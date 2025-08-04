5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours, health officials say

Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run territory said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, according to the ministry.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

Israel is under increasing international pressure to facilitate the entry of more aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militant groups, chief among them Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week that his nation will recognize a Palestinian state at a United Nations meeting in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. It came after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would acknowledge Palestine as a state, regardless of a ceasefire, at the same September meeting.

Aid is slowly resuming entry into Gaza after Israel instituted an 11-week total blockade on all humanitarian supplies entering the strip earlier this year.

The blockade caused widespread malnutrition and conditions that could likely lead to famine, according to the U.N. and aid groups at the time. Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of stealing and reselling aid, which Hamas denies.

In an post to X last week, Israel said it has been working “around the clock to get food, medicine, and essentials into Gaza.” However, the U.N. World Food Programme told ABC last week that only about half of its requested 100 trucks have been allowed into Gaza by Israel.

Last week, ABC News’ Ian Pannell visited an aid station in Gaza that had stacks of undelivered food. An IDF spokesperson said it was the international community’s responsibility to deliver it, but the U.N. said it can’t deliver the aid safely.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification — a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the U.N. and nongovernmental organizations — warned last week that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the idea that Israel is applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza is “a bold-faced lie,” adding that “there is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Aid distribution in Gaza is being conducted via sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which started operating in Gaza in late May. Israel says aid distribution must go through GHF to prevent Hamas seizing aid.

In recent weeks, the Israeli government allowed certain countries to start airdropping aid into Gaza. However, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, the largest U.N. agency operating in Gaza, warned in a July 26 post on X that airdrops are the “most expensive and inefficient way to deliver aid,” calling them a “distraction to the inaction.”

But aid operations have been hampered by the killings of nearly 1,400 Palestinians who were trying to receive food aid, per U.N. figures.

After previous such incidents, the IDF has said that its troops only fire “warning shots” at crowds and when its personnel feel they are in danger. The IDF and GHF have also previously accused Hamas of instigating violence at or close to aid distribution points.

Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Israel of committing war crimes and violations of international law, citing the killings of people near food aid distribution sites in Gaza — as well as deprivation of food, aid and other basic services.

In its response, the IDF accused Hamas of starving and endangering the population in order to maintain control over the strip and of taking actions “to prevent the success of food distribution in Gaza.” Before USAID officially ceased independent operations in July, an analysis compiled by its officials said it failed to find any evidence that Hamas engaged in widespread diversion of assistance.

Israel also said it allows the GHF “to operate independently” in the distribution of aid and that troops operate “in proximity” to make sure food is delivered in an “orderly fashion.”

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial
 Edward Berthelot/GC Images

(PARIS) — A verdict was reached Friday in the 2016 jewelry heist of Kim Kardashian in Paris.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery, during which five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian’s hotel suite.

The suspects allegedly made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Several dead in Austrian school shooting, local police say
Several dead in Austrian school shooting, local police say

(LONDON, PARIS and BELGRADE) — At least nine people are dead after a shooting on Tuesday at a school in Graz, Austria, the city’s mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

Austrian state police said earlier on social media that there had been several fatalities at the school, the BORG Dreierschützengasse.

Officers responded after gunshots were heard at the school, the Styria State Police said in a message posted on social media, later adding, “The school was evacuated and all persons were brought to a safe meeting point.”

Emergency vehicles, including Cobra tactical vehicles, had been deployed to the site, police said. Video shot near the scene showed a street lined with ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

The city of Graz sits in southern Austria, in the Styria province. It’s the second-largest Austrian city by population, with about 300,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed from Hamas captivity, in IDF custody
American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed from Hamas captivity, in IDF custody
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, was released on Monday after successful negotiations between the U.S. and the terrorist organization and is now in the custody of the Israel Defense Forces, the IDF said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that its workers “successfully facilitated the safe transfer of a hostage from Gaza to Israeli authorities.”

Alexander’s mother, Yael, has arrived at Re’im military base in Israel near the Gaza border to see her son before he’s taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv. Retired Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, the Israeli coordinator for prisoners of war and missing persons, and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are also heading to the military base, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Israeli security officials told ABC News there would be a temporary pause in combat, airstrikes and aerial reconnaissance in the area of Gaza where Alexander was to be released. The pause will last until Alexander crosses into Israeli territory, officials said, which is expected to take less than 30 minutes.

Alexander, a New Jersey native, traveled to Israel at the age of 18. He was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when captured from his base close to the Gaza frontier during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. He was 19 when abducted and has had two birthdays while in captivity.

Alexander is the last living American citizen still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. The terror group is believed to also be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, per a readout from his office. Netanyahu also spoke with President Donald Trump, the statement said, with the Israeli leader thanking Trump for his assistance in securing Alexander’s release.

“The prime minister discussed the last-ditch effort to implement the outline for the release of the hostages presented by Witkoff, before the escalation of the fighting,” the statement said. “To this end, the prime minister instructed that a negotiating delegation be sent to Doha tomorrow.”

“The prime minister clarified that the negotiations will only take place under fire,” it added.

Hamas announced its intention to free Alexander on Sunday, describing the decision as a “part of the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire.”

The statement said Hamas has been in contact with American officials “over the past few days” as part of ceasefire negotiations.

Trump posted to Truth Social saying Alexander’s release “is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict.”

A U.S. official familiar with the deal to release Alexander told ABC News that the agreement came together in recent days via direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas.

Alexander’s release is being viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration and a potential opening to jumpstart talks surrounding the broader conflict, U.S. officials told ABC News.

Still, officials said the U.S. did not secure all the concessions it was seeking. Negotiators had also been pushing Hamas for the release of the remains of the four dead American hostages still held in Gaza, officials said.

Alexander’s family said in a statement released through the Hostage Families Forum that it was informed of Hamas’ announcement and “is in continuous contact with the U.S. government regarding the possibility of Edan’s expected release in the coming days.”

They added that “it is forbidden to leave any hostage behind” and said that “Israel is committed to ensure the return of all 58 remaining hostages without delay.”

Alexander was one of the 253 hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 people were also killed, according to Israel.

Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza had killed 52,829 people and wounded 119,554 more as of Sunday, according to figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the strip.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

