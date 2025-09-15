77th Emmys: Noah Wyle wins first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle took home his first Emmy Sunday night, as he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Pitt.
Other nominees in the category were Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Adam Scott (Severance).
“First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime,” Wyle said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice. John Wells, thank you for being that lightning.”
He ended his speech by acknowledging shift workers — like those who work in hospitals — by saying, “To anybody who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you.”
Kerry Washington has a few projects on the horizon, one of which is the upcoming movie Animals, directed by Ben Affleck. In an interview exclusive to InStyle, she talks about her role in the film and what it was like to work alongside the actor.
“I play Ben’s wife. I’m a mom and he’s running for mayor, and we have some unfortunate events unfold in our life with our kid,” she says of the plot, before praising Ben’s approach to directing. “[He is] a real actor’s director. He understands what it takes. We did a full week of rehearsal before filming even began, which is unheard of. It was so wonderful to really dig into these characters.”
Though she says she’s known Ben “in a Hollywood-casual way,” it wasn’t until she worked with him that she realized his height.
“He never seemed tall to me. Anytime I had ever been in a room with him, I was in heels at some fancy event. All of a sudden, I was six inches shorter than I normally am with him,” she shares of Ben, who she enjoyed getting to know.
“I learned so much from him as an actor and as a director,” the actress says. “I love the opportunities I’ve had to direct television. I’m open to—and kind of looking for—a feature. I was like, ‘I want to spend some time in the edit with you just to observe,’ because he is such an extraordinary talent.”
Animals is just an example of the projects Kerry’s taking on her in this new chapter of her life, where she’s focused on accepting roles she’s creatively drawn to.
“I’m in a place where I’m more comfortable saying no for my inner artistry,” she says. “I want to be ambitious for things other than professional success: Ambitious for my kids, ambitious for my marriage, ambitious for life.”