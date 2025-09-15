77th Emmys: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans back to Stars Hollow

Cameras have started rolling on Ted Lasso season 4.
The upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso has started filming in Kansas City, Missouri. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Monday.
“From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City!” Cook wrote in his post.
He also shared a first-look image of the Ted Lasso cast seated in a booth at a diner.
Jason Sudeikis is back as the titular coach in the first-look photo. He’s joined by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.
Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are also set to return for season 4.
Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern join as new cast members for the upcoming season.
According to its official logline, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond, where he takes on “his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.”
Apple renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.
“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
The Mormon mom influencers of #MomTok are returning for a new season.
Hulu has announced that season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released Nov. 13, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.
The reality series stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.
According to Hulu, the new season will focus on new revelations and allegations that might put the #MomTok community in jeopardy.
“The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur,” a synopsis from Hulu reads.
“When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts,” the synopsis continues. “With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?”
While fans will have to wait another three months to catch new SLOMW episodes, they can tune in as Leavitt and Affleck hit the ballroom dance floor in their debuts on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first premiered in 2024 and was nominated earlier this year for an Emmy Award for outstanding unstructured reality program, alongside America’s Sweethearts: Dallas CowboysCheerleaders, Love on the Spectrum, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.
Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”
“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”
Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.
“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”
Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low,according to Variety. He’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’”
The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.