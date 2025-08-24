5 shot, 1 fatally, as multiple gunmen open fire in New York City park: NYPD

5 shot, 1 fatally, as multiple gunmen open fire in New York City park: NYPD

WABC

(NEW YORK) — A man was killed and four other people were injured when gunfire broke out on Saturday night at a New York City park where a large crowd had gathered for a basketball tournament, according to police.

The gunfire erupted around 7:27 p.m. as multiple shooters opened fire inside Haffen Park in the Bronx, prompting the crowd on hand to scatter and seek cover, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to the park in the Baychester neighborhood of the Bronx after 911 callers reported multiple people had been shot, according to a statement from the NYPD.

ABC New York City station WABC reported that the shooting occurred as a crowd had gathered for a youth basketball tournament.

Upon arrival to the park, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the face, according to the police statement.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where the male victim was pronounced dead, police said. The wounded teenage girl was listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police.

Three other victims wounded in the park shooting showed up at hospitals in private vehicles, including a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, who were who were both shot in the back and were listed in stable condition, police said on Sunday morning. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the arm during the incident and was taken by private vehicle to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, where he was in stable condition on Sunday.

Police said they are withholding the name of the man who was killed pending notification of his family.

At least four people were detained for questioning shortly after the shooting, according to police, who haven’t said if those people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police, who are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact detectives immediately.

Saturday’s shooting marked the second consecutive weekend that the NYPD responded to a mass casualty shooting.

Three men were killed and 11 people were wounded during an Aug. 17 incident in which multiple shooters opened fire inside the Taste of the City Lounge, a bar and restaurant in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said two of the three people killed were involved in the shooting and that one man who was fatally shot was an uninvolved bystander.

Two other perpetrators who allegedly opened fire inside the lounge remain at large, authorities said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators have determined that lounge shooting was gang related.

The shootings occurred as the most recent NYPD crime statistics show homicides citywide are down by 19.6% so far this year compared to the same year-to-date period in 2024. The data also show that the number of shooting victims are down 19.4% this year compared to 2024, and the number of shooting incidents has fallen by nearly 20% over the same period compared to last year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after ‘significant’ turbulence: Airline
Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after ‘significant’ turbulence: Airline
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Twenty-five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam were hospitalized after the flight encountered “significant” turbulence and was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 56 landed safely at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time Wednesday, the airline said. The flight was operating on an Airbus A33-900 with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics responded to the gate to provide initial medical attention, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

The airline said 25 of those on board were taken to the hospital “for evaluation and care.” All have since been released, the airline said Thursday.

Leeann Nash, who was on the flight with her husband, told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that dinner service had just started on the flight when the turbulence came out of nowhere.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said. “If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

Nash said there were “glass bottles flying around.”

“And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added. “But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arrest made in Connecticut mall shooting that injured 5: Police
Arrest made in Connecticut mall shooting that injured 5: Police

(WATERBURY, Conn.) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and identified as the alleged gunman who shot five people at a Connecticut shopping center on Tuesday, police said.

During a news conference Wednesday morning outside the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, where the shooting erupted, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo announced the arrest of Tajuan Washington.

Spagnolo said Washington of Waterbury was captured on security video running out of an exit at the shopping center following the shooting. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree assault and a number of weapons violations, Spagnolo said.

Washington, 19, is being held on $2 million bond and is expected to make his first court appearance sometime Wednesday, Spagnolo said.

“We’re confident that we have the person responsible for this,” Spagnolo said.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center around 4:40 p.m. following reports of a “disturbance” and found what Spagnolo described as “a chaotic scene.”

“First responding officers found five people that were wounded by gunfire. They weren’t quite sure if there was an active shooter still on scene,” Spagnolo said.

He said that after reviewing security video from the mall, police were able to identify the suspect fleeing out an exit of a JCPenney store.

Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski said at Wednesday’s news conference that three of the five shooting victims were treated and released from hospitals. He said two victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

“The most seriously injured was a young lady who was hit in the spine, but she does not have some feeling in her extremities and will be doing some rehab,” Pernerewski said. “Hopefully, she will not find herself paralyzed.”

Spagnolo said Washington was initially identified as a person of interest in the shooting by detectives and taken into police custody Tuesday evening.

The shooting was not a random act of violence, Spagnolo said during a press briefing Tuesday night, adding, “We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated.”

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other. A semi-automatic pistol was used in the shooting, the chief said.

On Wednesday morning, Spagnolo said detectives are still searching for the weapon.

State police and federal agencies assisted in the investigation, including clearing the mall and collecting digital evidence, the chief said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania experiencing ‘intermittent’ 911 outages: Police
Pennsylvania experiencing ‘intermittent’ 911 outages: Police

(PHILADELPHIA, Pa. ) — Pennsylvania is experiencing “intermittent” statewide 911 outages, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency confirmed on social media there are “some outages” and they are working to resolve the issue and restore service.

“Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working,” the agency said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the outage is “intermittent” and that “some calls are still successfully going through.”

The outage may impact that the ability of some residents to reach emergency services through the traditional 911 system, police said.

If residents are unable to reach 911, police urge residents to call their local Philadelphia Police District directly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.