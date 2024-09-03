4 killed in CTA Blue Line train station shooting near Chicago

4 killed in CTA Blue Line train station shooting near Chicago
(FOREST PARK, Ill.) — Four people were killed in a shooting early Monday on a Chicago Transit Authority train in Forest Park, Illinois, officials said.

The Forest Park Police Department received a 911 call about three people shot on a westbound train at the CTA Blue Line station in Forest Park, just west of Chicago, around 5:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement from police.

Authorities cleared the station, finding four victims. Three were pronounced dead on scene and the fourth was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they died.

Forest Park police, along with CTA security, used video surveillance to help identify the offender. Then the Chicago Police Department located a suspect who matched the description on a CTA Pink Line train. The subject was taken into custody and a firearm was found, Forest Park police said.

According to Forest Park officials, the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident with no immediate additional threat to the community.

In a statement, the CTA called the incident a “heinous and egregious act of violence” that “should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train.”

“As soon as it was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement,” the statement read.

The CTA commended the Forest Park Police Department and the Chicago Police Department for their rapid response and coordination.

CTA said it will continue to work with local law enforcement regarding the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Court sets Aug. 27 deadline for brief appealing Trump classified docs dismissal
(ATLANTA) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s opening brief appealing the dismissal of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is due on Aug. 27, according to a briefing notice Thursday from the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Smith last week filed an official notice of appeal after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in a surprise decision, dismissed Trump’s classified documents case.

Cannon dismissed the case on the grounds that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional because he was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress.

In a statement following the ruling, a spokesperson with the special counsel’s office said, “The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel.”

Based on the briefing schedule in the court’s notice, Trump and his co-defendants’ response to Smith’s opening brief will be due around late September, and Smith’s reply will be due in mid-October.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

Massachusetts man goes missing while on vacation in South Carolina
(BEAUFORD, S.C.) — A Massachusetts man vacationing with his family in South Carolina has been missing since Friday and is endangered, authorities said.

Stanley Kotowski, 60, was last seen Friday morning leaving his family’s vacation rental on Hilton Head Island, according to his family. He is believed to be barefoot and did not take any personal items such as his phone or wallet, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kotowski has been struggling with anxiety recently, his family told ABC Savannah, Georgia, affiliate WJCL.

“He had really bad insomnia for about a month. This is like a brand-new thing,” his wife, Jackie Kotowski, told WJCL. “He doesn’t have dementia. His anxiety just kept getting worse and worse and worse and he started to get a little paranoid, and he thought someone was chasing him.”

His son, Zak Kotowski, told WJCL that his father is otherwise healthy.

“He’s a strong person, he’s athletic. He could, even in a delirious state, shoeless, he could get a few towns over,” Zak Kotowski told the station.

Kotowski was reported missing by his family about two hours after he was last seen, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Master Sergeant Daniel Allen. He has been listed as endangered due to his mental state, the length of time he has been missing and because he was last seen on a Ring camera without any shoes on, Allen said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for Kotowski on Tuesday.
 

Search efforts have included K9s, helicopters, drones, boats, and foot patrol, the sheriff’s office said. There have been some tips but none that have panned out, Allen said.

“Unfortunately with all the efforts that they’ve been putting out, from literally air, land and water, we have not made contact with him at this point,” Allen told ABC News on Tuesday.

Kotowski’s information has been entered into national databases and sent out to agencies statewide, the sheriff’s office said.

His family said they are not leaving Hilton Head Island without him while pleading for people to help.

“We just want him to come home,” Jackie Kotowski told WJCL. “We need help from anybody who can assist us in finding him.”

Zak Kotowski also had a message for his dad: “We love you. Come home, we just want you home.”

Kotowski was last seen wearing a gray Coors Light T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and no shoes, as captured on a Ring camera footage shared by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and a thick Boston accent.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to review their cameras and check their property for any signs of Kotowski. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777.

Man arrested for murder in case of couple missing from nudist community
(REDLANDS, Calif.) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the search for a couple missing from a nudist community in California.

Michael Sparks, 62, was arrested for murder late Thursday, days after the couple were reported missing, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police had been trying to locate Sparks on Thursday, breaching a home and conducting a search using remote video equipment to find him.

Sparks was not found at the home, but he was the same person who was being sought in the search, police said.

He has been booked murder at West Valley Detention Center.

Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, were reported missing on Sunday, according to police. During a press briefing on Thursday, the Redlands Police Department said foul play was suspected after being tipped off by a source in the couple’s neighborhood.

The location of the couple and their dog remains unknown, police said.

The couple was last seen at their residence on Olive Dell Ranch — a family nudist resort — at around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. Their unlocked vehicle was found down the road from the residence that day, according to police.

Stephanie Menard’s purse was found inside their residence along with both of their cellphones, according to police.

The couple’s dog, a white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, was also missing.

