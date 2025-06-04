7-year-old shot while sleeping in her own home, suspect remains at large
(PAGELAND, SC) — A 7-year-old South Carolina girl remains in critical condition after she was shot while sleeping in her own home over the weekend, according to the Pageland Police Department.
At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to shots being fired into the Pageland home, hitting the girl — identified as Skylar Baker — in the head, officials said.
Skylar received first aid at the scene and was flown to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.
Police said the incident, which they described as a “careless act of violence,” appears to have been a drive-by shooting and the suspect remains at large. The bullet went through the house and struck Skylar in the right side of her brain, her mother, Essence Chambers, told ABC News.
As of Tuesday, Skylar remains in critical condition and is on a ventilator, according to Chambers.
Skylar, described by her mother as a “ball of energy” and “happy child,” now has a plate inside her head and will soon undergo a craniotomy, Chambers said.
“Before all of this, she was completely healthy,” Chambers said. “I want everybody to keep praying for her.”
In a press release, local police expressed their hope that “someone will come forward with answers as to who was involved in this case.”
“We are heartbroken that this little girl is suffering due to the actions of someone who had no regard for the life of others. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family,” they said in Monday’s release.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pageland Police Department Chief Dean Short called the shooting a “terrible thing, especially in a small community.”
“What matters is we come together, support one another and take a stand against this type of violence,” Short said.
Melissa Massey, a neighbor of Skylar, told ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC that drive-by shootings in Pageland are “unheard of.”
Officials said anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect to contact police at 843-672-6437.
(SELIGMAN, Ariz.) — An Arizona toddler who had been missing for 16 hours was found safe by a rancher’s dog on Tuesday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Boden Allen, 2, was first reported missing just before 5 p.m. on Monday, after he wandered off from his family’s home in Seligman, a rural area approximately 8100 miles north of Phoenix, officials said.
The incident began after Boden was playing with his mother outside their home and followed her back inside when she went to change his sibling’s diaper, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Newnum. Boden returned outside to play and “just disappeared,” Newnum told ABC News.
“Within 10 minutes of her changing the diaper, having him right next to her, she looks down, he’s nowhere to be found inside,” he said.
Deputies, accompanied by over 40 search and rescue members, arrived on the property and scanned the area for Boden for about 16 hours, officials said. During their search, officials noted that they spotted two mountain lions “among the terrain the boy traveled.”
On Tuesday morning, rancher Scotty Dunton reported that “a young child had walked onto his property,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The rancher said his dog, Buford, spotted the boy while he was patrolling the property — which is approximately seven miles away from the Allen family home — for coyotes.
“He loves kids so I can imagine he wouldn’t leave him when he found him,” the rancher said in a video shared by the sheriff’s office.
Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, remained at Boden’s side, garnering Dunton’s attention. The boy told the rancher he had slept under a tree, officials said.
“This dog did not obviously view Boden as a threat, but realized that there was something wrong, and instinctively went to this child,” Newnum said.
Dunton, who was aware of the search and rescue efforts going on in the area, quickly notified officials that he found Boden, according to Newnum.
“I can’t believe that kid made it that far, it’s seven miles and that’s if he walked in a straight line,” Dunton said. “There’s three big mountain ranges between here and his house and big valleys. For a 2-year-old to do that, that’s insane.”
Newnum said the sheriff’s office plans on visiting Buford in about a week with a big steak wrapped in a bow.
(WASHINGTON) — Harvard University is suing President Donald Trump’s administration for threatening to withhold federal funding if the school did not comply with its list of demands.
The lawsuit, filed in Massachusetts federal court, asks a judge to block the funding freeze from going into effect, arguing the move is “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”
In it, lawyers for the university argue that the administration is unlawfully using billions of dollars in federal funding as “leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard.”
They also allege that the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, flouts federal law and threatens life-saving medical research.
“All told, the tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” Harvard’s lawyers wrote.
Earlier this month, following the school’s refusal to budge on the government’s demands, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism – alleging the school has failed to confront antisemitism on campus – froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, and it reportedly plans to pull an additional $1 billion in funding for medical research.
The decision followed Harvard University President Alan Garber’s letter on April 14, which said that the school “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by the Trump administration.
The lawsuit is the school’s latest effort to push back against the administration’s threats.
“The Government has not—and cannot—identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America’s position as a global leader in innovation,” the lawsuit said. “Nor has the Government acknowledged the significant consequences that the indefinite freeze of billions of dollars in federal research funding will have on Harvard’s research programs, the beneficiaries of that research, and the national interest in furthering American innovation and progress.”
In addition to arguing the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, Harvard’s lawyers alleged the Trump administration failed to comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which sets out a series of procedures needed before funding can be frozen.
“The Government made no effort to follow those procedures—nor the procedures provided for in Defendants’ own agency regulations—before freezing Harvard’s federal funding,” the lawsuit said.
The school asked a federal judge to declare the funding freeze unlawful, block it from taking effect and enjoin the government unilaterally freezing furniture funding without following the steps laid out by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Garber announced the lawsuit in a letter published to the school’s website on Monday, saying the administration’s demands sought to impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the university.
“Doubling down on the letter’s sweeping and intrusive demands—which would impose unprecedented and improper control over the University—the government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard’s operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status,” Garber’s statement said.
“These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world,” it continued.
The Trump administration has also cut funding at Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern — with Harvard being the most high-profile and first university to explicitly refuse the government’s demands.
“Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world. We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without improper government intrusion,” Garber said in his statement announcing the lawsuit on Monday.
The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.