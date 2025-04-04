6 people injured in ‘senseless’ DC stabbing, suspect in custody: Police

(kali9/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Six people were injured after a man who was in an “altered mental state” from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, police said.

The suspect, who also stabbed himself in the incident, is in custody, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood, police said.

“Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds,” D.C. Chief Pamela Smith said during a press briefing.

Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, Smith said.

He then stabbed others who were outside on the block as well as two good Samaritans who tried to intervene, the chief said.

Four women and two men were transported to area hospitals “as a result of a senseless assault,” Smith said. They include a grandmother and her two granddaughters, she said.

The victims are in stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Smith said. Their ages were not immediately available.

Police located the suspect on the ground in the area, Smith said. A knife that police believe was used in the assault was recovered a few feet from him, she said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also transported to the hospital and is in surgery, she said.

“This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues in our communities,” Smith said.

Smith commended the two good Samaritans who tried to help, though she warned against trying to intervene in such incidents.

“Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault,” Smith said.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

SpaceX Dragon successfully splashes down, returning NASA astronauts back to Earth
Manuel Mazzanti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(CAPE CANAVERAL, FL) — The two NASA astronauts whose return to Earth was delayed for months have just splashed down to Earth.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, carrying astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, successfully landed off the coast of Florida after undocking from the International Space Station and traveling approximately 17 hours on its return mission to Earth, according to SpaceX.

The splashdown occurred at approximately 5:57 p.m. ET off the Tallahassee, Florida, coast.

When the spacecraft entered the atmosphere, its heat shield generated temperatures that reached more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to SpaceX.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also onboard the craft as it undocked at about 1:05 a.m. ET.

Williams and Wilmore had in June 2024 performed the first astronaut-crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule. What was expected to be a weeklong trip to the ISS instead turned into a nine-month stay. The Boeing Starliner that was expected to carry them home after about 10 days experienced issues, leaving the pair at the station for months.

Their return spacecraft early on Tuesday maneuvered in space, moving above and behind the station, before firing a series of departure burns that sent it back toward Earth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Matthew Glasser and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio
WSYX

(NEW ALBANY, OHIO) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a facility in New Albany, Ohio, according to local law enforcement officials, who said they believe they’ve identified a suspect.

New Albany Police said they responded late Tuesday to a facility run by KDC/One, a beauty products manufacturer, for a reported active shooter situation. About 100 people were evacuated from the building.

“Police are finishing evacuating employees from the building,” the department said in an update at about 1:30 a.m. “The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area.”

Six people were transported to local hospitals, Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a press conference outside the facility. One of those people died, he said.

Police said they believed they knew who the suspect was, although the person had not been taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, Jones said.

Trump administration tells NYC to shut down congestion pricing by March 21
Trump administration tells NYC to shut down congestion pricing by March 21
Alex Kent/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump administration has instructed New York City to end its congestion pricing program, the first of its kind in the nation, by March 21 in a newly released letter.

The Federal Highway Administration said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority must stop collecting tolls by that date to allow for an “orderly cessation.”

The letter is dated Feb. 20, a day after the U.S. Department of Transportation said it pulled federal approval of the plan following a review requested by President Donald Trump.

New York officials have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

“We have said that you may have asked for orderly cessation, which was the phrase that came in the letter to us. I will propose something in the alternative — orderly resistance,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during remarks before the MTA board on Wednesday.

The MTA said it is challenging the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

Hochul called the program’s early success “genuine” and “extraordinary” in her remarks to the MTA board.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month, the MTA said this week.

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 31, tolls from the congestion pricing program generated $48.66 million, with the net revenue for that period $37.5 million when taking into account expenses to run the program, the MTA said.

The program is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Congestion has also “dropped dramatically” since the program went into effect, Hochul said last week.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

 

