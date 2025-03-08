$70,000 more a year for eggs: How price hikes are hurting small businesses

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For the last 130 years, four generations of Ernest Lepore’s family have baked the pastries – cream puffs, cannoli, sfogliatelle – that have come to define Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood, withstanding wars, economic downturns and drastic changes to the neighborhood that his family calls home.

But with the soaring cost of eggs – a staple ingredient in nearly half their products – it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Ferrara Bakery to avoid raising their prices.

“We can’t keep passing on costs to our guests,” Ferrara’s president, Ernest Lepore, told ABC News. “As you move closer to Easter, eggs are just growing exponentially in price. I can’t do anything about it.”

Egg prices have skyrocketed over the last year, reaching historic highs, and wholesale shoppers like small businesses were paying over $8 for a dozen eggs last week. According to the latest USDA report, released Friday, the national average wholesale price has dropped slightly to $6.85 per dozen.

However, many grocery stores sell their eggs at a loss to get customers in the door, bringing the average retail price of a dozen eggs to just under $5. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs at the grocery store reached a record high of $4.95 in January 2025. More, the USDA predicted that prices might increase 40 percent this year, and experts are warning that those prices might stay high even if the supply of eggs in the U.S. rebounds.

But small businesses, unlike grocery shoppers, are tied to the market wholesale price, making these surging costs particularly devastating.

Theodore Karounos, owner of Square Diner in New York’s downtown neighborhood of Tribeca, said that translates into tens of thousands of dollars in additional yearly costs for him.

“If things hold up at this price, and we stay as busy as we were last year, I’ll pay $70,000 more for eggs than I did last year,” he told ABC News. “I can’t just absorb that hit for the next nine months.”

The exorbitant costs are a result of a nationwide shock to supply, brought about by a ravaging outbreak of the avian flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 166 million commercial poultry birds have been affected since 2022, when the outbreak began. But the last few months have been especially devastating.

“In just four months, we’ve lost 52 million layers and pullets within our nation’s egg supply, which is vastly different than any other outbreak that we’ve seen in the past.” Karyn Rispoli, managing editor of Expana, a firm that surveys and tracks the price of eggs, told ABC News. “The biggest difference of late is just that it has been more lethal and really devastated our nation’s egg supply.”

The avian flu has wreaked havoc on poultry flocks across the country. As a result, Rispoli says that the nation’s supply of egg-laying hens is at nearly a ten-year low. Once one chicken is infected, farmers are forced to cull the remainder, after which comes the challenge of repopulating their flocks.

But even as the U.S. faces an egg shortage, demand for the commodity remains relatively constant, creating a perfect storm for egg prices to soar. Consequently, those small businesses that rely on eggs, like Ferrara Bakery and Square Diner, are forced to make difficult decisions.

Unlike larger restaurant chains like Denny’s and Waffle House, which have adjusted to the surging costs by adding an egg surcharge to their menu item prices, smaller businesses are less inclined to follow suit, according to Dartmouth College economics professor Bruce Sacerdote.

“In the case of a restaurant, they aren’t necessarily able to pass on the full price increase. We’re not talking about a simple commodity where the markets clear immediately and you just have to pass on the full price increase,” he told ABC News. “Restaurants may be taking a hit to their margins in order to not pass on the full price increase.”

At Tom’s Restaurant on New York City’s Upper West Side – famous as the setting for the fictional Monk’s Café in the TV series “Seinfeld” – the soaring cost of eggs means that co-owner John Ieromonahos is spending an additional $2,000 a week to pay for eggs to continue supplying the restaurant, where approximately 70 percent of their business is breakfast.

“Of course, we don’t want to charge extra to customers,” Ieromonahos said. “This is not our customer’s fault, but I don’t know how long we’re going to last without charging extra.”

At The Hungarian Pastry Shop in Manhattan, owner Philip Binioris told ABC News that he’s trying his best not to pass the higher cost of eggs on to consumers, though he, too, isn’t sure how long he can absorb the increasingly prohibitive cost.

“It’s frustrating. I would like to not raise our prices. I think that we have fair prices, and I like to be able to keep them stable,” he said. “I’m just kind of waiting to see how bad this gets before I make a decision on how I’m going to change prices. It’s tight.”

While consumers, small businesses and their customers continue to shell out more for eggs amid the avian flu outbreak, the nation’s largest producer and distributor of eggs has reported soaring profits.

Cal-Maine Foods, according to SEC filings, saw an over three-fold increase in their gross profits in their fiscal year 2023, at the dawn of the bird flu outbreak. And according to their most recent filing, their gross profits are up 342% through the second quarter of their fiscal year 2025 versus the previous fiscal year.

Rispoli also told ABC News that grocery shoppers could see increased prices even when the egg supply does begin to recover, as grocery stores may seek to recoup lost earnings. She said that happened when egg prices soared at the beginning of the current avian flu outbreak.

“In the aftermath of that, as the market corrected and came down substantially, retailers were then holding shelf prices higher to try and recapture some of the margin that they had previously forfeited,” she said.

Back at Ferrara in Little Italy, Lepore is searching everywhere to find other ways to save money so he doesn’t have to increase their prices. He recently upgraded his building’s cooling system and improved his refrigerators, saving money on electricity in the long term. He also is taking a lesson from his grandparents, who kept the business going through the Great Depression, by baking smaller batches of goods in order to more easily keep product fresh and avoid waste.

“Eggs are determining production,” he said. “As we are going into Easter, I am going to be baking at the last minute not to waste an egg, because there can’t be any left over.”

Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets
Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Thursday as fallout from the Trump administration’s tariffs continued to roil markets.

Stocks recovered some of the losses within hours, however, after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.

“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 150 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.9%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Trump says he will 'demand' lower interest rates
Trump says he will ‘demand’ lower interest rates
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will call for a lowering of U.S. interest rates, exerting pressure on the Federal Reserve despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump demanded a drop in interest rates after calling for a reduction of oil prices set by a group of nations known as OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of low oil prices will enable the Fed to dial back its fight against inflation and bring down interest rates, Trump said.

“I’m going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” Trump said, later adding: “With oil prices going down, I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately.”

The U.S. does not belong to OPEC, nor does the president play a role in the organization’s decisions regarding the price of oil sold by its member states.

The central bank is typically insulated from political interference, but several past presidents have sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy, including Trump, who repeatedly spoke out in favor of low interest rates during his first term.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump said a U.S. president should have a role in setting interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a defiant tone in November when posed with the question of whether he would resign from his position if asked by Trump.

“No,” Powell told reporters assembled at a press conference in Washington, D.C., blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell retorted: “Not permitted under the law.”

The prospect of a presidential role in setting interest rates drew opposition from both liberal and conservative economists who previously spoke to ABC News.

Critics of an expanded role for the president point to a bout of high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s. Before the inflation took hold, President Richard Nixon had urged Fed Chair Arthur Burns to cut rates in the run-up to the 1972 presidential election.

Nixon’s advocacy is widely viewed as a contributing factor for lower-than-necessary interest rates that enabled inflation to get out of control, some economists noted.

“Allowing the president, any president, to help set monetary policy would eventually wreck the U.S. economy,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News.

The statements from Trump on Thursday came amid a monthslong reduction in interest rates.

The Fed cut interest rates by a total of a percentage point over the final months of 2024, delivering relief for borrowers long-saddled by a prolonged stretch of high interest rates.

The central bank, however, has indicated that it may cut rates less often in 2025 than it previously indicated. Inflation may prove more difficult to bring under control than policymakers thought just a few months ago, according to the bank.

The Fed is set to make its next decision on interest rates next week. The central bank is widely expected to maintain interest rates at the current level of between 4.25% and 4.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump said a lowering of rates could bring about a reduction of interest rates worldwide.

“They should drop all over the world,” Trump said. “They should follow us.”

New federal rule will remove medical debt from credit reports
New federal rule will remove medical debt from credit reports
Prapass Pulsub via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a major change that could affect millions of Americans’ credit scores, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday finalized a rule to remove medical debt from consumer credit reports.

The rule would erase an estimated $49 billion in unpaid medical bills from the credit reports of roughly 15 million Americans, the CFPB said.

That could help boost those borrowers’ credit scores by an average of 20 points, helping them qualify for mortgages and other loans.

“No one should be denied economic opportunity because they got sick or experienced a medical emergency,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement touting the new rule.

She announced the proposal for the rule last June alongside CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

“This will be life-changing for millions of families, making it easier for them to be approved for a car loan, a home loan or a small-business loan,” Harris added.

Major credit reporting agencies have already announced voluntary steps to remove medical debt from their reports.

The final rule is set to take effect in March – but that timeline could be delayed by legal challenges.

Debt collection industry groups like the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals have opposed the change, saying it would result in “reduced consequences for not paying your bills, which in turn will reduce access to credit and health care for those that need it most.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.