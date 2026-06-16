6 injured in apparently targeted acid attack in New Jersey, juvenile suspect arrested: Police

6 injured in apparently targeted acid attack in New Jersey, juvenile suspect arrested: Police
First responders at the scene of a reported acid attack in Jersey City, New Jersey, June 15, 2026. (WABC)

(NEW JERSEY) — Six people were injured, including three teenagers, in an apparently targeted acid attack in New Jersey, police said.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident, with charges pending, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night in a residential area of Jersey City, officials said.

The victims were outside when “individuals riding in a vehicle drove up and threw what is believed to be sulfuric acid at them,” Kim Wallace Scalcione, a spokesperson for Jersey City’s Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

“The incident appears to have been targeted and may have stemmed from a dispute between a large group of people earlier in the day,” she said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including skin burns and peeling. One of the victims, a 21-year-old woman, was transferred to a burn unit on Tuesday to be treated for second-degree burns to her face and scalp, Wallace Scalcione said.

Jersey City Mayor James Solomon said he has directed police to “use its full resources” on the investigation, which remains ongoing.

“My thoughts are with those hurt in this horrific attack, and I want our communities to know that violence like this has absolutely no place on our streets,” Solomon said in a statement.

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5 dead in small plane crash south of Austin, county official says
5 dead in small plane crash south of Austin, county official says
Cessna Golden Eagle (Francois Joseph Berger / 500px/Getty)

(WIMBERLEY, Texas) — Five people were killed in a plane crash in Texas on Thursday night, investigators said.

Hayes County Judge Ruben Becerra said first responders received a call around 11:00 p.m. local time of a plane down in the area of Wimberley, which is roughly 30 miles southwest of Austin.

Fire and EMS crews found the downed Cessna 421C, along with the bodies of the five deceased passengers. Their identities were not immediately released.

Although a cause of the crash was not immediately determined, investigators said preliminary information shows that there was no midair collision.

“Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” Becerra said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation, according to the judge.

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4 arrested after ‘suspicious device’ thrown during protest outside NYC mayor’s home
4 arrested after ‘suspicious device’ thrown during protest outside NYC mayor’s home
Right-wing influencer Jake Lang walks with a goat and supporters at a protest organized by the influencer on March 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Police arrested four people after a smoke-generating “suspicious device” was thrown during a protest at the New York City mayor’s residence Saturday.

It was not immediately known if Mayor Zohran Mamdani or his wife, Rama Duwaji, were inside Gracie Mansion at the time. Mamdani had no public events announced but was in the city, according to his public schedule released Friday night.

Police sources told ABC News that the anti-Muslim protest was organized by a “known agitator.”

The NYPD bomb squad was investigating if the device was a smoke bomb, after some smoke started coming out of the device before the crowd was moved back, sources said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The mayor’s office did not immediately return messages to ABC News for comment.

Two unidentified people arrested were accused of throwing a suspicious device, police sources said.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct and another person was arrested for deploying pepper spray, according to sources.

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1 missing USF doctoral student found dead, roommate in custody: Sheriff
1 missing USF doctoral student found dead, roommate in custody: Sheriff
In these photos released by the University of South Florida Police Department, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy are shown. (University of South Florida Police Department)

(TAMPA, Fla.) —  The remains of one of the two missing University of South Florida doctoral students were discovered by investigators Friday and his roommate was taken into custody, authorities said.

Joseph Maurer, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters that investigators found the remains of Zamil Limon on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa Friday morning. Investigators have been searching for Limon and fellow USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy since they went missing on April 16.

“We are still actively searching for Nahida,” he told reporters during a news conference Friday.

Maurer said investigators received a 911 call for a domestic violence disturbance around 9 a.m. at a residence where Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, had barricaded himself.

Abugharbieh was previously interviewed by police during their investigation into the disappearances, Mauer said.

Following a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered, Maurer said.

Abugharbieh is being charged with several counts, including tampering with evidence, failure to report death and domestic violence, according to Maurer.

The cause of Limon’s death is being determined, Maurer said. He had no further details about Bristy’s condition.

Limon and Bristy, both 27, were last seen at separate locations in the Tampa area on April 16, according to the USF Police Department.

On Thursday, officials received new information to warrant upgrading their status from missing to endangered, which indicates they are at risk of physical injury or death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff did not provide any more details about the investigation or search efforts.

Limon and Bristy are friends, and a mutual acquaintance reported them missing, campus police said.

Limon, who was pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his Tampa residence at approximately 9 a.m. on April 16, according to police.

Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, was last seen at the USF Tampa campus at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at approximately 10 a.m. that day, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.

-ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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