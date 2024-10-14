7-Eleven to close hundreds of US locations before end of 2024
(NEW YORK) — 7-Eleven will close more than 400 of its “underperforming stores” across the U.S. and Canada in an effort to reduce costs and bolster earnings before the end of the year.
Seven & I Holdings, the Tokyo-based parent company of the convenience store chain, announced the news during an earnings call last week, saying 444 stores will be shuttered due to the cumulative factors of inflation, slower customer traffic, and declining cigarette sales.
“All of these have impacted our sales and merchandise gross profit,” the CEO and President Joe DePinto said on the call.
As a result of the “macroeconomic conditions and evolving industry trends,” DePinto added that the company has revised its earning guidance.
The company reported a 7.3% decline in store traffic back in August and and said during its latest earnings reporting that the pattern corresponds with the “pullback of the middle- and low-income consumer.”
The total number of closures accounts for just over 3% of the more than 13,000 7-Eleven stores in North America.
(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve is set to make a pivotal decision about its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday that could dial back its years-long fight against inflation.
Investors widely expect the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time since 2020, delivering long-sought relief for consumers saddled by high borrowing costs for everything from credit cards to mortgages.
“The time has come for policy to adjust,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The direction of travel is clear.”
Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of about 9% in 2022, though it remains slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.
Meanwhile, the job market has cooled. A weaker-than-expected jobs report in each of the last two months has stoked concern among some economists.
In theory, lower interest rates help stimulate economic activity and boost employment; higher interest rates slow economic performance and ease inflation.
“We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability,” Powell said last month.
The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.
Market observers are divided over whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point, or opt for a larger half-point cut. The tool estimates the probability of a half-point cut at 65% and the odds of a quarter-point cut at 35%.
A half-point cut risks overstimulating the economy and rekindling elevated inflation, while a quarter-point cut threatens to delay the type of economic jumpstart that may be required to avert a recession, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.
“Rarely have market expectations been so torn” on the eve of a rate decision, Shah added.
Regardless of the size of the rate cut, borrowers should not expect immediate relief, Elizabeth Renter, senior economist at NerdWallet, told ABC News in a statement.
“This initial rate cut will have little immediate impact,” Renter said. “I anticipate many consumers and business owners will take the beginning of this change in monetary policy as a sign of hope.”
The expected rate cut on Wednesday would go into effect less than 50 days before the November election.
The Fed says it bases its decisions on economic conditions and operates as an independent government body.
When asked about the 2024 election at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in December, Powell said, “We don’t think about politics.”
(NEW YORK) — Mate Rimac has a tall order: trying to convince drivers that electric supercars are superior to combustion vehicles.
Rimac, the 36-year-old engineering savant from Croatia who started his namesake company 15 years ago, recently pulled the sheet of his latest creation: the Nevera R, an aerodynamically perfected supercar designed to hug every tight corner and give maximum driving pleasure. The performance numbers are nearly impossible to comprehend: 2,107 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 1.74 seconds.
This insanely powerful supercar is breaking industry records. There are, however, snags in Rimac’s master plan. He has acknowledged that turning enthusiasts to electric proselytes could take months, if not years.
Rimac spoke to ABC News earlier this month about the challenges of selling his seven-figure sports cars, taking over French marque Bugatti as CEO and why government officials are making a mistake by pushing electric-vehicle mandates. He’s also a big supporter of autonomous driving.
The interview below has been edited.
ABC News: You introduced the Nevera R electric hypercar to the world at Monterey Car Week. The horsepower that car produces — 2,107! — is mind-blowing. How did you accomplish this?
Mate: I started the company 15 years ago when I was like 20 years old in order to push the limits and show what technology can bring to the table … that the future of automotive is not going to be boring. And the whole goal, my whole focus of the company and of me the last few years, has been to achieve that. It’s not just the car. It’s building the capabilities, the company around it, to actually do it in Croatia, a country that has never built cars before.
The last 15 years of this journey has been leading up to developing this technology, the team, the resources, the factory, the equipment and actually a whole industry.
ABC News: Is horsepower the one metric that matters most to your customers?
Mate: No, absolutely not. It’s the whole package. So performance is being commoditized right now. More and more cars come to the market at a relatively affordable cost that offer quite good performance, incredible performance actually when you compare it to a few years ago when it was only reserved for extreme hypercars. It’s all about emotions and that’s always a challenge with electric cars: How do you convey emotion without the sound of a combustion engine? But everyone who tries a Nevera is like, “Yes, we can see that this car was developed by people who love cars, like proper car guys.” Despite being electric, the Nevera offers a lot of emotion. That’s the most important thing.
ABC News: And how exactly are you delivering that emotion?
Mate: Well, there’s different things. The Nevera has four electric motors that can do crazy drift modes and on a flip of a switch it’s like a track monster. Everything changes — the suspension, the power distribution, it goes from rear-wheel drive to all-wheel drive, it can adjust it exactly as you want. Like it gives a totally different experience.
Emotion for me is the ability to go sideways, to control the car, stuff like that. And we can do all of that with this car.
ABC News: Why are you limiting production of the Nevera R to 40 units? When does production begin?
Mate: The Nevera was 150 units, and the Nevera R is 40 additional. We want to keep exclusivity. The Bugatti Tourbillon is limited to 250 and we could have sold a lot more, but for us it’s important to have exclusivity and it’s also important for the value of the cars later.
We start production early next year and the cost of a Nevera R is 2.3 million euros.
ABC News: Here we are, talking about the electric Nevera R, an engineering triumph, but you made a comment this past spring that high-end buyers don’t want electric supercars. Is that still true? Are you having trouble selling the Nevera to enthusiasts?
Mate: I think electric cars, in any category, need to bring something special. Just making an car electric is not going to cut it. People are thinking, “Let’s just make an electric car and it will sell … or the regulation will force people to go electric.” And I am not totally against that — I am totally against forcing this on people who don’t want an electric car. I am all for bringing something unique, something cool, something different that’s better and maybe more affordable — maybe not in this market segment but in general.
An electric car should be better in every aspect, including price, compared to its competition and then people will buy it.
ABC News: There’s another trend in the industry where automakers are taking electric sports cars but giving them gearboxes and fake engine sounds. Is this something you’ve thought about?
Mate: No, we don’t do this. We have decided from the beginning we only do authentic things. There are no fake sounds, there are no artificial gear shift changes. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ns have that, it’s a gimmick. But we don’t think that’s appropriate for this category of cars.
ABC News: When do you think electric sports and supercars cars will be widely accepted?
Mate: Oh, I think that will be a while. People in this segment still prefer combustion cars. But I think we are the player when it comes to electric performance in this segment.
ABC News: So will the next Rimac sports car or Nevera successor have an internal combustion engine?
Mate: It could be anything. From the beginning, I never said that we are exclusively electric. We were whatever is most exciting. The Nevera R has four electric motors — that is not something you can achieve with a combustion engine. But when it comes to power source, it can be anything. It could be a combustion engine with an interesting fuel, it could be fuel cell that does not run on hydrogen. We are really looking at lots of stuff. The next car doesn’t necessarily have to be purely electric — whatever is most exciting and most technically interesting. I have been doing electric cars now for 15 years … I am very excited to look at other stuff as well.
ABC News: Where are you seeing the most demand for your cars?
Mate: The U.S. is the biggest customer base, closely after that is Europe. So like 40% [of sales] are in the U.S., 30% is Europe and then the rest of the world.
ABC News: What are the challenges of running two high performance and ultra luxe brands like Bugatti and Rimac? They compete for the same customers and that’s a very limited pool.
Mate: These customers have multiple cars, it’s not just like they buy just one car. They want to be a part of something. It’s about the people behind it, it’s about the events, meeting each other. [Customers] are becoming part of a story. They’re also becoming a part of history. We are creating history together.
Many of the customers decided to join Rimac because they’re also part of Bugatti or vice versa and they deal with the same people, they go to Croatia, they have the Croatia experience, so it actually works well. With Bugatti you have to be careful, it’s an old brand with a lot of heritage. You have to be very respectful to the brand. You cannot do something that’s crazy. A lot of our Nevera customers are also Bugatti customers.
ABC News: What is the biggest obstacle for all automakers and the industry right now?
Mate: There are three big topics. One is electrification. A lot of people invested a lot into electrification and maybe it was a bit too fast. The other area is China. The third one is autonomous driving and finding new ways of moving around where ownership isn’t really necessary anymore. The lower-end brands are really in the trenches, they have issues. It’s for sure an interesting time and in the next year we’ll see lots of changes in the industry.
ABC News: There are concerns about a recession in the U.S. Has the company been impacted at all?
Mate: This talk has been going on for years, basically since COVID started. We have never been more successful. We sold out of the Tourbillon — all 250 cars. We just presented it two months ago. It’s completely sold out. We are basically sold out until the end of this decade with Bugatti for a car that’s $4.6 million. The market is still strong in this segment.
ABC News: You’re also developing a driverless robotaxi that could be in service as soon as 2026. These types of vehicles have received a lot of bad press lately and have been involved in serious safety accidents. Why robotaxis? You design cars for real-life drivers.
Mate: Yeah, but do you really like to drive in every situation? Like how many times would you rather spend your time doing something else — watching a movie, or typing on your phone or typing some emails but you can’t because you’re driving or even worse you’re doing it while you’re driving. Not every drive is necessarily exciting and let’s be honest — how many people really care about it? I am not saying car ownership should go away or people shouldn’t drive cars anymore. God forbid.
We just think it makes sense. When an autonomous car in this stage has an accident, even if it’s a minor one, of course it will be blown out of proportion. But eventually autonomous cars will be a lot safer, a lot safer than human drivers and they will save millions of lives.
ABC News: So you have taken over Bugatti, you’re building electric hypercars and you also want to build robotaxis.
What is next on your list to accomplish?
Mate: [laughs]. Oh Jesus Christ, nothing. I made a vow to myself to finish all these things and then I don’t know. I might take a long vacation.
(NEW YORK) — Chuck E. Cheese has just the ticket for parents looking to save some cheddar on family fun outings, thanks to its new membership plans.
The Texas-based pizzeria and family entertainment chain that brings arcades and animatronic shows under one roof, announced its first-ever nationwide, unlimited-visit monthly membership program to help unlock new discounts for one low monthly fee.
After a successful test run of its Summer Fun Pass boasting strong consumer demand, Chuck E. Cheese laid out details for the new program that will allow families to “visit Chuck E. Cheese as often as they want, play up to 250 games per day, and enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks,” the company said in a press release.
“We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families,” Mark Kupferman, the chain’s executive vice president, said in a statement. “Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone. After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we’ve seen firsthand how much families love it. We’re thrilled to launch this program nationwide.”
Personal finance expert and senior editor for Business Insider Katherine Fan told ABC News’ Good Morning America that “families can get a lot of value out of the Chuck E. Cheese Fund Pass, because it allows them to bring up to six family members on a single power pass.”
She added, “let’s say you go in on a Tuesday and you have the highest tier pass, which gets you 250 points. You can go right back again the next day and play 250 games again.”
What’s included in Chuck E. Cheese new membership plan?
There are three tiers with varying levels of gameplay and pricing, two of which are monthly memberships with unlimited visits. A single Fun Pass can be shared by a family with multiple children.
The Monthly Fun Pass Membership offers unlimited daily visits for one low, recurring monthly fee, whereas the Two-Month Fun Pass provides unlimited visits for two months for a one-time charge. Both packages offer the same benefits, with the main difference being the billing method.
The three tiers of Fun Pass are: Bronze Fun Passes for $7.99 per month with 40 games per visit and 20% off most food and drinks; Silver Fun Pass for $11.99 per month with 100 games per visit and 30% off most food and drinks, plus extra play points; and the Gold Fun Pass for $29.99 a month with 250 games per visit, plus 50% off most food, drinks and extra play points.
“For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit,” Kupferman explained. “For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun.”
Passes may be used at over 470 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the U.S.
New pricing plans from Chuck E. Cheese signals reboot
Like most indoor event spaces and restaurants, Chuck E. Cheese struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and declared bankruptcy in 2021. But now the family entertainment chain is looking for a reboot to draw families back to their arcade style restaurant.
“The hardest part of any business is getting people in through the door or to your website. And with this fun pass — members are more incentivized to go through Chuck E. Cheese on a more regular basis,” Fan explained. “You’ll then be tempted to buy some drinks or get some food. Or maybe you’ll want to pay a little bit extra to play the crane games or have your kids play on the trampoline.”
This comes on the heels of other entertainment companies, including movie theaters, that have opted to test subscription pricing.
AMC Theaters reported the average ticket price in 2023 was $11.23, which for a family of four makes an outing to the movies $45, without any concessions.
But for regulars moviegoers, memberships can offer an opportunity to save. MoviePass, for example, starts at $10 a month for three free movies.
AMC Stubs A-List offers 3 free movies a week for a $25 monthly fee, with price contingent on location.