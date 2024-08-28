4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar at museum
(HAIFA, Israel) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar during a visit to a museum in Israel on Friday, the museum said.
The ancient jar, which was on display at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum, dates back to between 2200 and 1500 B.C., making it at least 3,500 years old. It was especially rare due to it being fully intact — well, until recently.
The boy’s father — identified only by his first name, Alex — told the BBC the jar fell to the ground after his son “pulled the jar slightly” because he was “curious about what was inside.”
Alex was “in shock” when he saw his son next to the smashed artifact, and initially thought, “It wasn’t my child that did it,” but spoke to a security guard after calming the child down.
The museum’s director, Inbal Rivlin, told ABC News they understand it was an accident.
“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” Rivlin said. “In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly.”
The jar had been displayed at the museum’s entrance, without glass or barriers, which Rivlin said is a core tenet of the museum in order to make “archaeological items accessible to the public.”
“The museum believes that there is a special charm in experiencing an archaeological find without any obstructions, and despite the rare incident with the jar, the Hecht Museum will continue this tradition,” she said.
Rivlin said the jar was used to store and transport supplies, particularly wine and olive oil.
A conservation specialist has been selected to restore the jar, and Rivlin said it would be “returned to its place in a short time.”
The family was invited back to see the repaired artifact, Rivlin said, and are planning to visit again this coming weekend.
Alex told BBC he was “relieved” the jar would be repaired, but is “sorry” that “it will no longer be the same item.”
LONDON — Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance deeper into Russia’s Kursk region, expanding their area of control on the third day of their major incursion, with the situation worsening for Russian forces, according to a key pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger.
Rybar, a blog closely linked to Russia’s defense ministry, reported Thursday that Ukrainian armored units have reached the village of Bolshoe Soldatskoe, roughly 18.5 miles inside Russia’s border.
Heavy fighting is now also reported only 9 miles from the town of Lgov, which straddles a crucial highway.
“Despite the attempts of the Russian joint forces group to stop the advance of Ukrainian mobile groups, the scale of the crisis is widening,” Rybar wrote on Telegram.
Rybar and other pro-Kremlin military bloggers are contradicting the claims of Russia’s defense ministry that the Ukrainian advance has been stopped.
Ukraine’s attack appeared to be a large-scale offensive operation, involving at least two Ukrainian brigades, rather than a less significant cross-border raid. As the scale of the attack was becoming clearer on Thursday, it appeared to be one of the most significant military developments in the war in months.
At least 66 people have been injured as a result of shelling in the Kursk region since Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Health reported Thursday.
The railway stations in three settlements in the Kursk region — Sudzha, Korenevo and Psel — are closed amid the invasion, the press service of the Moscow Railway reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for “courage” in the region.
“This requires you, and the current situation requires a certain amount of courage and concentration on ways to solve these complex, difficult, extraordinary tasks that are now facing all branches and all levels of government,” Putin said at a meeting with the acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov, on Thursday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian adviser to the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, commented Thursday for the first time on the operation, saying one goal was to alter the Russian perception of the war, a shift that could potentially affect any eventual negotiations.
“This increases the cost of the war for Russia quantitatively. More armored vehicles have been destroyed, the Russian Federation has lost territories, and there have been more casualties. Will this affect how they perceive this war? Undoubtedly,” Podolyak said in a live discussion on Ukrainian TV.
Zelenskyy praised the Ukrainian army on Thursday for its ability “to surprise” and achieve results, though made no direct reference to the situation in Kursk.
“Everyone can see that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise. And knows how to achieve results,” Zelenskyy said at an event in Kyiv. “This is demonstrated by the battlefield, where our soldiers not only withstood the overwhelming force of the occupiers, but also are destroying it in the way necessary to protect Ukraine — our state and independence.”
The Ukrainian incursion began on Tuesday when a Ukrainian force numbering in at least the hundreds crossed over the border near the village of Sudzha, with tanks and heavy weapons, according to official and unofficial Russian public sources. Catching Russia off-guard, Ukrainian soldiers quickly seized a handful of villages, advancing up to 6 to 9 miles, according to the pro-Kremlin Russian military bloggers.
Since then, Ukraine has moved in significant reinforcements and its forces were continuing to try to press forward but were being held on Thursday at the village of Korenovo, according to multiple pro-Kremlin bloggers, who are close to Russia’s military. Heavy fighting was also focused on Sudzha, which Ukrainian troops were reported to have largely surrounded.
Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday claimed to have halted the Ukrainian advance and to have inflicted hundreds of casualties on Ukrainian troops. But reports from the Russian military bloggers suggested a far more chaotic situation, with unconfirmed reports that Ukrainian forces had continued to reach deeper in some places into the Kursk region.
One of the best-known pro-Kremlin military bloggers, Two Majors, reported that six or seven Ukrainian tanks were fighting in the village of Ivnitsa, roughly 18.5 miles from the border.
He also reported gunfire, likely from Ukrainian reconnaissance special forces units, in the village of Anastasevka, more than 18.5 miles from the border and about 28 miles from the Kursk nuclear power station.
They also reported Ukraine engineering equipment to try and dig in and hold ground.
They also reported Ukraine engineering equipment to try and dig in and hold ground.
Ukrainian officials have been almost entirely silent on the operation, with speculation swirling around its possible goals. Ukraine may be seeking to pull Russian forces from elsewhere in Ukraine, as Ukrainian troops are under intense pressure in the Donbas region near the key city of Pokrovsk, although most analysts believe Russia likely has sufficient forces to continue its operations there unchanged.
Russian analysts have also suggested that Ukraine could be seeking to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which is located roughly 50 miles from the border, but most analysts were deeply skeptical that the Ukrainian force is large enough to reach it.
Podolyak’s comments on Thursday appeared to perhaps support another theory that Ukraine could be seeking to capture Russian territory with the goal of trading it for Ukrainian-occupied land in potential future peace negotiations. Podolyak said he expects the Kursk attack to impact Russian society, bringing clear signals of the ineffectiveness of Putin’s strategy closer to home, at the same time as potentially strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations.
“Do they respond to anything other than fear?” he told Ukrainian television. “No, we need to finally realize this. Any compromise is perceived by Russia as your weakness and readiness to kneel before them. When can they sit at the negotiating table, and can something be achieved? Only if they understand that the war is not going according to their plan.”
Some Ukrainian and independent military analysts have expressed doubts about the wisdom of such a risky operation when Ukraine is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Donbas, where Russia in recent weeks has been making rapid advances towards Pokrovsk, prompting fears Ukrainian lines near there are in danger of cracking. Russian forces overnight reportedly again made advances in that area, capturing another small village, according to Ukrainian military analysts.
(NEW YORK) — As the Israel-Hamas war continues, efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization are ongoing, and Israeli forces have launched an assault in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Here is how the news is developing:
Jul 10, 2024, 9:28 AM EDT Israel strikes Syrian military infrastructure, IDF says
The Israel Defense Forces struck Syrian military infrastructure on Wednesday, the military said.
“A short while ago, IDF tanks and artillery struck military infrastructure that was used by the Syrian military, which violated the Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria (1974) in the buffer zone,” IDF said on messaging app Telegram.
Israel added that it held the Syrian military “responsible.”
“The IDF holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the IDF said.
Jul 09, 2024, 4:54 PM EDT 19 people killed in Israeli airstrike on school, Palestinian officials say
At least 19 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza, the apparent fourth time it has done so within the last four days.
The Israel Defense Forces said they were targeting Hamas and other militants in all of the strikes and the IDF is looking into Tuesday’s strike. Dozens of people were reported killed in the strikes -– including women and children.
One child told ABC News he lost his father, cousin and two uncles in Tuesday’s strike. He broke down as he described what happened, saying was the only survivor.
The U.N.’s Human Rights Office said this week they were “appalled” to see a new round of evacuation orders issued throughout the strip, including to “where IDF military operations are ongoing and where civilians continue to be killed and injured.” The U.N. said nowhere is safe in Gaza.
Jul 09, 2024, 3:09 PM EDT 50 killed in Gaza City amid IDF operations
Amid ongoing Israel Defense Forces’ operations in Gaza City, 50 people were killed and another 130 were injured in the last 24 hours, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.
Israeli forces continue to operate in Gaza City, specifically in the Shejaiya neighborhood, the IDF confirmed in two separate releases issued Tuesday.
Jul 09, 2024, 3:07 PM EDT UN experts declare famine has spread throughout Gaza Strip
United Nations experts have declared that a famine has spread throughout the Gaza Strip.
Of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, only 13 are “partially functioning,” the UN World Health Organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said Tuesday.
In northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital alone, 60 cases of severe acute malnutrition were detected last week, according to the U.N. World Health Organization.
“Fayez Ataya, who was barely six months old, died on 30 May 2024 and 13-year-old Abdulqader Al-Serhi died on 1 June 2024 at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah. Nine-year-old Ahmad Abu Reida died on 3 June 2024 in the tent sheltering his displaced family in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. All three children died from malnutrition and lack of access to adequate healthcare,” U.N. experts said.
“With the death of these children from starvation despite medical treatment in central Gaza, there is no doubt that famine has spread from northern Gaza into central and southern Gaza,” U.N. experts said.
Jul 08, 2024, 7:50 PM EDT More flexibility from Hamas in cease-fire and hostage talks: US officials
With CIA Director Bill Burns and White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk working to advance a cease-fire and hostage release deal in the Middle East, two U.S. officials familiar with the negotiations said they see more flexibility from Hamas than they did previously.
The officials assessed this is coming from Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar; however, they stopped short of saying they felt a breakthrough was in the offing.
The officials also said they believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still committed to achieving a deal.
The American delegation headed by Burns arrived in Cairo earlier Monday to continue Gaza cease-fire talks, Egyptian state TV reported.
Jul 08, 2024, 6:30 PM EDT Latest Gaza evacuation order will affect life-saving care: WHO
A new evacuation order in Gaza will “further impede delivery of very limited life-saving care,” the World Health Organization said Monday.
The Israel Defense Forces issued an evacuation order in Gaza City on Monday, telling people to go to designated safe zones.
Al-Ahli and Patients’ Friendly hospitals are now “out of service,” with some patients referred to hospitals that are experiencing shortages of beds and medical supplies, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Multiple health care centers are also located within the evacuation zone, while three hospitals are close by, he said.
“These key hospitals and medical facilities could quickly become non-functional due to hostilities in their vicinity or obstruction to access,” he said in a statement.
The IDF said Monday it launched a “counterterrorism operation in Gaza City targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure.”
“Civilians were warned and a route was opened for their safe evacuation,” the IDF said.
Jul 08, 2024, 1:34 PM EDT Israel says it’s killed another Hezbollah leader in Lebanon
Israeli forces claimed Monday they have killed another Hezbollah leader in southern Lebanon.
An Israel Defense Forces aircraft “struck and eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Mustafa Hassan Salman in the area of Qlaileh,” the military said in a statement.
The IDF accused Salman of participating in the “planning and execution of numerous terror attacks” against Israel.
Last week, the IDF said it assassinated Muhammad Ni’Mah Nasser, one of the most senior Hezbollah commanders killed since the group began firing at Israel in solidarity with Gaza on Oct. 8.
Attacks between Israel and Hezbollah forces continued Monday.
Jul 08, 2024, 1:19 PM EDT Hostages and Missing Families Forum asks Netanyahu to delay US trip
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay his trip to the United States at the end of the month and stay in Israel to “prioritize finalizing a hostage release deal.”
Netanyahu is currently scheduled to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on July 24.
“For 9 months, 120 innocent men, women, children, and elderly have been held captive in Gaza by Hamas,” the Hostages Families Forum said in a statement on Monday. “These hostages endure unimaginable horrors daily. Every moment in captivity is a risk to their lives and well-being.”
Jul 08, 2024, 12:31 PM EDT Israeli forces attacking in Khan Younis, Gaza City and Rafah
Israeli forces have been attacking in Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.
Over the past day in Rafah, Israeli troops “operated to eliminate more than 30 terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops,” IDF said in a statement.
Jul 07, 2024, 5:07 PM EDT American hurt by Hezbollah rocket fire: US Embassy
A U.S. citizen was injured Sunday by one of multiple rockets fired into Israel from Lebanon by the terrorist group Hezbollah, according to the U.S. embassy in Israel.
Embassy officials said they received information regarding the injured private U.S. citizen. The embassy confirmed the individual does not work for the U.S. government.
The embassy was working to gather more information on the injured person, officials said.
Further details about the incident were not immediately disclosed.
Jul 06, 2024, 6:26 PM EDT IDF gives more details on strike on school
Israel Defense Forces released details about a strike on a school in Nuseirat refugee camp that Gaza officials said killed 16 and wounded at least 50.
The IDF claimed its intelligence found that the site allegedly “served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out.”
“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence,” the IDF said without disclosing what steps were taken.
Jul 06, 2024, 4:19 PM EDT IDF admits it’ll be fighting Hamas insurgency in Gaza for 5 years
Israel is planning for a long insurgency against Hamas, saying it expects Hamas to still exist in five years, but it said the group is no longer capable of perpetrating an Oct. 7-style attack.
“Will you and me be talking five years from now about Hamas as a terror organization in Gaza The answer is yes,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told ABC News.
Hagari is the first Israeli official to publicly admit that the insurgency will be long and difficult, in stark contrast to the bombast of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who continues to vow the quick destruction of Hamas.
Gaza, and even to some degree Hezbollah, are “perpetual wars” distracting Israel from what he called their main enemy, Iran, a senior Israeli official told ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Scientists have identified several new marine species in a pristine underwater ecosystem recently discovered in international waters — and they expect to find more.
Modern technology that allows for deep-water exploration more accurately than ever before made way for the findings of the Nazca Ridge, a new seamount in international waters about 900 miles off the coast of Chile in the Southeastern Pacific, Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, told ABC News.
The underwater mountain is nearly 2 miles tall and supports a thriving deep-sea ecosystem, including a pristine coral garden the size of three tennis courts as well as a sponge garden, Virmani said.
Researchers aboard the Falkor, a state-of-the-art research vessel, used a remotely operated vehicle named SuBastian to collect images and samples during deep sea exploration with much greater accuracy and success than the satellite imagery used in the past to map the sea floor, Virmani said.
Some of the new species discovered include anemones, urchins, corals, some shrimp and a squat lobster, Virmani said.
Fossilized whale bones may also lead to the discovery of a new species of ancient whale, she added.
The expedition also produced the first-ever recording of the rare and enigmatic Promachoteuthis squid.
The pristine ecosystem is so far from any coastline that it appears almost untouched by pollution, Virmani said. The region is a high-priority area for international marine protection and has been earmarked to potentially be one of the first high-seas marine protected areas due to the enormous biodiversity and the unusual geology — as well as the unique physical and chemical characteristics for that part of the world, she said.
The Falkor sails around the world, gathering data to create a detailed map of the sea floor.
Previous expeditions to the Salas y Gómez and Nazca Ridges in January and February documented over 150 previously unknown species and numerous range extensions for animals not previously known to live on the ridge, the researchers said.
Previous satellite data detected the presence of the Nazca Ridge, but it was off by about 700 meters, or about .43 miles, and there was no indication of how tall it was, Virmani said. Another 25 previously unknown seamounts have also been found in the region — some of which have shown volcanic activity.
“It’s an area where multiple plates — tectonic plates — meet, so mountain chains are formed,” Virmani said.
Currently, about 26% of the ocean floor has been mapped to a high resolution, Virmani said.
“We’re working towards full map of the sea floor,” she said. “…That would be the first time in human history we know what our planet’s shape actually is.”
The findings are incredibly important for the understanding of ocean life in the bathypelagic zone, which lies between 1,000 and 4,000 meters deep and is the largest animal habitat on Earth, the researchers said.
Virmani expects scientists will continue to discover new marine species as in-depth study of the ocean continues.
“Every time we go out to the ocean, we find something new,” she said. “So it’s almost like we expect to find something every time we go out. I think we’d be disappointed if we didn’t.”