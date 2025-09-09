77-year-old man, 78-year-old woman set on fire, killed in their home; suspect at large: Sources

77-year-old man, 78-year-old woman set on fire, killed in their home; suspect at large: Sources

WABC

(NEW YORK) — New York City police are searching for the suspect who killed a 77-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman by stabbing them and setting them on fire in their Queens home, likely while searching for property to steal, sources said.

Neighbors reported a man knocking on doors on Monday, asking to charge a cell phone, with at least one neighbor turning the man away before he approached the victim’s house, the sources told ABC News.

Detectives believe they have identified the suspect, who has an extensive criminal record and was released from prison in 2023, sources said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect knocking on the victims’ back door and the 77-year-old victim opening it and letting him in around 10:15 a.m., according to sources.

Detectives believe the suspect spent five hours in the victims’ house, according to sources, likely searching for property to steal before setting it ablaze.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect leaving the home at 3:08 p.m., shortly before the house went up in flames, sources said.

Neighbors called the victim’s son, a New York City Fire Department paramedic who was off duty at the time of the fire, who rushed home to discover his parents dead, sources said.

The fire department responded to the location and put the fire out, the New York Police Department said in a statement. EMS pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

The woman was found lying on the first floor and accelerant appeared to have been poured on her body, starting the fire, sources said.

The man was found in the basement where he was tied with bungee cords to a column supporting the house, sources said. He was also set on fire but that fire appeared to have extinguished itself, sources said.

The suspect is described as a male, with a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

1 dead, 13 injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey: Police
1 dead, 13 injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey: Police
Alex P / 500px via Getty Images

(JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ) — One person died and 13 others were injured, including eight children, after being struck by lightning on Wednesday in New Jersey, officials said.

The strike hit the ground near a group at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range, a well-known community site that regularly hosts events, Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina told ABC News’ New York station, WABC.

The Jackson Township Police Department said it received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting multiple people struck by lightning, resulting in a male being administered CPR, while multiple other victims were being triaged.

A 61-year-old male, who was identified by the mayor as an instructor, died from his injuries. Officials are continuing to gather information before releasing his identity, according to the mayor.

The injuries ranged from “burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well,” the police department said in a statement to WABC.

All were transported to nearby hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center. One person with more serious injuries was taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

This was the twelfth lightning fatality this year.

“This is such a tragedy,” Reina said to WABC. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and all those injured tonight. It’s difficult to understand what happened.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Wednesday evening.

Much of northwest and central New Jersey was also under flood watches through Wednesday night, with storms expected to produce heavy downpours following a deadly deluge earlier this week.

A common misunderstanding is that a thunderstorm needs to be severe to be life-threatening, but that is not true. A casual summer thunderstorm that has a few rumbles of even distant thunder can be deadly.

Whether it’s raining or if it’s completely cloudy overhead or partially sunny as a storm builds, if thunder can be heard, there is a danger being outside and you should seek shelter immediately.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Jason Volack and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Body of missing hiker found in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest after monthlong search: Sheriff
Body of missing hiker found in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest after monthlong search: Sheriff
Grant Gardner, a Minnesota man who left for a three-day hiking trip and was last heard from on July 29, was found dead in Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office. Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office

(BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo.) — After being missing for nearly a month, a man who had left for a three-day hike in Wyoming was found dead in Bighorn National Forest, authorities said.

“While it’s not the outcome we hoped for, we are hopeful this will provide much needed peace and closure to the family,” the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Grant Gardner, a Minnesota man who had planned on a three-day hike “through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak,” which is the highest peak within Bighorn National Forest, was last heard from on July 29, when he contacted his wife, saying he had made it to the summit, the sheriff’s office said.

Phone records revealed that he had reached the summit at Cloud Peak — which is around 13,000 feet — at approximately 7 p.m., which was concerning to officials due to the “lack of visible trails through cliffs, timer line, boulder fields and other hazards that had to be navigated after dark before reaching clear trails and safe terrain,” officials said.

Since then, officials said “there has not been any contact with Gardner.”

On Tuesday, a professional climbing team from North Carolina “summited Cloud Peak and descended to the northern route of the peak,” the sheriff’s office said. When the team was establishing a high-altitude camp for the evening, they “noticed a slight reflection a few hundred feet above them underneath a ledge,” and were “confident it was a backpack,” the sheriff’s office said.

But due to nightfall approaching, further investigation would be “too dangerous,” so the team notified the sheriff’s office via satellite, officials said.

Then on Wednesday, teams from the sheriff’s office were launched and “Grant Gardner’s remains were located near the backpack” and he was wearing “clothing that very closely matched the terrain he was climbing in,” officials said.

The body was recovered in one of the two primary search areas, “very closely matching one of the highest probability scenarios,” officials said.

“It is noteworthy that this area had been covered by air and other means, underscoring how difficult this mission has been,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bighorn National Forest is over 1 million acres, with 191,000 acres dedicated to the Cloud Peak Wilderness area, which is where Gardner is believed to have been traveling, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

While the case has been transferred to the Big Horn County Coroner’s Office to determine the time, manner and cause of death, officials said they believe Gardner “succumbed to a tragic accident as we all have surmised.”

Prior to the discovery of Gardner’s body, officials had suspended search efforts for the hiker, saying that his “most optimistic survival odds have run out.”

“I have made the heartbreaking and difficult decision to suspend active search and rescue operations for Mr. Gardner. Our teams have exhausted all resources and personnel over the last 20 days. With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out,” Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement last week.

Now, after this “dangerous” recovery, Gardner’s body will be “brought home to his family,” officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect dead after opening fire on entrance of Texas Border Patrol building
Suspect dead after opening fire on entrance of Texas Border Patrol building
Obtained by ABC News

(MCALLEN, Texas) — A suspect is dead after opening fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas, on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol offices at the McAllen International Airport, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at a news conference. The suspect never made it inside the building but fired “many, many rounds at the building,” Rodriguez said.

A photo of the door of the building showed the damage from bullets striking the glass.

Mosqueda was “neutralized” by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one officer who was shot in the knee, DHS said. He is expected to be fine, police said.

There is no known motive, Rodriguez said.

Mosqueda was reported missing from a Weslaco, Texas, address at 4 a.m., police said, adding they don’t have more details on the missing person’s report.

Mosqueda has a Michigan address and arrived in a car with Michigan tags, Rodriguez said. His car had additional weapons and ammunition inside, Rodriguez said.

City officials said all flights at McAllen International Airport were delayed following the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.