5 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach, California

(SHELTON, Conn. ) — The hunt is on for a Vermont man who led Massachusetts police on a high-speed chase, dragged a state trooper and then fled into Connecticut, according to the Shelton, Connecticut, Police Department.
On Tuesday afternoon, police in Dover, Vermont, said Mason Payne, 23, was involved in an armed domestic assault. Later that night at approximately 10 p.m., he was stopped in Holyoke, Massachusetts, by a state police trooper, officials said in a statement on Wednesday.
During the stop, Payne dragged the trooper several feet with his vehicle before fleeing. The pursuit ended for safety reasons, police said.
Payne, of Weathersfield, Vermont, was last seen driving an older model black Audi sedan, police said. Officials said the vehicle might “possibly” have temporary Vermont plates.
Payne is considered armed and dangerous and has made threats to harm law enforcement officers, according to police.
Anyone who sees Payne or his vehicle should not approach but instead call 911 and “provide as many details as possible,” officials said.
(GLENDALE, Calif.) — Police in Southern California say they have arrested two men in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in cash and checks from a wedding reception last week.
In a news release, Glendale police said they used video surveillance and other resources to identify Armean Shirehjini as the primary suspect in the theft, which took place at a Glendale, California, banquet hall on Aug. 31.
Shirehjini was arrested Thursday at his home in Sherman Oaks alongside another man, Andranik Avetisyan, who police said acted as the getaway driver.
Police said they carried out searches of both men’s homes and recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to the couple whose wedding was being celebrated when the theft occurred.
In addition, several firearms and drugs were seized from other residences, according to police.
Witnesses told Los Angeles ABC station KABC the suspect in the theft was at the reception for about 90 minutes, watching the dance floor. Shortly before midnight, witnesses told police the man entered the banquet hall, grabbed a gift box that contained the cash and checks and then exited the building.
Surveillance footage captured the man getting into the passenger side of a black Mercedes SUV, which then fled the area, according to police.
The victims estimated the box contained about $60,000 in cash and checks.
“As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, everything immediately stopped,” the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KABC. “I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me.”
Police haven’t said what charges the men face and said they are continuing to investigate.
(WASHINGTON) — Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including selling “Friends” actor Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that led to his death in October 2023, according to the Justice Department.
She agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to the DOJ.
Sangha, 42, would be the last of the five people charged in Perry’s death to plead guilty.
She is expected to plead guilty in “the coming weeks,” according to the Justice Department. She faces decades in prison for each count.
Sangha had been scheduled to go on trial in late September.
Perry died from a ketamine overdose on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.
“Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, a successful actor and author whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a press release. “In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.”
“Leading up to Perry’s death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that Sangha supplied to Fleming,” the release continued. “Specifically, on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha’s ketamine, which caused Perry’s death.”
Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.
Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, prosecutors said. Like Iwamasa, he pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and will also be sentenced this November.
In the most recent plea, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty late last month to four counts of distribution of ketamine. Plasencia distributed ketamine to Iwamasa in order to inject the actor, however, he did not supply the doses that killed Perry. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.
“Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry,” his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement. “He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution.”
Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted he sold Plasencia ketamine to then give to Perry. He faces 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 17.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.