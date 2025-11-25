4th suspect connected to Louvre robbery arrested, along with 3 others: Authorities

View of the Cour Napoleon, a historic courtyard in the Louvre Museum and the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France on November 12th, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A fourth suspect believed to be part of a crew that pulled off the Oct. 19 jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris was arrested on Tuesday, along with three other people, according to sources.

The arrests brings the tally of suspects in the brazen robbery to eight.

“Four new individuals were arrested on November 25, 2025, as part of the investigation by the Paris Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction (JIRS) into the burglary committed at the Louvre on October 19, 2025,” according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office. “They are two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region. These individuals are to be questioned by investigators.”

The estimated $102 million in jewels stolen in the brazen robbery at the world’s most-visited museum have yet to be recovered.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that one of the suspects arrested on Tuesday was allegedly part of the four-person crew that used a truck-mounted cherry picker and power tools to gain entry to the museum’s Apollo gallery and swipe the historic artifacts.

French investigators said the jewel heist from start to getaway took seven minutes.

Prosecutors have not ruled out making more arrests in the case, but have said the whereabouts of the stolen jewels remains a mystery. Investigators have yet to find any evidence implicating members of the museum staff in the robbery, according to authorities.

Three of the suspects arrested earlier in the investigation were connected to the robbery through DNA left at the scene, officials said.

The prosecutor said investigators have not given up on recovering the jewels, which include diamond and pearl tiaras, emerald and sapphire necklaces, and other items from a collection of Emperor Napoleon and his wives.

“We are examining all aspects of the parallel market,” Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccau said in an interview earlier this month with Franceinfo radio.

Describing the first four suspects arrested in the investigation, Beccuau said they appear to be petty criminals and blue-collar workers from northern Paris suburbs.

A 39-year-old taxi driver and an unemployed 34-year-old former garbage collector were the first two suspects arrested in the investigation.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Oct. 25 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Algeria with a one-way ticket, officials said.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the information to French authorities.

Louvre director blames jewel heist on 'a terrible failure' of security as she is grilled by lawmakers
The Louvre looks empty during a normally busy Sunday on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — The director of the Louvre in Paris took the hot seat on Wednesday, telling lawmakers she submitted her resignation following Sunday’s brazen daylight heist of more than $100 million in jewels from the museum’s orate Apollo Gallery.

Appearing in front of France’s Senate Culture Committee for two hours, Laurence des Cars, the president and director of the Louvre, said her resignation was rejected.

“Last Sunday, after acknowledging … the consequences of the terrible attack we had just suffered, I submitted my resignation to the Minister of Culture. She refused it,” des Cars said.

Amid mounting criticism over the colossal lapse in security at one of the world’s most famous museums, des Cars conceded, “We have been defeated.”

“This tragedy deeply shocked museum staff, fellow citizens, and admirers of the Louvre around the world,” said des Cars, reading an opening statement. “This is an immense wound that has been inflicted on us.”

Des Cars added, “This theft hurts our institution.”

Des Cars said all of the museum’s alarms worked, as did its video cameras, but noted a “weakness” in security.

“The weakness of the Louvre is its perimeter security, which has been a problem for a long time … certainly due to underinvestment,” des Cars told the lawmakers.

She said a “Grand Louvre renovation project” began 40 years ago “and has only affected half of the museum.”

“We did not spot the criminals arriving from outside early enough,” des Cars said.

She said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in.

“The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly,” des Cars said. “The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen.”

Des Cars also said the fortified glass cases that held the stolen jewels from the collection of Emperor Napoleon and his wives were not broken but were cracked.

“The thieves tried to sneak their hands in, but the glass actually held,” des Cars said. “The high-quality display cases were designed to withstand attacks with weapons and to withstand the heavy materials used during last Sunday’s incident.”

Having said that, des Cars added, “Today we are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre. The security of the Louvre is one of my top priorities during my term of office, and I repeat that I was appalled by the museum’s security situation when I arrived in 2021.”

Des Cars said the 232-year-old museum’s “aging infrastructure” has hindered “the instalation of modern equipment.”

She said one way to improve security would be to place a police station within the museum.

“I would like to ask the Department of the Interior to look into whether it would be feasible to set up a police station within the museum,” des Cars said.

Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced on Tuesday that those gems are estimated to be worth $102 million.

Des Cars testimony came as the Louvre reopened for the first time since Sunday’s robbery.

A large crowd of visitors was lined up when most of the Louvre reopened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Apollo Galley, still considered a crime scene, remained temporarily closed, according to the Louvre’s website.

In an interview with the French radio network RTL, Beccuau called the figure “spectacular,” but said it was nothing compared to the “historical loss caused by the theft.”

“We can maybe hope that [the perpetrators] think about it and won’t destroy these jewels for no reason,” Beccuau said.

Hundreds of police officers are a part of the ongoing investigation in the Louvre heist. There are four main suspects in the ongoing investigation, but it’s possible there were other accomplices, Beccuau said.

A nationwide manhunt for the Louvre thieves has been in high gear since the theft on Sunday. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that authorities would catch those responsible for the “attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history.”

The thieves went directly to two displays, breaking them and taking a “significant amount of loot,” French Culture Minister Rachida Dati told ABC News.

“They knew exactly where they were going,” Dati said. “It looks like something very organized and very professional.”

Dati said the evidence collected so far points to “organized crime,” but added that investigators have not ruled out that the heist could have been an inside job.

ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar Castano and Hugo Leenhardt contributed to this report.

Manhunt underway for 4 suspects after heist of 'priceless' jewelry at Louvre in Paris
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

(LONDON) — As the alarms sounded at the Louvre Museum on Sunday morning, four suspects took off on two motorbikes, winding their way through central Paris, allegedly carrying with them a haul of “priceless” jewelry once worn by queens and made of sapphire, diamonds and emeralds.

They haven’t yet been found.

About 24 hours after the brazen theft of some of the most recognizable pieces of glittering French heritage, which were taken during daylight hours from the world’s most-visited museum, a manhunt and investigation are in full swing, according to state and law enforcement officials.

“The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history,” President Emmanuel Macron said on social media on Sunday.

He and other French officials vowed that the pieces would be returned and the suspects apprehended.

The museum closed on Sunday morning as police swarmed the area in search of suspects and evidence.

“Following yesterday’s robbery at the Louvre, the museum regrets to inform you that it will remain closed to the public today,” officials said on social media on Monday. “Visitors who have already booked tickets will be refunded.”

7 minutes, in and out, authorities say
The suspects arrive in pairs, with two in a truck and two riding motorbikes, authorities said on Sunday. The truck was equipped with a moving ladder, a “mobile freight elevator” of the type city furniture movers sometimes use, Paris police said.

The suspects allegedly parked the truck on a road that runs along the side of the museum, near the Seine, police said.

They were wearing yellow vests, dressed as construction workers might be, police said. They took the time to secure the area near the truck by placing orange construction cones around it, police said.

They then used the ladder to get up to the second floor, climbing onto a thin balcony with a metal railing outside the museum’s Apollo Gallery, where some of the French crown jewels were kept, according to police.

Once they had used an angle grinder to open the window, they clambered through it, police said. Their entrance triggered the alarm, which was still sounding when they left, the museum said in a statement.

“Inside, they then smashed two display cases, ‘Napoleon jewels’ and ‘French crown jewels,’ using the angle grinder and stole numerous pieces of high-value jewelry,” police said.  

When they left through the same window about seven minutes later, they had with them nine pieces of jewerly of “inestimable” value, as France’s interior minister described them on Sunday. Other officials, including Rachida Dati, the culture minister, described them to French media as “priceless.”

According to the French Ministry of Culture, among the items stolen was a diadem, or crown, from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense; an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from the collection of Marie-Louise, Napoleon’s second wife; and a large bow brooch from Empress Eugenie’s bodice.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the perpetrators tried and failed to set fire to the mobile freight elevator they used in the heist before they fled the scene.

A ‘total’ investigation is underway
Officials at the museum said in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the “organized theft and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.”

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will oversee the case, tapped a specialized group of detectives, the Brigade for the Suppression of Banditry, which is part of the French National Police, to lead the investigation, according to the Louvre’s statement.

Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, told a local TV station on Sunday that about 60 investigators were working on the case, showing “total determination” to find those responsible.

As of Monday morning, police had not yet said whether they had any leads on the possible identities of the suspects.

Officials said the suspects appeared to have been professionals. Beccuau on Sunday described it as an organized crime, saying officials hadn’t ruled out possible foreign involvement, but also that investigators were treating it as a domestic case at the moment.

“Everything is being done to apprehend the perpetrators of this unacceptable act as quickly as possible,” Laurent Nunez, the interior minister, said on Sunday.

