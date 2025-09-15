77th Emmys: Erin Doherty and Cristin Milioti win supporting, lead actress in a limited or anthology series

77th Emmys: Erin Doherty and Cristin Milioti win supporting, lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti wins outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for ‘The Penguin’ at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Erin Doherty took home her first-ever Emmy on Sunday night for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her role in Adolescence. It was also her first-ever nomination.

“I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort, but I can’t get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters,” she said. Graham co-created, co-wrote and starred in the series, while Walters served as an executive producer. “You are generosity personified,” she said, before joking, “even though Stephen called me a tea cozy today.”

In the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, Cristin Milioti took home the Emmy for her role in The Penguin. It was also her first-ever win and nomination.

Noting that she wrote her speech on the back of notes she took in therapy, Milioti talked about how much she loved making the show and playing her character, Sophia.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots. And making this show with our incredible cast and our incredible crew and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me despite it being, like, very grizzly,” she said, adding “playing her felt like flying.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’
Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’
Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney in ‘Twinless.’ (Lionsgate)

Dylan O’Brien plays identical twin brothers in Twinless.

The new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by James Sweeney, who also co-stars. O’Brien told ABC Audio the idea of playing identical twins wasn’t something he would have been drawn to if it wasn’t for Sweeney’s script.

It was “a concept that I was really emotionally struck by, telling the story of such a unique experience on this earth and a unique loss on this earth I really found compelling,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien knew he had to be a part of Twinless because he felt like “this could be something so special” where he could really “go on the journey with these characters that I felt such a connectivity to in hands that I trusted so much,” referring to Sweeney.

Sweeney himself is not a twin, though he says, “I am still waiting to be running into a forest one day and bump into it.”

The writer-director-actor said he was always fascinated by the idea of having a twin.

“I think it does represent the soulmate ideal of a best friend who wants to do all the things you want to do, can share the mundanities of life together,” Sweeney said. “Now, having done a lot more research, I understand twin relationships can be very complicated. No twins are alike. It’s not a monolithic experience, but I think there is an inherent beauty in being able to share your life with somebody.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ is being canceled by CBS, citing ‘financial decision’
Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ is being canceled by CBS, citing ‘financial decision’
Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After more than three decades on air, CBS announced on Thursday that its famed Late Show franchise is coming to a close.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will officially come to an end in May 2026, according to the network, which said the decision to end the show was a financial one.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, the president of CBS and co-chief executive of Paramount, CBS’s parent company, wrote in a press release. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The Late Show began in 1993 with then-host David Letterman. When Letterman left the show in 2015, he was replaced by Colbert, who has hosted for the last decade.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time,” Cheeks said in the release, adding, “He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

Colbert addressed the decision during his Thursday show, saying of the news, “I just found out last night.”

The late-night host’s announcement was met with boos from the audience. “Yeah, I share your feelings,” Colbert said, going on to thank the network and the show’s more than 200-person crew for their longstanding commitment to the program.

“And I’m grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there and all around the world,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Swiped’ trailer, ‘Shrek 5’ postponed and more
In brief: ‘Swiped’ trailer, ‘Shrek 5’ postponed and more

Noah Centineo is setting his sights on a Rambo prequel. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the film John Rambo. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports the film will be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War. Sylvester Stallone previously played the character in the original 1982 film …

Somebody once told me Shrek 5 has been postponed. Variety reports that Universal and DreamWorks Animation have delayed the release of the fifth Shrek film. It was supposed to debut in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026, but now the film will arrive on the big screen on June 30, 2027. Mike MyersEddie MurphyCameron Diaz and Zendaya bring their voice talents to the upcoming film …

Swipe right on the trailer for the upcoming film Swiped. The new film will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 19 after it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the founder of the dating app Bumble. Lily James stars in the film that also features Jackson WhiteMyha’laBen Schnetzer and Clea DuVall …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.