4-year-old girl, her grandfather, Target worker killed in parking lot shooting in Austin: Police

4-year-old girl, her grandfather, Target worker killed in parking lot shooting in Austin: Police

(AUSTIN, Texas) — A 4-year-old girl, her grandfather and a Target employee have been identified as the victims killed in a shooting outside of a Target store in Austin, Texas, according to police.

The suspect, 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker, allegedly first shot Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, a Target employee, as he was collecting carts in the parking lot on Monday afternoon, Austin Police Sgt. Nathan Sexton said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Nieneker then allegedly approached a family’s car, fatally shot the little girl and her grandfather, Adam Chow, and minorly wounded Adam Chow’s wife and stole their car, Sexton said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis called it an “unprovoked and deliberate attack” on “innocent lives,” adding that it was “in broad daylight.”

Asked if the suspect gave a motive, Sexton said, “He said that he was Jesus and there was really no reason whatsoever given. It was a completely random choosing of the victims.”

After the shooting, Nieneker allegedly fled the scene in the stolen car and carried out other crimes, including “causing multiple crashes,” “assaulting another female driver and stealing her Volkswagen,” trying to break into a Waymo vehicle and vandalizing the home of an acquaintance from bible study, Sexton said.

Officers found Nieneker naked; they subdued him with a Taser and took him into custody, police said.

Nieneker, who worked at a restaurant and lived alone, has a history with the Austin Police Department, including assault, driving while intoxicated and mental health reports, Davis said.

Davis did not elaborate on the mental health issues but said, “This man had some serious issues,” adding, “There were some serious failures here.”

Nieneker faces charges including two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree felony murder, Sexton said.

The suspect’s gun “was acquired through family,” Sexton said.

A Target spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, “We are devastated by the violence that occurred today.”

“Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said. “We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team.”

Austin-Travis County EMS had initially reported four victims, but that number was later corrected.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What to know about derechos amid threat to South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday
What to know about derechos amid threat to South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous derecho is expected to form in parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, with wind gusts over 75 mph likely.

A moderate threat for severe storms is in place for parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday afternoon into the evening due to the threat of a derecho, a wind storm that can cause significant damage.

A derecho is a long-lived, damaging wind storm. To be classified as a derecho, wind damage must extend about 250 miles long with wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length — including several gusts of 75 mph or greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The storm, which is most common in the warm season, can be more destructive than a tornado, leaving significant damage to property, trees and power lines in its wake.

The derecho is expected to form over parts of eastern South Dakota by Monday evening and then surge east over a wide and long-track area into parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

Pockets of winds up to 80 to 90 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Severe hail and a few tornadoes are also possible in the region.

Additionally, there will be a “heavy rainfall component to the derecho threat,” and isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible in portions of the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, the NWS said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘I don’t know’: Trump says of Israeli claim there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza
‘I don’t know’: Trump says of Israeli claim there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza
Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Asked if he believed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s claim that there’s no starvation crisis in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump replied, “I don’t know,” but then mentioned the images of starving children in Gaza appearing on TV.

“I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry, but we’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Trump said Monday as he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Starmer quickly chimed in, calling what’s happening in Gaza a humanitarian crisis and “an absolute catastrophe.”

The comments came hours after the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that another 14 people died of malnutrition over the previous 24 hours, including two children.

Another 29 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight local time, the ministry said.

Eleven people were also killed on Monday morning near aid distribution sites, two local hospitals that received the bodies told ABC News.

Those officials said the sites were run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but a spokesperson for that group told ABC News no incidents had been reported as of midday.

Israel on Sunday said it was beginning daily military pauses in several densely populated areas to facilitate the movement of aid into the territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryan Kohberger admits to Idaho college killings in plea hearing
Bryan Kohberger admits to Idaho college killings in plea hearing
Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Bryan Kohberger admitted to the killings of four University of Idaho students at his change of plea hearing on Wednesday, pleading guilty to all five counts, despite the former criminology student’s initial eagerness to be exonerated in the high-profile case.

At the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger how he pleads for each count. Kohberger quickly said “guilty” each time, showing no emotion.

Kohberger — who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the 2022 killings of the four students — will be spared the death penalty as a part of the plea, according to a letter sent to victims’ relatives. He’ll be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, according to the agreement.

At the start of the hearing, Kohberger briefly answered questions from Hippler with “yes” and “no,” marking the first time since his arrest that Kohberger spoke during court proceedings.

He was asked if he was thinking clearly, and Kohberger responded, “yes.” When asked if he was promised anything in exchange for the plea, Kohberger responded, “no.” Asked if he was pleading guilty because he is guilty, Kohberger responded, “yes.”

Hippler asked Kohberger if he “killed and murdered” each victim, naming the four students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. Kohberger responded “yes” each time, showing no emotion.

Kohberger’s father shook his head as the victims’ names were read.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson outlined for the judge the state’s evidence against Kohberger, including Kohberger’s DNA matching the male DNA on a knife sheath left by Mogen’s body.

Kohberger also waives his right to appeal as a part of the agreement.

The plea comes just weeks before Kohberger’s trial was to get underway. Jury selection was set to start on Aug. 4 and opening arguments were scheduled for Aug 18.

Prosecutors — who met with victims’ families last week — called the plea a “sincere attempt to seek justice” for the families.

But the dad of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves blasted the move, accusing the prosecutors of mishandling and rushing the plea deal.

Steve Goncalves said outside court on Wednesday that the prosecution “made a deal with the devil.”

The Goncalves family told ABC News they contacted prosecutors on Tuesday asking for the terms of Kohberger’s deal be amended to include additional requirements: they asked for a full confession and for the location of the alleged murder weapon — described by authorities as a KA-BAR-style hunting knife — which has never been found.

The family said prosecutors turned down the request, explaining that an offer already accepted by the defendant could not ethically be changed. The family said the prosecutors indicated they’re asking the court to allow the prosecution to include a factual summary of the evidence against Kohberger at Wednesday’s hearing, and that more information about Kohberger’s actions would be presented at his sentencing hearing.

The family of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin said in a brief statement that they’re at the hearing “in support of the plea bargain.” This is the Chapins’ first appearance at court since their son was killed.

Idaho law requires the state to afford violent crime victims or their families an opportunity to communicate with prosecutors and to be advised of any proposed plea offer before entering into an agreement, but the ultimate decision lies solely with the prosecution.

Kohberger’s parents also attended Wednesday’s hearing, their first time in court with their son since his arrest in Pennsylvania more than two years ago. Attorneys for the Kohberger family said in a statement on Tuesday, “The Kohbergers are asking members of the media for privacy, respect, and responsible judgment during this time. We will continue to allow the legal process to unfold with respect to all parties.”

Prosecutors allege Kohberger fatally stabbed Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin in the students’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Two roommates in the house survived, including one roommate who told authorities in the middle of the night she saw a man walking past her in the house, according to court documents. The roommate described the intruder as “not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows,” according to the documents.

Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania in December 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.