4th detainee who escaped from New Jersey ICE facility located in Los Angeles: FBI

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, who was wanted for escaping from Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, was arrested in Los Angeles, federal authorities said. FBI Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) — The last remaining detainee who escaped from an immigration detention center in New Jersey last month has been located in Los Angeles, federal authorities said.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon was one of four detainees who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark on June 12, according to the FBI.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in Silver Lake, the FBI in Los Angeles said Thursday. No additional details on his capture were released.

Mogollon, a 25-year-old Colombian national, has been charged with escape from the custody of an institution or officer, according to the Department of Justice.

He was previously arrested by the New York City Police Department in April for petit larceny and by the New Jersey Police Department in May for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He is illegally in the country after overstaying a tourist visa, according to DHS.

The other three detainees — Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada and Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes — were captured within a week of escaping from Delaney Hall, a privately owned facility that has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities said.

DHS had described the four men as “public safety threats” who were all in the country illegally.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said at a news conference last month that the four men escaped from the facility by breaking through a wall — which he described as “drywall with a mesh interior” — in a unit that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot. Kim said he was briefed on escape by the facility’s administrators and ICE officials.

Kim said the escape followed “disturbances” and unrest over the past 24 hours related to food access at the facility. However, DHS released a subsequent statement saying, “contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest” at Delaney Hall.

Boeing reaches agreement in principle with DOJ to avoid prosecution over 737 Max crashes
Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Boeing has reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice to avoid prosecution in the case over two deadly 737 Max crashes, also allowing Boeing to avoid going to trial next month, according to a new court filing.

The agreement still has to go through the judge in the Northern District of Texas, who rejected a previous version of the deal due to a diversity, equity and inclusion provision.

The terms of the agreement include that Boeing “will admit to conspiracy to obstruct and impede the lawful operation of the Federal Aviation Administration Aircraft Evaluation Group,” according to a DOJ status report filed on Friday.

They also include that Boeing pay and invest over $1.1 billion — including $444.5 million to crash victims’ families, $455 million to strengthen Boeing’s compliance, safety and quality programs, and an additional $243.6 million fine, according to the filing.

The DOJ said it will file the motion to dismiss and the written agreement by the end of next week.

“It is the Government’s judgment that the Agreement is a fair and just resolution that serves the public interest,” the DOJ said in the filing. “The Agreement guarantees further accountability and substantial benefits from Boeing immediately, while avoiding the uncertainty and litigation risk presented by proceeding to trial.”

Lawyers representing the families of the crash victims said they hope to convince the judge to reject the agreement.

“This kind of non-prosecution deal is unprecedented and obviously wrong for the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history,” Paul Cassell, a lawyer representing some of the families, said in a statement. “My families will object and hope to convince the court to reject it.”

The two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people in total.

The first crash, on Oct. 29, 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia, killed all 189 passengers and crew. Black box data from the Lion Air jet revealed the pilots struggled to fight the plane’s malfunctioning safety system from takeoff to the moment it nose-dived into the water.

The second crash, on March 10, 2019, happened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when a Boeing aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff and killed 157 people onboard.

The initial plea agreement over the crashes was rejected by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in December 2024, who cited the government’s DEI policies as a factor in the selection of an independent compliance monitor for Boeing. Under that deal, the aircraft manufacturing giant had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay a fine of at least $243 million.

‘I needed to get to my boys’: Mother recounts Texas camp flood rescue
ABC News

(KERR COUNTY, Texas ) — In one of the deadliest floods in Texas history, a mother’s worst fears turned into grateful tears when she reunited with her two sons after they survived a harrowing experience at a camp near the Guadalupe River.

The devastating floods that struck central Texas on July 4 have claimed at least 119 lives, with around 170 people still missing. The disaster has been severe in Kerr County, where at least 27 children lost their lives at nearby Camp Mystic.

For Keli Rabon, that morning brought an alarming text message about flooding at Camp La Junta, where her sons Braeden, 9, and his younger brother Brock had arrived just the day before. “There is truly nothing that could prepare you for a moment of uncertainty, which became hours of uncertainty,” Rabon said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

The situation quickly became dire as the camp lost power and cell service.

“Once I saw the information coming in from Camp Mystic that had been posted online, it became clear that this was quite a dire situation,” Rabon recalled. “I needed to just get to my boys as fast as I could.”

During the chaos, Brock and other campers climbed into the cabin rafters to escape rising floodwaters.

“Thank goodness the counselors and counselors in training helped all the campers to the rafters,” Braeden said. “They’re kids, too, but like high school grads. It’s just crazy.”

The camp’s director led efforts to evacuate the children to town. When Rabon finally reached her sons, she was overwhelmed.

“It was a rush of all the emotions, from intense gratitude to see them, hold them as tight as I could,” she said. “I tried my best to hold it together and not cry because I didn’t want to scare them anymore.”

But amid her relief, Rabon couldn’t help thinking of other families. While her boys’ experience ended in relief, the flooding claimed lives at other camps in the region.

“There was this immense sense of guilt and fright for the parents who wouldn’t be able to hold their children that night and maybe ever again,” Rabon said. “Words are not enough to express our gratitude for saving our sons’ lives.”

She said she hopes to thank the camp staff in person in the future.

Trump seeks to delay appeal of million judgment in E. Jean Carroll case
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department and attorneys for President Donald Trump on Friday asked a federal appeals court in New York to delay oral arguments scheduled for next week in Trump’s appeal of his $83 million defamation case.

Trump is appealing a 2024 verdict ordering him to pay former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll $83 million for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her accusation that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied all allegations.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s attempt to have the government substitute for him as a party in the case — and his attorneys now argue that they should be allowed to appeal before oral arguments take place on June 24.

“The United States and President Trump are entitled to immediate review of the panel’s erroneous Westfall Act decision by this Court en banc and, if necessary, by the Supreme Court,” a joint filing from Trump and the Justice Department said Friday.

DOJ lawyers say that since some of Trump’s alleged conduct in the case fell within the scope of his role as president, the Justice Department should be able to defend him in court.

“The Attorney General certified that President Trump was acting within the scope of his federal office or employment at the time of his 2017 statements, made from the White House, out of which Plaintiff-Appellee’s claims arose. As a result, the United States should have been substituted as a defendant in place of President Trump,” they argued in Friday’s filing.

The 2nd Circuit last week upheld a separate, $5 million damage award to Carroll that Trump must pay.

