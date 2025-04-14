5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego area

(SAN DIEGO) — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was centered in San Diego County but was felt as far north as Los Angeles.
No injuries or damage have been reported, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
The building “rocked for a long time,” said Greg Allen, a Washington resident visiting San Diego.
“Everything was moving, the blinds and everything,” he told ABC News. “Then we heard people going down the stairs. And since we’re from out of town, we figured we should probably leave the building also.”
A 3.3 magnitude foreshock hit on Sunday afternoon, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said, and Monday morning’s earthquake was followed by several aftershocks in the 2 and 3 magnitude range.
Extreme damage is not expected, Jones said. Damage is possible to old buildings or buildings with poor foundations, she said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and the state is coordinating with local authorities, according to the governor’s office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(ORANGE CITY, Fla.) — A Florida woman has been arrested for selling human remains on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Kymberlee Schopper, 52, was arrested last week and charged with the purchase or sale of human organs and tissue, according to court records.
“This is something I haven’t seen in the 17 years that I’ve worked for this agency,” Orange City Police Department Capt. Sherif El-Shami told ABC News. Orange City is located about a half hour north of Orlando.
Police began looking into Schopper’s store, Wicked Wonderland, back in December 2023, when they received a tip regarding a business within the city “attempting to sell human bones,” according to the charge affidavit.
The tip included images from the store’s Facebook page, which “advertised various human bones for sale, complete with pricing information,” the affidavit said.
Schopper’s store was allegedly selling two human skull fragments for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, a human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600, the affidavit said.
Police spoke to Ashley Lelesi, the co-owner of Wicked Wonderland, who said the store had been selling human bones for “several years and was unaware that it was prohibited in the state of Florida,” the affidavit said.
She confirmed to authorities that the store featured “multiple bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers,” the affidavit said. Lelesi said she had documentation for these transactions, but “could not provide it at that moment,” the affidavit said.
Schopper and Lelesi later met with police, where Schopper showed documentation from PayPal, but she had “redacted certain information to protect their privacy,” the affidavit said.
Schopper told police the bones were “indeed educational models” and that a warrant would be required if further information was needed, the affidavit said.
Police submitted five pieces of human bones from Wicked Wonderland as evidence, with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office finding that the fragments “likely represent two different individuals — one of possible archaeological origin and the other of anatomical origin,” according to the affidavit.
Schopper was taken into custody on Thursday and was released on a bail of $7,500 on Friday, according to court records. It is not immediately clear if Schopper has obtained a lawyer.
Lelesi has also been charged with the same crime, El-Shami told ABC News. It is not clear whether Lelesi is in police custody or has obtained a lawyer.
Schopper’s arraignment has been scheduled for May 1, according to court records.
(WASHINGTON) — A member of the DOGE team assigned to work at the IRS will not be granted broad access to Americans’ personal tax information, according to an agreement obtained by ABC News that heads off a request that had sparked concern within the IRS.
As ABC News previously reported, DOGE had sought broad access to an IRS system that contains the personal tax information of millions of Americans, a move that would have given them visibility into personal information including taxpayer names and addresses, social security numbers, details on how much individuals earn and owe, property information, and even details related to child custody agreements.
The terms of the DOGE employee’s temporary assignment at the IRS was laid out in a five-page memorandum of agreement between the Office of Personnel Management and the Internal Revenue Service. The memo states that the DOGE employee, Gavin Kliger, will be assigned to the IRS for a term of 120 days with the possibility of an additional 120-day extension.
In bold letters, the agreement states that “it is not the intention of this assignment for the Detailee to be provided or gain access to returns or return information … including any personally identifiable information associated with such taxpayer records.”
Instead, any information viewed will remain anonymous, the agreement said.
“Should access to IRS systems that contain returns or return information become necessary as part of the Detailee’s duties under this agreement, that access shall only be provided if it is anonymized in a manner that cannot be associated with, directly or indirectly, any taxpayer,” the agreement states.
Kliger has a host of duties while at the IRS, according to the memo. They include “surveying IRS software,” “identifying opportunities to modernize IRS technology and software,” and “implementing safeguards to prevent fraud.”
Kliger, who is technically an employee of the Office of Personnel Management, is also working across other agencies including OPM, USAID, and the State Department, sources told ABC News.
An IRS spokesperson did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment. A spokesperson for OPM declined to comment.
(LOS ANGELES) — One of the strongest storms of the season slammed fire-ravaged Los Angeles with heavy rain on Thursday, sending streams of mud and debris across roadways and sweeping a fire department vehicle off a Malibu road into the ocean, authorities said.
A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department was inside the vehicle when it was swept off the road by a large debris flow and into the ocean, according to the department.
“Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution,” spokesperson Erik Scott said.
The atmospheric river dumped 6.34 inches of rain in Los Angeles County, prompting mudslides in the burn scar areas from last month’s devastating Palisades Fire, Los Angeles ABC station KABC reported.
Videos captured by KABC showed bulldozers pushing streams of muddy sludge out of the roads and firefighters trudging through nearly waist-deep swamps of water and mud.
The storm also brought a line of severe thunderstorms with 70 mph wind gusts to Los Angeles County, and a possible tornado hit a mobile home park near Oxnard, California, about 60 miles from LA.
LA Mayor Karen Bass said the city prepared for the storm by clearing catch basins of fire debris, offering residents over 6,500 sandbags, setting up over 7,500 feet of concrete barriers, and having systems in place to capture polluted runoff.
Sheriff’s deputies helped residents prepare with sandbags and passed out mud and debris safety tips, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a news conference Wednesday. “Our homeless outreach teams … are actively notifying individuals living in flood-prone areas like the LA River, Coyote Creek and other key waterways, urging them to relocate.”
Evacuation warnings were announced for parts of fire burn zones, including areas impacted by the Palisades Fire, and an evacuation order was issued for parts of Sierra Madre affected by the Eaton Fire, according to KABC.
All Malibu schools were closed Thursday and Friday, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
The sheriff urged residents to prepare in the event they needed to evacuate.
“Unfortunately, we’ve witnessed numerous, numerous instances in the past of swift-water rescues where people were caught in dangerous, fast-moving water, and obviously, we want to prevent that,” he said.
“Nothing that you have back home is worth your life. If you decide to stay in your property in an evacuated area, debris from the burn scar areas and storm may impede roads, and we may not be able to reach you,” he warned.
Before pummeling LA, the storm first hit Northern California, bringing rain and flash flooding to the San Francisco Bay area.
Further north, the same storm system brought whiteout conditions and car crashes to Interstate 84 in Oregon.