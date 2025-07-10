70% of children in Ukraine don’t have access to basic goods, services: UNICEF

Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(Ukraine) — About 70% of children in Ukraine — roughly 3.5 million — do not have access to basic goods and services, such as adequate food or shelter, more than three years into the country’s ongoing war with Russia, according to new data published Thursday from UNICEF.

This is a four-fold increase from the 18% who were experiencing the same level of “material deprivation” in 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

UNICEF said “continued and relentless attacks” from Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure as well as on homes, schools and health care facilities have led to a rise in material deprivation.

“Seven out of 10 children are experiencing a severe deprivation in one of these areas that we have looked at whether that’s nutritious food, warm clothing, eating, spaces to play all of the things that any person would want for that child,” Joe English, a communications specialist with UNICEF, told ABC News. “And this is the result when you have more than three years of grinding war with little end in sight.”

English added, “It’s 70% who have this material deprivation, but there is not a child in Ukraine who has not been affected by this war today.”

UNICEF also found that one-third of children in Ukraine live in homes without a functioning water supply and sewage, and nearly half of children in the country do not have access to an area to play at home or outside.

English said it’s likely that these shares of children will only increase unless a ceasefire occurs.

Children in Ukraine have been among the casualties of the war. More than 2,700 children have been killed or maimed since February 2022, according to UNICEF.

Due to the destruction of health care infrastructure, English said many children have not been able to get the care they need for injuries and cannot be medically evacuated either.

English said when he was in Ukraine, he met a 15-year-old boy named Andre whose leg was badly injured when a car he was traveling in hit a landmine. Andre was eventually medically evacuated for treatment.

“No parent, no child wants to leave their homeland if they have any kind of choice,” English said. “When I spoke to Andre, he was adamant he would have preferred to stay in Ukraine, been able to have the support there. And so, investing in health facilities, health structures so that families can continue their lives is critical.”

He added that building infrastructure for psychosocial support is also critical due to children who currently need mental health support and will need it years from now.

“Providing that psychosocial support, that starts with a safe space and then professional, dedicated support to help children process the experiences they’ve been through,” he said. “It’s critical because … it really can help children recover.”

The UNICEF report comes as Russia hit Kyiv with another massive air attack overnight, sending missiles and drones over the span of almost 10 hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At least two were killed and 22 others were injured, Ukrainian officials said. 

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the July 10 strikes targeted “military-industrial complex facilities” and an airfield.

The first 10 days of July have already seen Russia launch 2,464 drones and 58 missiles into Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force data.

Measles cases reach 1,046 in US as infections confirmed in 30 states: CDC
Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Measles cases have reached 1,046 as the virus continues spreading across the United States, according to data updated Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cases have been confirmed in 30 states including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Infectious disease experts have previously said the U.S. is likely on track to surpass the 2019 total of 1,274 cases, which were confirmed over the course of a year. This year’s total also marks the second highest case count in 25 years, CDC data shows.

The CDC says 12% of measles patients in the U.S. this year have been hospitalized, the majority of whom are under age 19.

About 96% of measles cases are among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to CDC data.

Meanwhile, 1% of cases are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 2% of cases are among those who received the recommended two doses, according to the CDC.

At least three deaths have been confirmed this year, two among children and one among an adult, all of whom were unvaccinated.

It comes as an unvaccinated traveler with measles may have exposed people at Denver International Airport and a nearby hotel, health officials said on Thursday.

The patient was in the international terminal on Tuesday, May 13, and then took a shuttle to stay at the nearby Quality Inn and Suites that night. The next day, the patient took a shuttle back to the airport and boarded a domestic flight.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said anybody who may have been exposed on either flight will be directly notified by health officials.

Similarly, a resident of King County in Washington state traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and a medical center while infectious, Public Health – Seattle & King County said on Tuesday. The individual was likely exposed to measles while recently traveling internationally.

Additionally, the New Jersey Department of Health sent out an alert that a non-resident with measles attended the Shakira concert at MetLife stadium last week, potentially exposing people.

Although the concert occurred on May 16, officials warned that people may develop symptoms as late as June 6. So far, no associated cases have been identified.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to a highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. But vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

“I think the overall and overarching worry we have is that, as vaccination rates decline, we’re starting to now see very contagious diseases such as measles come back and, generally, you need a 95% immunity wall of the population to stop an outbreak,” Dr. Scott Roberts, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine and medical director of infection prevention at New Haven Hospital, told ABC News.

“There are now many areas of the U.S. where we don’t hit that 95% and it’s much lower than that, and I think we’re seeing the consequences,” he continued.

Roberts say he’s worried about misinformation that has arisen around the MMR vaccine such as a link between the vaccine and autism, which has been debunked by several high-quality studies.

“I worry that we are seeing this misinformation and parents are reading these things on the Internet, which is not based in truth,” he said. “What we try to do as health care providers and public health professionals is really just to give the right information out there that the measles vaccine is safe. It is effective and measles itself is not a run-of-the-mill cold; it can lead to these really devastating consequences if somebody’s vulnerable and gets infected.”

Dr. Karen Tachi Udoh is an internal medicine resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Measles cases surpass 900 in US as infections confirmed in 29 states, CDC data shows
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Measles cases in the U.S. have surpassed 900 as outbreaks continue to spread across the county, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Friday.

A total of 935 cases have been confirmed in 29 states including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

At least six states including Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas are reporting outbreaks, meaning three or more related cases.

The CDC says 13% of measles patients in the U.S. this year have been hospitalized, the majority of whom are under age 19.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, CDC says about 96% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 2% are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 2% are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

Dr. Conrad Fischer, chief of infectious diseases at One Brooklyn Health in New York City, told ABC News he is concerned about the growing number of cases in the U.S.

“This is a disease that was at the level of complete eradication; this should not be happening,” he said. “It’s very sad to have an enormously safe vaccine that has been used in billions of people and to have a sort of cultural societal amnesia about what these illnesses were like in the past.”

In the decade before the measles vaccine became available, the CDC estimates that 3 to 4 million in the U.S. were sickened by measles every year, about 48,000 were hospitalized and about 400 to 500 people died. About 1,000 people suffered encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to a highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. But vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years, leading to an increase in cases.

In Texas, where an outbreak has been spreading in the western part of the state, at least 663 cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Meanwhile, officials in Denton County — in the eastern part of the state outside Dallas and Fort Worth — reported its first measles case this week in a patient who attended a Texas Rangers game.

The infected individual, an adult with unknown vaccination status, visited Globe Life Field and a handful of restaurants and other locations, Denton officials said.

Additionally, Chicago reported its first measles cases this week, one in a suburban Cook County resident with unknown vaccination status and another in an adult Chicago resident who traveled internationally and received one dose of the MMR vaccine, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health.

It comes as a WHO report this week found that cases in the Americas are 11 times higher this year than they were at the same time last year.

Six countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Belize and Brazil, have reported a total of 2,318 cases so far this year. Last year had 205 cases at the same time.

Fischer said measles is not a benign virus and can cause serious complications, especially among vulnerable individuals such as young children and immunocompromised people.

“Measles has a chance to literally destroy your brain, to cause pneumonia, ear infections and, although it is only fatal in a relatively small number of people, it spreads so amazingly easily that even if it’s only a few percentages, it’s something extremely dangerous,” he said.

Fischer emphasized that measles is the most contagious infectious disease known to humans, even compared to other dangerous diseases like tuberculosis.

“For instance, tuberculosis will spread only to two or 3% of the people exposed,” he said. “But if you are not vaccinated and you’re exposed to someone with measles, you have a 90% chance of getting that infection.”

Dr. Whitney Harrington, a physician in the division of infectious diseases at Seattle Children’s Hospital, told ABC News the U.S. is at risk of measles becoming endemic again unless vaccination rates increase.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

“We really know that vaccines are the single most important public health intervention for preventing infectious disease,” Harrington said. “And we know that they’ve dramatically decreased really the number of cases and the severity of cases of many infections, including measles.”

She encouraged parents who have not vaccinated their children yet to speak with a doctor or a health care provider about vaccination and the benefits of vaccination.

ABC News Youri’ Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

US surpasses 1,000 measles cases for 1st time in 5 years: CDC
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. has surpassed 1,000 measles cases for the first time in five years, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Friday.

A total of 1,001 cases have been confirmed in 30 states including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The last time the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 cases occurred in 2019, when there were 1,274 confirmed infections over the course of a year, CDC data shows.

The CDC says 13% of measles patients in the U.S. this year have been hospitalized, the majority of whom are under age 19.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, CDC says about 96% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 2% are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 2% are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

