecutors allege McIver assaulted law enforcement officers outside the facility while attempting to thwart the arrest of Baraka after a law enforcement official asked him to leave.
A federal grand jury indicted McIver for “forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers,” New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said this week.
McIver called the prosecution “a brazen attempt at political intimidation” and said she plans to plead not guilty.
Baraka was arrested at the facility and charged with trespassing, though Habba later dropped the charge.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(LOUISIANA) — An immigration judge ruled Friday that Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported on grounds that he threatens foreign policy, as alleged by the Trump administration.
The stunning move may have repercussions on hundreds of other international students who have been targeted by the administration.
The Louisiana judge has given Khalil’s lawyers a deadline of April 23 to file applications for relief to stop his deportation. The judge said if they failed to make the deadline she would file an order of removal to either Syria or Algeria.
The ruling stunned supporters in the court as the judge issued it. Some supporters in the courthouse began to weep as she agreed with the government’s assertion that they did not have to provide any evidence in addition for the administration’s main claim against Khalil.
Khalil, a green card holder and permanent legal resident who is married to an American citizen, addressed the court after the hearing was adjourned and spoke to the judge directly, referring to a previous comment she made about due process and “fundamental fairness.”
“I would like to quote what you said last time that there’s nothing that’s more important to this court than due process rights and fundamental fairness. Clearly what we witnessed today, neither of these principles were present today or in this whole process. This is exactly why the Trump administration has sent me to this court, 1,000 miles away from my family. I just hope that the urgency that you deemed fit for me are afforded to the hundreds of others who have been here without hearing for months,” he said.
Judge Jamee Comans’ decision to remove Khalil fell in line with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.”
The deportation hearing played out as a federal court case in New Jersey remains active. A judge in that case has ruled that Khalil cannot be deported while the proceedings are ongoing.
“Today, we saw our worst fears play out: Mahmoud was subject to a charade of due process, a flagrant violation of his right to a fair hearing, and a weaponization of immigration law to suppress dissent. This is not over, and our fight continues,” Marc van der Hout, an attorney for Khalil, said in a statement Friday. “If Mahmoud can be targeted in this way, simply for speaking out for Palestinians and exercising his constitutionally protected right to free speech, this can happen to anyone over any issue the Trump administration dislikes. We will continue working tirelessly until Mahmoud is free and rightfully returned home to his family and community.”
The immigration court has several limits on discovery and power to subpoena witnesses, as the judge mentioned several times on Friday.
The judge had given the government a deadline earlier this week to present evidence to back up several allegations it made against Khalil as grounds to deport him from the U.S., including that he misrepresented information on his green card application.
Despite Khalil’s team presenting evidence that went against the administrations’ narrative of their client, including interviews where he had denounced antisemitism, the judge did not rule on that rebuttal or information and instead agreed that she need not go further than a two-page memo Rubio penned and submitted to the court this week.
“Today’s ruling is a rush to judgement on baseless charges that the government presented no evidence to substantiate because no evidence exists. Our client, Mr. Khalil, has been unlawfully detained in direct retaliation of his advocacy in support of Palestinian rights,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ, which is also representing Khalil. “This finding of removability is a dangerous departure from the fundamental freedoms at the bedrock of our nation that protect free speech under the First Amendment. We will continue to advocate for Mr. Khalil’s rightful release, and we are confident he will prevail.”
While a student at Columbia University, Khalil was part of a leadership group protesting the war in Gaza. Khalil took part in negotiations with school administrators demanding the institution cut ties with Israel and divest from Israeli companies. Khalil finished his graduate studies at Columbia in December and is set to graduate in the spring.
Khalil — who’s wife is about to give birth to his first child — was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at his Columbia housing in March.
The government on Thursday entered into evidence the memo signed by Rubio saying that he found Khalil’s presence in the U.S. “would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.”
Attorneys for Khalil argued in a press conference on Thursday that the government — which entered the letter and other documents into evidence Wednesday — did not present evidence that Khalil’s presence in the U.S. poses an adverse foreign policy consequence.
The government has argued, under an obscure 1952 federal law called the Immigration and Nationality Act, that it believes migrants are deportable “if the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe that the alien’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”
Attorneys for Khalil argued that determination is for a judge to make, after the government presents evidence.
The memo signed by Rubio also makes the case that another person, whose name is redacted, should be deportable under the same law.
Rubio wrote that Khalil should be deported because of his alleged role in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities, which fosters a hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”
Marc Van Der Hout, one of Khalil’s attorneys, sharply criticized the memo during a Zoom press conference on Thursday.
Rubio “talks about First Amendment activity in the United States and the effect on people in the U.S. His ‘determination’ has absolutely nothing to do with foreign policy,” Van Der Hout said.
Khalil’s attorneys said the government did not present evidence as to the alleged misrepresented information Khalil made on his green card application.
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a generation extreme weather event is beginning Wednesday with a tornado outbreak and will continue into the weekend with four days of dangerous flooding pounding the same region.
First, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible all day Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.
A tornado watch is in place for Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. At least two tornadoes have already been reported in Missouri on Wednesday morning.
There’s a rare high risk (level 5 of 5) warning for destructive storms, which could bring strong, long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls and destructive winds greater than 70 mph.
Wednesday’s high risk area spans Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky. The high risk lasts from Wednesday afternoon until midnight.
A level 5 of 5 high risk is issued less than 1% of days; people within the area are three times more likely to be hit by a tornado than in a 1 of 5 risk area.
A level 4 of 5 warning is in effect from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.
“We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people,” he said in a statement. “So, everybody out there, be really careful.”
But the biggest threat is from the rain.
Historically high rainfall will create a particularly dangerous situation, or PDS, for flooding Wednesday through Sunday.
Nearly 4 million Americans are under the PDS flood watch in Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee through Sunday morning. Cities in the PDS flood watch include Memphis, Little Rock, Jonesboro and Union City.
On Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall (level 3 of 4) is in place from Little Rock to Memphis to Nashville to Louisville.
Overall, more than 32 million Americans are under a general flood watch until Sunday morning. Major cities in this general flood watch include Louisville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit.
On Thursday, the flood threat grows even more extreme over the same area. A rare high risk (level 4 of 4) from excessive rainfall will be in place from Jonesboro to the Memphis suburbs to Paducah.
On Friday, a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place from just north of Dallas to Jonesboro to St. Louis.
On Saturday, the final day of this multiday life-threatening event will bring even more heavy rain from Jonesboro to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.
The four-day event will leave 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the bull’s-eye area from Jonesboro to Paducah. Seven to 10 inches of rain is possible from Little Rock to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.
The system will finally be on the move Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the Southeast on Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday.
(CHICAGO) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the 2023 fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy.
Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed 26 times and his mother more than a dozen in the Oct. 14, 2023, attack inside their home in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield.
Their landlord, 73-year-old Joseph Czuba, was convicted in February on multiple murder charges, as well as attempted murder, aggravated battery and hate crime counts. A Will County jury found Czuba guilty of all counts after deliberating for less than two hours.
Prior to the sentencing on Friday in Joliet, the judge denied a motion from the defense team to overturn the jury verdict that claimed he did not receive a fair trial, Chicago ABC station WLS reported.
The defense has filed a motion to reconsider the sentencing, with a court appearance scheduled for May 7, WLS reported.
Czuba faced a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years up to a possible life sentence.
Authorities said he targeted his tenants because they were Muslim and in response to the war between Israel and Hamas that had just ignited after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
Wadee’s great uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, addressed the sentencing outside the courthouse, telling reporters, “It doesn’t matter what numbers are. He took a life from us. He took a future.”
The child’s mother, Hanan Shaheen, was the first to take the stand in the weeklong trial.
She said Czuba attacked her first with a knife, stabbing her multiple times, saying, “You devil Muslim, you must die,” as her son watched, according to WLS, which was in the courtroom.
She testified that she called 911 from the bathroom when he appeared to leave, but then she started to hear her son screaming, according to WLS.
“I started hearing my son screaming, screaming, screaming, ‘Oh no, stop,'” Shaheen said, according to WLS.
Jurors also listened to the mother’s 911 call from the bathroom, in which she was heard telling the dispatcher, “He’s killing my baby,” WLS reported.
Jurors additionally heard remarks Czuba made in a law enforcement vehicle following the attack.
“I thought they were going to do jihad on me,” Czuba said, according to WLS.
He also said he was “afraid for my life” and his wife and said the family was “just like infested rats,” according to WLS.
Czuba and his wife rented part of their Plainfield home to the mother and son for two years.
His now-ex-wife testified for prosecutors that Czuba became withdrawn in the days after the war and wanted the family to move out immediately, while she wanted to give them 30 days’ notice, according to The Associated Press.
Czuba did not take the stand, waiving his right to testify.