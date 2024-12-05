7.0 magnitude earthquake reported off Northern California coast, tsunami warning canceled

(PETROLIA, Calif) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is off the coast near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

Also, a tsunami warning that had been issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including San Francisco, was canceled just before noon local time.

“The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon,” the National Tsunami Warning Center wrote on X. “No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.”

The warning had been in effect from Davenport, California, to Douglas/Lane Line Oregon, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Police in Berkeley, California, had issued an evacuation order for parts of the city “due to a tsunami coming to West Berkeley.”

“People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW,” the police department said. “Stay east of 7th St. This is a lawful order to leave now.”

The earthquake was reported at 10:44 a.m. local time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Subsequent earthquakes were reported in the region, including a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Petrolia, according to the USGS.

Shake alerts in the USGS’s earthquake early warning system were delivered as far north as Lincoln City, Oregon, and as far south as Salinas, California, the agency said.

“System was activated and performed as designed. Still trying to ascertain how much warning people received,” the USGS said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials with the state’s Office of Emergency Services are “actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.”

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders,” he said on social media.

Regarding aftershocks, there is currently a 5% chance of a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake occurring in the next week, and a 34% chance of a magnitude 5 quake occurring in that time frame, the USGS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Canyon Crest Fire, east of Los Angeles, prompts evacuations in Riverside, San Bernardino
San Bernardino County Fire/X

(LOS ANGELES) — The Canyon Crest Fire, which began Thanksgiving evening to the east of Los Angeles, has now reached 250 acres and has sparked evacuation warnings for residents living in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The fire was 0% contained as of 6 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. Officials warn of the threat to life and property, calling for those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets or livestock to leave immediately.

Areas under evacuation warnings include those north of California 60, East of County Village Road, South of the Riverside/San Bernardino County Line, and West of Sierra Avenue.

“A large augmentation of fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday,” Cal Fire said in an online statement. “Resources worked on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy fuels and east blowing winds.”

Emergency services from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are responding to the fire.

Firefighters nearing victory in battle against 3 massive wildfires near Los Angeles
David McNew/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Firefighters are nearing victory in the battles against three major wildfires near Los Angeles that have burned more than 117,000 acres, destroyed nearly 200 structures and injured 23 people, officials said.

More than 8,000 firefighters combating the Bridge, Line and Airport fires, all burning within 70 miles of each other, have significantly increased containment lines around the blazes while taking advantage of cooler weather in Southern California over the past week, officials said.

The biggest fire, the Bridge Fire, had charred 54,795 acres as of Wednesday after igniting Sept. 8 in the Angeles National Forest, 31 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The blaze was 37% contained on Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

“Conditions were calm last night as firefighters continued their diligent work in strengthening containment lines and validating their progress,” Cal Fire said in an updated statement on the Bridge Fire Wednesday, adding that firefighting helicopters were not needed overnight.

The Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties has destroyed 75 structures, including at least 33 homes in Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy, and injured four people, officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Line Fire

Firefighters upped containment on the Line Fire in San Bernardino County to 50% on Wednesday, keeping it to “minimal fire growth overnight,” according to Cal Fire. Like the other active blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Line Fire has been fueled by extremely dry vegetation, officials said.

Since it was ignited by a suspected arsonist on Sept. 5, the Line Fire has burned 39,181 acres, according to Cal Fiire. The blaze has damaged four structures, destroyed one and injured four people, including three firefighters, authorities said.

“Firefighters are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots,” Cal Fire said.

The fire prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deploy the state National Guard to support the ongoing response.

Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sept. 11 to free up resources in an effort to bring the three fires under control.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old man from Norco, California, was identified as the suspect who started the Line Fire, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. During a video arraignment on Tuesday, Halstenberg pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of arson, including aggravated arson and causing great bodily injury.

The Airport Fire

The Airport Fire — which broke out on Sept. 9 in an unincorporated area of Orange County and spread to Riverside County — had burned 23,519 acres as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 35% contained.

“Firefighters are prioritizing continued fire line construction and reinforcement by adding more layers of protection in problem areas,” Cal Fire said in a fire update.

The fire has been the most destructive of the three blazes, destroying 160 structures, including homes and businesses, and damaging 34 others, according to Cal Fire. At least 15 people, including two firefighters, were injured, Cal Fire said.

The Airport Fire was sparked by county public works crews working on a fire prevention project by trying to move boulders to prevent public access — mostly by motorcyclists — to an area of the canyon with a lot of dry vegetation that could ignite easily, officials told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 24,000 firefighters were battling 55 large active wildfires across the nation on Wednesday.

So far in 2024, 37,269 wildfires have erupted across the country, burning more than 7.3 million acres, up from 2.1 million acres at this time last year, according to the fire center.

Special counsel files sealed court brief supporting his Jan. 6 case against Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s lengthy court brief seeking to justify his latest superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on charges that he sought to subvert the 2020 election has been filed under seal with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a spokesperson for Smith’s office confirmed to ABC News Thursday.

“We have complied with the court’s order,” spokesperson Peter Carr said.

The brief presents Smith’s argument on how the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity applies to the former president’s criminal case.

Whether any portions of the filing will be made public now rest in Judge Chutkan’s hands.

Smith has also filed a proposed redacted version of the filing that his office determined would be appropriate for public release.

Trump’s defense attorneys will have a chance to make their own counterarguments objecting to the release of information in the brief.

Chutkan on Tuesday granted Smith’s request to file an oversized 180-page brief, exceeding the standard 45-page limit.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled in blockbuster decision that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office — effectively sending the case back to Chutkan to sort out which charges against Trump can stand.

Smith then charged Trump, in a superseding indictment, with the same election interference offenses in the original indictment, but pared down and adjusted to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Chutkan subsequently ruled that Smith could file a comprehensive brief supporting his presidential immunity arguments.

