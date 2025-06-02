6-year-old boy killed during alleged exorcism, mother charged with murder: Sheriff

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

(ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old boy was found dead in his Florida home during a welfare check after he didn’t show up to school for over two weeks, authorities said. His mother has now been charged with his murder after she allegedly told detectives he died while she was trying to “exorcise demons out of her son’s body.”

Authorities responded to the child’s Fort Pierce home on Friday, after school resource deputies had requested a welfare check. The boy — Ra’myl Pierre, a student at Samuel Gaines Academy — had been absent since May 14, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The boy’s mother, Rhonda Joyce Paulynice, led a responding deputy inside to his bedroom, where he was found dead in a bed, according to Del Toro.

“In speaking with the mother, she believed she was being told by God to basically exorcise demons out of the child’s body,” Del Toro said during a press briefing on Friday. “When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back at that time.”

It was not immediately clear how the boy died, but investigators believe the homicide occurred on May 18, the last day the mother spoke to him, according to Del Toro.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office said it is unable to release any information on the case due to the active criminal investigation.

Paulynice has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and willfully touching or moving a body. She was denied bond on the murder charge during her initial court appearance on Saturday.

Her public defender had no comment on the case when contacted by ABC News.

During the investigation, the mother would go from laughing to crying at the scene, according to Del Toro.

The mother and son were the only ones who lived in the home, according to Del Toro. The sheriff’s office had responded to the house previously, including for “domestic issues” earlier this year involving a family member who previously lived there and, most recently, a “medical issue” involving the mother on May 17, the day before the child is believed to have been killed, he said.

“But nothing involving the child that will lead us to where we’re at today,” Del Toro said.

The St. Lucie County school district said it will be offering grief counseling and support services to students and employees.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who loved and cared for him during this incredibly difficult time,” St. Lucie Public Schools said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” it added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

39-year-old man dead in New Hampshire skiing accident
39-year-old man dead in New Hampshire skiing accident
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(JACKSON, NH) — A 39-year-old man has died in a skiing accident after going off a trail he had been traversing near a ski resort in New Hampshire, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Black Mountain ski area in Jackson, New Hampshire, at approximately 5:51 p.m. when Officer Mike Mosher of the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a skiing accident from a passerby, according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department.

“The initial report was that a skier had gone off the trail and was seriously injured,” authorities said.

However, when police arrived on the scene, they discovered that the situation was worse than previously reported.

“Mountain ski patrol reported to ‘Upper Maple Slalom’ trail to aid the patient,” police said. “The area of the accident was near the summit. Upon arrival they found an unresponsive adult male with significant injuries on the edge of the snow line to the left of the trail.”

Life saving measures were immediately put into effect as authorities evacuated the man — identified as 39-year-old Eric Page of Bartlett, New Hampshire – to the base area.

“Additional life-saving efforts were provided by Bartlett Jackson ambulance personnel but were unsuccessful and the patient was declared deceased,” police said.

The crash was unwitnessed, according to the Jackson Police Department.

“The New Hampshire medical examiner’s office was notified and ordered the decedent to be taken to Furber and White Funeral Services in North Conway, New Hampshire,” authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Funeral director trashed over 6,500 bodies of pets, used fake ashes to defraud customers out of 0,000: Officials
Funeral director trashed over 6,500 bodies of pets, used fake ashes to defraud customers out of $650,000: Officials
Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

(PITTSBURGH) — A funeral home director has been charged after allegedly throwing out the bodies of thousands of pets and giving owners the ashes of other animals, collectively charging them over $650,000 in the process, prosecutors said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday that Jacob Vereb — owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — has been charged with improper disposal of “thousands of dogs and cats” for which owners paid for cremations, burials, returns of ashes, and other services, stealing over $650,000 from customers between 2021 and 2024,” according to a statement from the Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s Office.

“Vereb took money in exchange for private cremation services, then disposed of many of the pets at a landfill and provided customers with ashes of other, unknown animals,” officials said.

The funeral home, which also worked with human remains, was only alleged by authorities to have defrauded customers who brought in their pets but the investigation identified more than 6,500 victims from Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties, officials continued.

”This case is disturbing, and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs. I commend our investigative team for a comprehensive review of voluminous records which uncovered this long-running pattern of theft and deception.”

Due to the vast numbers of people affected, the Office of Attorney General has launched a website to engage with victims where victims can provide their contact information, share victim impact statements, and receive updates on the criminal case. The website will also help concerned citizens to determine if they are victims in this case, officials said.

“Nearly a dozen veterinary practices and businesses worked with the Office of Attorney General to confirm that Vereb collected at least $657,517 in fees from pet owners who were promised a private cremation for their pet, but did not receive the actual ashes of their pet,” the Attorney General’s Office said. “Eternity Pet Memorial received the pets directly from consumers or through area veterinarians.”

Vereb, 70, was charged on Monday with felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and deceptive business practices after surrendering Monday afternoon and was arraigned on the charges. He was released on his own recognizance, officials said.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Arkansas police chief sentenced for murder and rape escapes from prison
Former Arkansas police chief sentenced for murder and rape escapes from prison
Stone County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office

(GATEWAY, ARK.) — A former Arkansas police chief serving a 30-year sentence for murder and rape has escaped from prison, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

Grant Hardin, 56, who has been in prison since 2017 for first-degree murder and rape, escaped the Calico Rock North Central Unit on Sunday at approximately 2:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Hardin, who was the former police chief of Gateway, Arkansas, allegedly escaped through a sally port “wearing a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement,” according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The roads in the immediate area of the prison were shut down on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning for officials to check vehicles and ensure Hardin had not stolen a vehicle or taken someone hostage in their vehicle, Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long told ABC News.

As of Monday evening, the search continues for Hardin, Long said.

“I am very scared that this guy is going to hurt or kill somebody before this is over with,” Long told ABC News.

Long did not have any knowledge of how Hardin was able to escape from prison, but said he has “a lot of questions” on how this occurred. He said deputies are continuing to monitor the roadways near the prison and he is “hopeful” they will locate Hardin soon.

Nathan Smith, the former Benton County prosecutor who helped put Hardin behind bars, told Arkansas ABC affiliate KHBS the escaped inmate is “a sociopath.”

“He has no moral core or center that would prevent him from doing anything,” Smith told KHBS.

Smith, who was the prosecutor for both Hardin’s rape and murder convictions, said the escape reminds victims of Hardin’s previous crimes. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.