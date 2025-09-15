77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ wins outstanding comedy series

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ wins outstanding comedy series

Comedy series winners ‘The Studio’ at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It seems that Hollywood decided to celebrate a show about Hollywood. Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio nabbed the Emmy Sunday night for outstanding comedy series.

The show, which was nominated for its debut season, beat out Abbott ElementaryThe BearHacksNobody Wants ThisOnly Murders in the BuildingShrinking and What We Do In The Shadows.

“I’ll do my best attempt at sincerity. If you watched our show, if you appreciated our show, if you voted for our show especially, thank you very much,” Rogen said in his acceptance speech. “I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me.”

Looking to his cast and crew, he noted, “These are the best people I know and to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honors of my life.” He added, “Thank you so much. We couldn’t appreciate this more.”

The Studio had 23 nominations going into the night and picked up 13 awards. According to Variety, that is a record for the most wins for a comedy series, surpassing The Bear’s 10 wins in 2023. The show also broke the record for the most wins by a freshman comedy series. 

‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ coming in summer 2027
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Superman sequel release date.

DC Studios head James Gunn has announced that the film Man of Tomorrow, which will serve as a sequel to his movie Superman, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The writer-director shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday. The post featured an original image of Superman and Lex Luther drawn by the artist Jim Lee.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” he captioned his post.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed Superman and Lex Luthor in this summer’s hit film, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. Both actors also shared art of Superman and Lex Luthor to their Instagram pages to announce the news.

On Corenswet’s post, Gunn commented, “See you soon!!” He wrote, “See you on set in not too long!” in the comment section of Hoult’s post.

DC Studios’ next film, Supergirl, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. The studio is also set to go into production on Clayface, which currently has a release date of Sept. 11, 2026.

Along with Corenswet and Hoult, Gunn’s Superman starred Rachel BrosnahanWendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

‘The Super Mario. Bros Movie’ sequel is titled ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’
A ‘Super Mario’ statue is seen inside a Nintendo store in Shibuya. Nintendo released ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ on their new console Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, 2025. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mario and Luigi are headed to outer space.

Nintendo and Illumination have announced that the sequel to the 2023 animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

This new film will arrive in theaters on April 3, 2026. It is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

Additionally, the voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also feature new characters, which, along with the new voice cast, will be announced at a later date.

Illumination also released a video coinciding with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie title announcement. In the video, Mario sleeps underneath a tree while a butterfly travels throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. The butterfly eventually flies all the way up to outer space, where the title of the sequel film is then revealed.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

In brief: Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations and more

Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards. The pair will present the nominations at a ceremony to be held on July 15. It will be streamed live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre on the Television Academy’s website. “I’m thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmys live on Sept. 14 …

Netflix has set its cast for its upcoming comedy Don’t Say Good Luck. Deadline reports that Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi have joined the cast for the film. Julia Hart is set to direct the film that follows a high schooler who is ready for the spotlight in her high school musical until she suddenly finds more drama in her home life …

The songwriters behind Frozen joining a musical based on The Princess Bride? As you wish. Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have joined the upcoming stage adaptation of The Princess Bride, according to Broadway World. The duo are replacing the previously-announced composer, Tony-winner David Yazbek
 

