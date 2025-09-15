77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series

77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series

Cast and crew accept the outstanding limited or anthology series award for ‘Adolescence’ during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adolescence nabbed the trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

Stephen Graham won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Adolescence. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the series, Graham plays the dad of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series. He said in his acceptance speech, “To be here today, in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you, is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series was the eighth Emmy Adolescence won on Sunday night. Graham took to the stage to accept his third Emmy of the night.

In total, Adolescence was nominated for 13 Emmys. It also picked up outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Owen Cooper and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Erin Doherty.

Other nominees in the outstanding limited series or anthology category included Black MirrorDying for SexMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer: Watch here
Disney

The trailer for Zootopia 2 is here.

The trailer for the Disney sequel arrived on Wednesday and features the return of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).

The film follows Judy and Nick, who discover that “their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crime counseling program,” according to a press release.

“But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis,” the press release adds.

The herd of cast members returning for the sequel includes Bonnie Hunt, who voices Bonnie Hopps; Don Lake, who voices Stu Hopps; Nate Torrence, who voices Clawhauser; and Jenny Slate, who voices Bellwether.

In addition to returning cast members, new characters introduced are Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).

The first Zootopia film was released in March 2016. It introduced Goodwin’s Judy Hopps and Bateman’s Nick Wilde, an optimistic rookie bunny cop and sly fox con artist, respectively, who uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.

The film, which was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush, won the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year in 2017.

Howard and Bush are returning as directors for the sequel.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more
Chris Pratt is returning to voice the famous orange cat in a sequel to his recent animated Garfield film. The actor made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram. “Your favorite house cat is making a comeback… Garfield 2 coming soon!” Pratt captioned the post. In the video, Pratt carries a stack of pizzas. He opens up a pizza box, where he finds the words “Garfield 2” written on top of the pie …

Regé-Jean Page is going to star in and executive produce a series based on the book Funny You Should Ask. The actor confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article reporting on it to his Instagram Story. The adaptation of Elissa Sussman‘s novel will be made for Apple …

The trailer for the fourth and final season of Acapulco has arrived. Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the 10-episode season, which is set to premiere on July 23. Eugenio Derbez stars in the trailer for season 4, which finds his character, Máximo, working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas before its grand reopening …

Johnny Knoxville to host ‘Fear Factor’ reboot at Fox
FOX

The Fear Factor reboot has found its host.

Johnny Knoxville will host the reboot of the reality competition series with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.

Fox Television President Michael Thorn made the announcement, saying that Knoxville is “the champion of fearless entertainment.”

“His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor,” Thorn said.

This new version of the classic reality series is coming back in a way Fox promises will be bigger, bolder and more daring.

Contestants will be dropped into a remote location where the group of strangers will be forced to live together under one roof. They will face harrowing stunts, challenges and the game of social strategy under conditions where it is hard to trust your neighbor.

“Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize,” according to an official description from Fox.

Sharon Levy, the CEO of Endemol Shine North America, said that if you reimagine a show like Fear Factor, “you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified.”

“We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers,” Levy said.

Joe Rogan hosted the original NBC series Fear Factor for seven seasons. A revival hosted by Ludacris aired for two seasons on MTV.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will premiere during the 2025-26 season on Fox.

