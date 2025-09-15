77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ final trailer finds Marvel’s First Family battling Galactus
Marvel Studios

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

In the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, Galactus arrives to attack a retro-futuristic New York City.

Played by Ralph Ineson, Galactus had yet to be featured in any of the prior trailers for the film. While there is still no true look at the space god, we do see Marvel’s First Family battling against him.

“I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus,” Julia Garner‘s Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer,” according to an official synopsis for the movie. “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles also star in the film that is directed by Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Charlize Theron has no interest in dating within the entertainment industry
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Charlize Theron is opening up about her dating preferences.

The actress, 49, said she has no interest in dating someone who also works in the entertainment industry while guesting on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy.

“I don’t think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing,” Theron said. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m not saying that it’s not binary. I just think that in general it’s not a good thing for me.”

The actress, who is a mother to daughters Jackson Theron and August Theron, said she has been trying out dating lately.

“I can tell [you] that no man’s moving into our house while my daughters are there,” Theron said.

The actress also revealed she recently had a hookup with a 26-year-old.

“I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ so I just want to say this in perspective,” Theron said. “I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f****** amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. OK.'”

Theron stars in the new film The Old Guard 2, which is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

