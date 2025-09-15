77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding late talk series following cancellation

Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding talk series for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.

As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”

“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”

“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.

“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.

Disney+

We have our first look at season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 on Thursday. Additionally, the service announced that season 2 will debut on Dec. 10.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Walker Scobell‘s Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries‘ Annabeth Chase standing in the pouring rain while on a ship headed into the Sea of Monsters. They both gaze up at something with looks of awe and fear.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on author Rick Riordan‘s The Sea of Monsters, which is the second book in his bestselling Percy Jackson series.

“Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Additionally, new cast members have been announced to join the show as season 3 is set to go into production. Levi Chrisopulos will play Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie is set for the role of Bianca.

“Look, Peter. We all know that last year you did something cool. But, honestly, I don’t even remember what it was,” Jason Mantzoukas‘ Dionysus says to Percy in the trailer.

Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in the upcoming season 2.

Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby star in Ron Howard’s film ‘Eden.’ (Jasin Boland)

The shocking true story of a group of outsiders who abandoned civilization to live on a remote island comes to life in Eden.

Ron Howard directed the new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, and he says the idea for it first came about 15 years ago.

“I was on a family vacation in the Galápagos, which had been one of those bucket list items from childhood,” Howard told ABC Audio.

His daughter Bryce Dallas Howard joined him on the once-in-a-lifetime trip. There, the pair learned about Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the Wittmers and the other real-life European settlers who lived on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, in the 1920s. 

“We went to the museum of the Galápagos and one whole room was dedicated to this group of people and this true crime thriller that emerged from their adventures. Bryce immediately said, ‘I think this is a movie.’ And I said, ‘I think it might be, too.’ And I started doing the research,” Howard said.

The rest of their Galápagos trip was spent learning as much as they could. The idea stayed with Howard, evolving to the point where he felt it was time to finally make this movie.

“You can’t write this sort of thing,” Howard said of the true story, which has a star-studded cast including Jude LawSydney SweeneyAna de Armas and Vanessa Kirby.

“You had to love it and be sort of creatively committed to the idea of bringing these kinds of characters to the screen, because things get pretty radical and pretty extreme, and they had to be ready to go there,” Howard said of his cast. “They really did. And they brought so much nuance and depth and emotion to the process that I was really moved and thrilled by the collaboration. It meant a lot to me.”

David Lodge/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

