5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Army sergeant in custody

(FORT STEWART, Ga.) — A U.S. Army sergeant allegedly shot and wounded five other soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia, using his personal handgun, officials said.

The shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was reported at 10:56 a.m and the suspect, automated logistics Sgt. Quornelius Radford, was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., Fort Stewart said. All lockdown measures have since been lifted, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield commander, said at a news conference.

A motive is not clear, Lubas said, but the shooting involved the 28-year-old Radford’s co-workers and was at Radford’s “place of work.” He used a personal handgun, but it’s not clear how he brought it to his workplace, Lubas added.

Lubas praised the “brave soldiers” who he said “immediately intervened” and tackled the suspect. He said they, “without a doubt, prevented further casualties.”

All five victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover, Lubas said. Hospital officials said two of the victims were rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, which is a Level 1 trauma center about 40 miles from Fort Stewart.

Radford has been interviewed by Army investigators and is in pretrial confinement, Lubas said.

Radford, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, has not previously deployed to combat, Lubas said. He had been arrested locally for a DUI, Lubas said, noting the arrest was “unknown to his chain of command until the [shooting] occurred and we started looking into the law enforcement databases.”

Lubas emphasized that although it is still early in the investigation, he said they are not aware of the suspect having any prior behavioral or disciplinary issues.

Lubas also said he remains “very confident in the security” of Fort Stewart.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The full circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Access to combat firearms on a U.S. military personnel on base is highly restricted, with guns kept stored in an armory on the base. Firearm use is limited to only when soldiers are participating in field training, and the guns are returned to the armory at the conclusion of that training.

Military personnel are allowed to have legally registered personal guns, but there are restrictions on how they can be brought onto a base.

ABC News' Emily Chang contributed to this report.

Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris sentenced to time served, year of supervised release
(NEW YORK) — Svetlana Dali — the woman found guilty of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last year — was sentenced on Thursday to time served with one year of supervised release after she told the judge she sneaked onto the plane because the U.S. military had poisoned her.

“My actions were directed toward only one purpose: to save my life,” Dali said through a Russian interpreter before the sentence was handed down.

Dali, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who recently lived in Philadelphia, blamed her attempts to stow away on an outbound flight on “circumstances beyond my control,” claiming in a labyrinthine statement that lasted more than a half hour that the U.S. military subjected her to poisonous chemicals.

“I was forced to escape from the United States because I was poisoned,” Dali said. “I can draw a conclusion that I was poisoned by those military chemicals in the United States.”

Dali has already been in jail the past seven months, which federal prosecutors said was sufficient as her sentencing guidelines range was zero to six months in prison.

“Stowaway travel is a serious offense that endangers both the offender and other air passengers. Deterrence is particularly important in stowaway cases, as publicized incidents encourage copycat behavior that threatens the safety of air travel and undermines the integrity of airport security systems,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that noted agreement with the defense.

Judge Ann Donnelly conceded Dali has had a “difficult life” but imposed a sentence of time served, noting the need for deterrence.

“When someone gets onto a plane without a seat, without a ticket, it’s a danger,” Donnelly said. “It’s possible that other people would try to do the same thing and that’s a situation our society cannot tolerate.”

Over the objection of the defense, Donnelly also included a year of supervised release. She insisted it was not meant to be punitive but to help Dali get treatment for mental illness.

“I hope you will work with all the people who are trying to help you,” Donnelly said.

A Brooklyn jury convicted Dali of a federal stowaway charge back in May.

Dali sneaked onto overnight Delta Flight 264 traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France on Nov. 26, 2024, without having a ticket and deliberately bypassed multiple boarding pass and identification checkpoints.

In a video obtained by ABC News, Dali can be seen walking up to gate B38 at Terminal 4 while other passengers have their boarding passes and passports checked for the Paris flight. After gate attendants assisted a separate group of customers and ushered them toward the jet bridge, Dali followed immediately behind, the video shows.

Once aboard, she went straight into one of the plane’s bathrooms and hid there with her bags for several hours to avoid detection, prosecutors said. When a flight attendant noticed, Dali faked vomiting to excuse her lengthy time in the bathroom.

After a flight attendant asked for her name and boarding pass, Dali gave two fake names and failed to produce any boarding pass or identification, prosecutors said. Alarmed, the flight attendant told Dali to sit in a seat reserved for flight crew as the plane came in for landing.

Dali was flown back to the United States on Dec. 4, 2024. Authorities had attempted to fly her back sooner, but she was twice unable to be transported due to her disruptive behavior, prosecutors said.

During a two-hour law enforcement interview, Dali admitted to flying as a stowaway and intentionally evading airport security officials and Delta employees so that she could travel without buying a ticket.

After being released from custody in early December 2024, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she tried unsuccessfully to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada on a bus on Dec. 16, 2024. She has been in custody ever since.

Prosecutors believe Dali attempted to fly as a stowaway on two earlier occasions.

Two days before sneaking onto the Delta flight in New York, Dali snuck into a secure area at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. Once inside the terminal, she hid inside a bathroom for a lengthy period to avoid detection. She also appeared to try to access a Jet Blue flight by getting in the boarding line but was turned away by gate agents.

In February 2024, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered Dali hiding in a bathroom within a secure area of the Miami International Airport. She claimed she had arrived on an Air France flight and was waiting for her husband but CBP found no records of her on any Air France flight that day.

Dali, who pleaded not guilty, took the witness stand during her trial. She admitted she did not have a boarding pass when she walked onto the flight.

Instead, Dali said she walked through to “where the people were boarding the flights and then I just walked into the airplane.”

Despite the sentence of time served, Dali will not immediately be free from custody.

Connecticut State Police said there is an active case against her for the incident at Bradley International Airport.

Travis Decker search: Father accused of murdering 3 daughters possibly spotted in Idaho by campers
(FAIRFIELD, Idaho) — A possible sighting of Travis Decker — the dad accused of murdering his three daughters over a month ago — is being investigated in the wake of a family saying they may have spotted the fugitive father in Idaho late last week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

It’s been over one month since the girls’ bodies were found, and the manhunt for Decker, an Army veteran, continues.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip from a family camping in the Bear Creek area of Sawtooth National Forest — about 32 miles north of Fairfield, Idaho — saying they saw someone “consistent with the description of Travis Decker,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release on Sunday.

The person was described as a white male, anywhere from 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored T-shirt, black shorts, low-top sneakers and a black Garmin-style watch, officials said. He also had a long ponytail, an “overgrown” beard and mustache and was carrying a black JanSport backpack, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, a statewide cooperative to “locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives,” will investigate the possible sighting, with the help of local Idaho officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the U.S. Marshals Service said on July 3.

Last week, officials revealed that bloody handprints found on the tailgate of Decker’s truck — which was found near the girls’ bodies — matched the father’s DNA profile.

Chelan County officials said last week that drones and cadaver and tracking dogs are continuing to be used in the search efforts. The National Park Service is also planning to send out “swift water search and rescue teams in the near future to conduct more searches of bodies of water around the crime scene,” officials said.

An affidavit previously revealed that Decker’s Google searches leading up to the murders allegedly included “how does a person move to Canada” and “how to relocate to Canada.”

Decker is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, police said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should not attempt to contact him, but instead call 911 or the U.S. Marshals Communication Center immediately.

DHS Secretary Noem says airline carry-on liquids limit could be changed soon
(WASHINGTON) — One week after announcing an end to the requirement that passengers remove their shoes when undergoing airport security screening, the Department of Homeland Security could also alter another post-9/11 mainstay of air travel – the amount of liquid ounces that people can take with them onboard commercial planes.

“The liquids I’m questioning, so that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said at an event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. “We’re looking at our scanners, what we have put in place in TSA, multi-layered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it still is safe.”

Noem didn’t indicate when the updated policy announcement might be made.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in 2006 implemented a policy limiting liquids, gels and aerosols in passenger carry-on luggage to 3.4-ounce containers or smaller, to lessen the chances of liquid explosives being brought onboard commercial aircraft.

Noem announced on July 8 that DHS was ending the nearly 20-year requirement that passengers remove their shoes for inspection before boarding commercial aircraft. The policy was implemented in 2006 after the so-called “shoe bomber,” Richard Reid, unsuccessfully attempted to detonate plastic explosives concealed in his shoes onboard a flight from Paris, France to Miami, Fla. On Dec. 22, 2001.

Noem said during last week’s announcement that DHS was able to terminate the shoe removal policy due to the “layered security” by the TSA now place. These layers include additional officers at security checkpoints, new scanners and technology and the recently enforced REAL ID requirement, Noem said.

Secretary Noem was also asked about the current threat environment in the United States.

“We have the threat from terrorists that are in our country today that we need to remove,” she said. “We also have the crimes that are happening on our streets by those individuals that are murderers and rapists that affect families immediately.”

Noem said the U.S. critical infrastructure is also vulnerable to attack and pointed to various cyber incidents that have occurred in the past year.

