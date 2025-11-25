50 Cent’s Diddy documentary to premiere in December

Key art for ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ (Netflix)

50 Cent‘s documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs now has an official release date. Sean Combs: The Reckoning will make its way to Netflix on Dec. 2. The doc was directed by Alexandria Stapleton, with 50 serving as an executive producer.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will examine the life and career of Diddy, including his rise within the music industry, his influential impact on the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., and the underworld that eventually resulted in lawsuits and his felony conviction. It will be broken down into four episodes featuring “exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit” and other “explosive, never-before-seen materials.”

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial,” Stapleton says in a statement. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal.”

Her hope for the documentary is that it serves as “a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related convictions at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed by family, report says
Diane Keaton attends the Handprint and Footprint in Cement Ceremony for Actress Diane Keaton hosted by TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The cause of death of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has reportedly been revealed.

Keaton, 79, died on Oct. 11 of pneumonia, according to People magazine, which cited a statement from the actress’ family. The statement also expressed thanks for “the extraordinary messages of love and support” from fans following her death.

Details were not immediately available when her death was confirmed on Saturday.

At the time, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical call to Keaton’s Brentwood home at 8:08 a.m. local time on Saturday and took a patient to the hospital.

Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather films, and, in 1978, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Annie Hall.

She is also known for her roles in Play It Again, Sam, Baby Boom, The First Wives Club and the Book Club franchise.

She told ABC News in 2022 that she had been “very fortunate to have many opportunities that came my way.”

She said, “What made my life interesting was I had freedom. You know, that I had the opportunity to make my choices with time as it went on.”

Upon learning the news of Keaton’s death, many across Hollywood mourned the actress on social media, including her co-stars over the years, like Mary Steenburgen, Goldie Hawn and filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who worked with Keaton on Something’s Gotta Give and Father of the Bride.

The family’s statement published by People went on to say: “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.”

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone developing ‘Miss Piggy’ film written by Cole Escola
Miss Piggy poses at the 2006 TV Land Awards gifting lounge on March 19, 2006, in Santa Monica, California. (Katy Winn/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

Miss Piggy is ready for her close-up.

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are developing a solo film centered on the iconic Muppet. The actress also announced that Oh, Mary! creator and Tony winner Cole Escola is writing the film’s script.

Lawrence made the announcement about the upcoming film on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” Lawrence said. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

When hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Lawrence if she and Stone would appear in the film, the actress said, “I think so, we have to.”

ABC News has reached out to Disney and The Muppet Studio for comment.

Miss Piggy was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz. The character has never been the central character of a film prior to this.

The Muppets recently celebrated its milestone 70th birthday. In September, it was announced that The Muppet Show is getting rebooted at Disney+ for a special episode that will star Sabrina Carpenter.

The new installment of the show comes from Seth Rogen‘s Point Grey Pictures and The Muppets Studio. It will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang “as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” according to an official announcement post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and The Muppets Studio.

